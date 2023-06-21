Anyone living somewhere bigger than a studio or one-bedroom apartment has likely discovered that Wi-Fi doesn’t always go as far as you want. Wi-Fi dead spots are common in bigger apartments and all but guaranteed in medium and large homes.

Those dead spots’ days are numbered though, as the Eero Pro 6 — our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router — just got a killer deal, pricing three units at less than it would normally cost to get a single one. You can get this bundle for just $150 at Amazon in a Prime Exclusive Deal.

Whether you know much about mesh Wi-Fi or not, the Eero Pro 6 is ready for you. Setup is simple, so you don’t have to worry about doing a ton of configuration on each unit to get them playing nicely together. Once set up, these routers all will link up to one another for wide coverage that can reach every corner of your home. And if your house is really large, you can add more units.

The Eero Pro 6 puts an emphasis on speed. It broadcasts a Wi-Fi 6 signal and uses tri-band connectivity. That’s one 2.4GHz band and two faster 5GHz bands, which helps keep each unit communicating as fast as possible. Each unit also features two Ethernet ports, so you can run a wired ‘backhaul’ connection between them and use their full wireless bandwidth just for connected devices. The potential for high speed and broad coverage from mesh routers like this is great, but mesh routers often come at high price, so this deal is especially keen for those struggling with shaky Wi-Fi.