The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is an impressive little projector that’s ready to dazzle your living room and your wallet at the same time. Normally costing $1,000, this compact projector has a huge $300 discount at Amazon right now — the lowest price we’ve seen.

This projector has a lot going for it. Its small size makes it easy to set up wherever you want, and its cube-shape even means you can lay it on its back and shine it up onto the ceiling for a truly relaxed viewing session. It comes with a built-in Android TV operating system, so you can load up streaming apps (except Netflix, an omission common to many projectors) and play them right from the EpiqVision Mini EF12 without any other wires beyond the power cable.

Those smarts are one of the key upgrades of the EF12 over its cheaper sibling, the EF11. The other big upgrade is the stereo sound system, which will let the EF12 pump out movie audio to fill a small living room or bedroom.

One of the things making the EpiqVision Mini EF12 so potent at this price is its powerful laser light source. This lets the projector beam out at 1,000 lumens — brighter than a lot of projectors you’ll find at this price aside from some traditional lamp-based models. (And a lamp will burn out in a fraction of the lifespan of a laser light source.) The system also uses 3LCD technology, which doesn’t rely on a color wheel that subsequently creates a rainbow effect.

Ultimately, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 was a strong mid-range projector in our testing, and this deal makes it that much easier to recommend.