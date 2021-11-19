Etsy’s marketplace of handmade and vintage goods is basically a treasure trove for anyone looking to get lost for a few hours. It’s the perfect place to support small companies, local artisans, independent shops and other not-mass-retailer sources for holiday gifts and beyond — popular picks on the site include handmade ceramics, jewelry and unique Advent calendars.

Right now it’s gotten even better. Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event has begun, with sellers offering up to 60% off. And it’s bigger than ever this year, thanks to the addition of three extra days to shop.

The sale has officially kicked off as of today for shoppers with the Etsy app (don’t worry, it’s free to download). They’ll get exclusive early access to the sale. Other shoppers will be able to shop the sale beginning the next day online at Etsy.com.

Take a peek at our favorite picks from the sale below, then shop it all on the app today or online tomorrow.

Name Neon Sign Etsy The sky’s the limit with this customizable sign, but we love using it as a cool family name plate or as a conversation starter in the living room. Be funny, playful or straightforward with your choice of words — any way you do it, it’s sure to brighten up your day a little. From $11 at Etsy

Modern Christmas Village Etsy If you love the idea of Christmas villages but your aesthetic is more Scandi, check out this modern take on the tradition. Each handcrafted-in-Vermont piece is made from upcycled walnut and features a copper chimney you can use as a holder for a taper candle. The set boasts essential civic outposts such as a steeple, house, farmhouse, sugarhouse and barn. $295 $221 at Etsy

Letter Necklace by Caitlyn Minimalist Etsy Spell out your name or your kid’s name with this letter necklace made from sterling silver. It’s available in gold, rose gold, white gold or silver, so take your pick of colors, then choose your letters. The minimalist, goes-with-anything necklace makes a great gift for new moms too. $36 $26 at Etsy

The Green Conspiracy Garden Journal Etsy We’ve all been tending to houseplants over the pandemic, but if your favorite gardener is planning to move on to bigger spaces come spring, this garden journal is a great planner and guide for greening up their backyard. It has an annual planting calendar, monthly tasks so they can stay on top of garden care and space to design the garden of their dreams. $31 $25 at Etsy

Minimalist Brass Hairpin Etsy Made by an artisan in Puerto Rico, this elegantly minimalist hairpin is great alone as a statement or coupled up with a contrasting size. $40 From $32 at Etsy

Retro Christmas Sweatshirt Etsy Christmas sweatshirts are cool again, at least per this sweatshirt, which has the festive motto of the season emblazoned in a ’70s script (complete with mistletoe, of course). $50 From $40 at Etsy