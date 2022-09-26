Surprise! Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12.

Of course, it’s never too early to start writing up your wish list for the big sale. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the event.

What is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a first-ever sale event exclusively for Prime members in the fall season, ahead of holiday shopping. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?

Amazon announced that the Prime Fall Deal Event will take place this year on October 11 and 12.

For the past several years, Amazon Prime Day has also spanned two days. Prior to 2020, Prime Day always took place in July, but the sale was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking place in October instead. In 2021, the event returned to summer with a June date, and earlier this year, Prime Day took place in July.

Now, it seems Amazon is paying homage to the previous pre-holiday Prime Day of 2020 with the announcement of the Prime Fall Deal Event.

How to prepare for the Prime Early Access Sale

First thing’s first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of the Prime Fall Deal Event’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

How to find the best Prime Early Access Sale deals

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Early Access Sale deals will likely sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

Finally, be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check our site often. On Amazon Prime Day (and every other day of the year), we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.

What are the best sales we expect?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but on Prime Day, we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items. Based on what we saw last summer, here are some of the deals we expect to occur this year:

• Beats Fit Pro — Last Prime Day, the Beats Fit Pro were down $159.95 (down from $199.95).

• Apple Watch Series 7 — We saw the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale last year for upward of $100 off.

• Samsung 55-Inch Frame Series Smart TV — During July’s Prime Day, The Frame was down to its lowest price ever.

• 2021 Apple TV 4K — Our upgrade pick for best streaming device was $70 off during last Prime Day — a new all-time low price.

• iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum — Multiple models of the smart vacuum were discounted, but this high-tech one was down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

• Sony WH-1000XM4 — Our pick for best overall headphones was down to a new low price today in both blue and black colorways.

Will other retailers be running sales?

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only big sale to look out for, as many other major retailers will also be offering discounts.

While we recommend Amazon as the go-to for many of the items listed above, both Walmart and Target might be slashing prices on many electronics, home goods and more to near (or better than) Amazon pricing. In July, both offered major savings on a huge range of products to coincide with Prime Day.

Electronics giant Best Buy will likely also compete with Prime Early Access Sale deals; in June, the retailer offered up to $300 on select laptops, $200 on select MacBooks, up to $350 on select gaming desktops and up to 50% off select small kitchen appliances.

For those looking for deep discounts on furniture and home appliances, Wayfair will likely be the place to find the best deals. We anticipate the retailer will be offering sales of up to 60% off — the same savings it offered in July — on the same dates as the Prime Early Access Sale.

CNN Underscored’s editors will be comparing prices (and calling out deals) across retailers throughout the Prime Early Access Sale, so know that when you see us cover a deal, it’ll be your best bet.