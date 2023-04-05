At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2, a rechargeable stainless steel vessel surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now you can save $50 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

You really can’t go wrong with the Ember Mug. As soon as you pour in liquid, it immediately gets to work maintaining the heat of your drink. And whether you set a custom temperature via the Ember app or use it at its 135-degree default, it will serve your taste buds well. The app itself is easy to use, and the cup is easy to hand-wash.