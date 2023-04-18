Our favorite outdoor home security camera is the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, but making the most of it requires a subscription. For subscription-free service, we prefer the Eufy Floodlight Camera 2. And with a discount and clipped coupon adding up to half off the regular price, the Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 is looking like an especially good deal for anyone who likes saving money.

$220 $110 at Amazon

The Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 can capture a lot. The camera itself has a 130-degree field of view, letting it cover a broad range of your home’s exterior. The camera sits below two power flood lights offering 2,500 lumens of light and is activated by a motion sensor underneath the camera. The system also has a built-in siren.

A key element of the Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 is its 4GB of onboard storage. With this, the system can record and save footage without the need for an expensive subscription service. You can review recordings and delete them to free up space or let Eufy automatically clean up the oldest files so you never run out of space. You still get some smarts, like object detection, alerts, and two-way communication even without a subscription.