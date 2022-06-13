Shopping for dads is notoriously difficult, which is why at Underscored we provide tons of Father’s Day gift ideas every year. Whether your dad is a sports enthusiast, tech whiz, outdoorsy type, star chef or anything else, we’ve got you covered with dozens of thoughtful gifts that show how much you care. Check out our picks for gifts that are personalized, practical and unique — plus, see our editors’ tried-and-true favorites from years past.

What’s the only thing better than a thoughtful gift? A deal on a thoughtful gift. Fortunately, there are plenty of Father’s Day savings to be had across the web, including a bunch of deals exclusively for Underscored readers. No matter what you have in mind for dad this year, find inspiration and savings below.

Major retailers

The Home Depot The Home Depot

• Ace Hardware: Save on a wide variety of grills, tools and outdoor equipment at Ace Hardware.

• Amazon: Father’s Day sales abound at Amazon on everything from earbuds to shavers to digital picture frames.

• eBay: Get 15% off tech, tools and sporting goods for Dad with code TECHGIFTSFORDAD.

• Lowe’s: Save on home-improvement gifts, grills and more at Lowe’s.

• The Home Depot: Don’t miss savings on all things DIY at the Father’s Day sale at The Home Depot.

Cooking and grilling

Ace Hardware Ace Hardware

• Atlas Coffee Club: This exclusive Father’s Day promotion offers up to $55 off java-centric gifts for Underscored readers.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: You can save on our favorite coffee subscription thanks to an exclusive $3 off the Cafe Cold Brew Kit with code CNNDADS.

• Brightland: Get grilling with 10% off the BBQ Capsule with code CNNDADS.

• Corkcicle: Temperature-insulated canteens, tumblers, mugs and more are up to 35% off right now.

• Goldbelly: Get $15 off your first purchase of $50 with code GETINMYBELLY.

• Made in Cookware: The premium cookware brand is offering 15% off their carbon steel collection with the exclusive code CNNDADS.

• Magnolia Bakery: Get 10% off the Dad Bod Box — complete with cookies, brownies and Magnolia’s world-famous banana pudding — with code CNNDADS.

• Nutribullet: Use code GIFTDAD for savings on blenders and more; get 10% off $75 orders, 20% off $125, or 25% off on $175+ orders through June 19.

• Porter Road: Save on meats with 15% off your first order sitewide when you use code CNNDADS.

• Rastelli: Save on grass-fed meat with code CNNDADS for 25% off.

• Snake River Farms: Meats ideal for grilling are $25 off for Underscored readers, just use the exclusive code SRFCNN on orders over $99.

• Stonewall Kitchen: Swanky food baskets and more are 20% off with code CNNDADS.

• Sur La Table: The kitchen mega-retailer is offering great gifts up to 50% off for Father’s Day.

• S’well: Code CNNDADS will get you an exclusive 20% discount on water bottles and more sitewide (excluding sets).

• Talia di Napoli: Make any night pizza night and get 10% off all pies with code CNNDADS.

• ThermoWorks: Score 20% off Thermapen One with code CNNDADS for cookouts all summer long.

• Z Grills: Get up to $180 off grills and accessory bundles, just in time for summer barbecues.

Clothing and accessories

Jachs NY Jachs NY

• Bombas: New users can enter code CNNDADS for 20% off these comfortable socks.

• Citizen Watch: Watches in a variety of styles are 25% off during this sitewide Father’s Day event. On top of that, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 15% off with code CNNDADS.

• Cozy Earth: Men’s loungewear is up to 30% off during this Father’s Day sale with code MENSLOUNGE.

• Cubavera: Casual shirts are a great summer staple, and right now they’re starting at just $29.99 thanks to this Father’s Day sale.

• Fossil: Watches, leather accessories and more are 30% sitewide at Fossil, plus, get an extra 50% off sale styles through June 19.

• Huckberry: Underscored readers can snag an additional 20% off Whiskey Peaks on top of sitewide offers with code CNNDADS through June 20.

• Hugo Boss: Men’s styles are up to 40% off right now, and shipping is free for Underscored readers; just use code CNNDADS at checkout.

• Indochino: Get 10% off orders over $399 with code CNNDADS and save on snazzy styles for all occasions.

• Jachs NY: This retailer is offering an exclusive 65% off all new summer stretch shorts with promo code CNNDADS at checkout.

• Michael Kors: All menswear is 25% off during this sale.

• Nisolo: Get 25% off select Huarache Sandals with code CNNDADS.

• Original Penguin: The Father’s Day Polo Event is offering up to 60% off select styles, and when you use code CNNDADS you can score an extra 10% off plus free shipping on orders over $50.

