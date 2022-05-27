Etsy’s one of the best places to find not-mass-market home decor thanks to its marketplace of independent designers and vintage homewares, giving your apartment or home a splash of unmistakable character. Right now, the site’s hosting its first-ever All Things Home Sales Event — alongside tons of other Memorial Day sales — where you can shop scores of kitchenware, furniture and more to refresh your home for summer, all at prices up to 20% off. (Plus, you know you’re buying from real people, and not a random factory.)

See our picks from the sale below, then be sure to check out our roundups of other Memorial Day furniture sales for your other home goods needs.

$345 $276 at Etsy

Lamos Vase Etsy

Dried floral arrangements are everywhere these days, and if you want a spot to hold them that’s as elegant as your bouquet, this Lamos Vase is handmade and shows off the blooms brilliantl y —plus there’s an open window toward the base with a small bowl for holding knick-knacks, crystals, jewelry or keys.

$900 $720 at Etsy

Hand Tufted Designer Rug Etsy

Brighten up your space with this large rug (it measures about 72 by 45 inches). It’s hand-tufted and features an abstract design in bright tones of red, yellow and blue — taking primary colors to anything but basic.

$380 $190 at Etsy

Reclaimed Wood Shelf Etsy

The thin, sleek lines of this wood shelf keep it light and airy, whether you’re using it to hold cookbooks, toys or books and a candle.

From $228.03 From $182.43 at Etsy

Three-Piece Linen Bedding Set Etsy

This linen bedding set comes with the essentials for a restful night’s sleep: two pillow shams and a duvet cover, all crafted from high-quality, 100% natural European linen that’s made to wrinkle (no need to iron these, it’s part of the look). Choose from 12 colors to find the perfect shade for your room.

From $300 From $255 at Etsy

Record Stand Etsy

Store your record collection in this stylish, compact table with hairpin legs nodding to the audio medium’s midcentury days.

From $76.50 $85 at Etsy

Rod Pocket White Linen Curtain Panel Etsy

You can never go wrong with crisp white curtains, especially on a summer day. These linen ones keep the breeze moving through to cool the room and add some visual airiness too.

From $66.51 From $53.21 at Etsy

Bulla Concrete Coasters, Set of 4 Etsy

These versatile little squares are whatever you need them to be: Trivets for your Le Creuset mini cocotte? Done. Soap dish? You bet. Coasters? Check. And if there’s anything we love, it’s flexibility.

From $55.16 From $44.13 at Etsy

Solid Oak Floating Shelf Etsy

These shelves free up counter space or table surface, making them ideal for books, kitchenware and more when you don’t have a lot of square footage on the found. They come in eight finishes, and we’re into the modern clean lines too.

From $450 From $270 at Etsy

Blue Agate Organic Edge Side Etsy

This statement-making side table catches the eye with a blue agate top and a metallic gold finish.

$58.31 $46.65 at Etsy

Textured Ceramic Pitcher Vase Etsy

This elegant vase can hold a batch of summer cocktails, fresh squeezed orange juice or a bouquet of flowers — either way, it’s a minimalist stunner.

$148.75 $133.87 at Etsy

Rattan Chair Etsy

This rattan chair is about the same price as you’d pay from a mass retailer, but it has a lot more personality. It’ll look great on your patio, living room, bedroom — pretty much anywhere you need a spot to rest.