• Ostrichpillow: For the traveling dad, consider Ostrichpillow’s essentials, and get an exclusive 15% discount on light and compression socks with the code CNNDADS.

• Perry Ellis: This menswear brand is offering up to 50% off fashion picks for Dad — and with code CNNDADS, you can score an additional 10% off plus free shipping.

• Reebok: Reebok is offering discounted athletic styles during their combined Father’s Day and graduation sale.

• Taylor Stitch: Get 25% off two shorts styles, The Apres Shorts and The Foundation Shorts, with code CNNDADS.

• Twillory: Take $15 off your first order of $99+ with coupon code TWAFF06 and save on functional everyday menswear.

Outdoors

Yeti Yeti

• Bass Pro Shops: Dads who fish will love discounted gear from Bass Pro Shops.

• Callaway: For the golf-obsessed dad, shop savings at Callaway and use code CNNDADS for an extra 15% off plus free shipping on orders over $50.

• Davek: An umbrella is the perfect gift for rainy days; use code CNNDADS for 15% off on all umbrellas.

• HealthyHuman: Help Dad stay hydrated with 20% off your order when you use code CNNDADS.

• Osprey: Save on a backpack that transitions seamlessly from the streets to the trails and get the Talon Ghost pack 25% off with code CNNDADS through June 20.

• Rumpl: Use code CNNDADS for a free Beer Blanket 6-Pack ($39 value) when you make a purchase over $150.

• Yeti: When you spend $150, you’ll get a free 12-ounce colster can insulator (in stainless steel, navy, black or alpine yellow) through June 15.

Grooming and self-care

Therabody Therabody

• Huron: Use code CNNDADS for 30% off grooming essentials sitewide and save extra on discounted bundles.

• Mirror: Get boutique workout classes in the comfort of home with Mirror, right now offering $200 off and free shipping and installation (a $400 value) with code FATHERSDAY22.

• Omigo Bidet: You can get 30% off bidets sitewide with code DAD30. Plus, with the code CNNDADS, you can score 33% off the Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat.

• The Beard Club: Save 20% on essentials for beard grooming, trimming and growth with code DAD.

• Therabody: Save on a variety of percussive massage guns for the always-sore dad.

• TRX: Suspension- and resistance-training equipment from TRX is $25 off orders over $100 with code DADSDAY22.

• Tushy: Take 15% off the Tushy Spa with code CNNDADS.

Home goods

Homesick Homesick

• Allswell: Get 20% off mattresses, bedding, bath and spa using code THANKSDAD.

• Aosom: Prepare for a summer in the yard with 10% sitewide discounts at Aosom with code DAD10.

• Bear: Use code COOL25 for 25% off mattresses sitewide, plus get free accessories with your purchase.

• Brooklinen: Give the gift of cozy with 15% off the Classic and Luxe Core sheet sets, plus 15% off men’s loungewear with code CNNDADS.

• Homesick: Candles in the Father’s Day collection are 20% off, so save on sentimental aromas now.

Electronics

Courant Courant

• Courant: Shop select tech accessories (including personalized items) at 20% off for Father’s Day.

• Element Case: Get Dad a protective phone case and save: Element is offering 20% off orders over $75 and 25% off orders over $150.

• JBL: Speakers, headphones and more are discounted during JBL’s Father’s Day sale.

• OtterBox: Protect Dad’s tech with 10% off sitewide when you use code CNNDADS.

• Samsung: As part of its Father’s Day campaign, Samsung is offering deals on bestsellers like the S22 Ultra, Watch4, M8 Monitor, The Frame TV and more.

• Satechi: Save on tech accessories thanks to Satechi’s offer of 20% off sitewide with code FATHERS.

• STM Goods: Get 20% off bags and other tech accessories.

• Tile: Help Dad keep track of his things with a handy Tile tracker, now discounted in a variety of sizes and colors.

• Whoop: Fitness memberships are 15% off (plus free shipping) with code FATHERSDAY.

Other gifts

Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising

• Artifact Uprising: Use code CNNDADS for an exclusive 20% off all books, and keep precious memories close at hand.

• MasterClass: Give the gift of learning and save, thanks to savings up to 35% through June 19.

• Minted: New customers get 20% off sitewide with code CNNDADS.

• Paint Your Life: Enshrine memories on canvas with a personalized painting. Use code CNNDADS for 30% off every order from June 13 to 20, plus free worldwide shipping.

• Shutterfly: Take an extra 10% off your order with code CNNDADS.

• SkillShare: Give Dad the gift of learning with a 30-day Skillshare trial, free with code DADSKILLS.

• Storyworth: Turn memories into a beautiful keepsake book for Dad and get $10 off for Father’s Day though June 19.

• West & Willow: Use code CNNDADS for 20% off custom pet portraits through June 20.