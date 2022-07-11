While we don’t know for sure what items will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022, we do know the sale will have a lot to offer. With deals across categories ranging from home essentials, electronics, pet products, wellness products, fashion and beauty, there’s bound to be something for everyone, and we’re already drafting our wish lists.

Since the editors at Underscored shop like it’s our job — because it is — we’ve come up with a list of all the products we’re hoping to see marked down this Prime Day.

$14.99 at Amazon

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon

I love the Goshi shower towel and hate when I have to shower without it. While they last quite a long time, I haven’t replaced mine in a few months so if it goes on sale for Prime Day I’m definitely going to stock up. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$94 at Amazon

Braun KF7070 BrewSense Drip Glass Coffeemaker Amazon

I’m looking for a simple, good-looking coffeemaker for a vacation home and I have my eye on this Braun KF7070 Brewsense Drip Glass machine in stainless steel. I love that it’s got a 12 cup carafe and easy buttons to brew just 1-4 cups as well. And at a discount, it’ll be the perfect Prime Day snag. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

$109.99 $89.87 at Amazon

Nutribullet Pro Amazon

I’m hoping to snag the Nutribullet Pro for Prime Day because I love making smoothies and I’m currently in need of a new blender. I need something that won’t take up too much space, is easy on the eyes and can effortlessly cut through all my fruits and veggies, so I’ll be adding the Nutribullet to my cart as soon as I can. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator

$37.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Stewart Freeze Dried Dog Treats Amazon

I’m keeping an eye out for a sale on these freeze dried dog treats. We like buying the 14.8-ounce chicken breast tub because we use them every day for training on our walks. My pup Miso goes through them super fast since she’s such a good girl so we could always use more. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$49 at Amazon

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon

I’m hoping to buy Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. It’s one of my favorite hair products of all-time (I use it after air-drying my hair to add some volume/texture to my waves and after blow drying or curling my hair to give it a little hold). It’s on the pricier side and I go through this stuff quickly, even though it’s a big bottle, so I’ll take any chance to snag it at a discount! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$9.99 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets Amazon

I’m driving across the country to move to Colorado at the end of the month, so I’m looking for anything and everything to make the drive easier. This car garbage will hopefully help me keep the car from turning into an absolute disaster on the four-day trip. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$129.99 at Amazon

Hatch Restore Amazon

Whether I’m upgrading my sheets or trying out meditation boxes, I’m always looking for ways to improve my sleep. That’s why the Hatch Restore — which boasts wake-up sunrise lights, meditations and a plethora of soothing alarms — has been on my radar for quite a while now. At $130, it’s a little too pricey for me, so I’m hoping there’s a significant Prime Day sale so I can finally try it out and (hopefully) improve my sleep even more. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

$28 at Amazon

Color Wow Dream Coat Spray Amazon

Ever since Chris Appleton mentioned this frizz control spray was one of his favorite products, I’ve been dying to try it. I have very long, thick hair that gets unruly in humidity, so I’ll try anything that can help keep it sleek and straight. According to the celebrity hair stylist, it’s his secret to creating glossy, shiny “glass hair.” — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$29.99 at Amazon

I’ve been out of aluminum foil for months at this point; it’s just the one thing I always forget to add to my grocery list. But Prime Day might be the perfect time for me to finally snag some silicone baking dividers from Prepd. I’m always looking for ways to make my home life more eco-friendly and I’d also love to stop furiously scrubbing my sheet pans each time I use them. — Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator

$7.36 at Amazon

This is my favorite cold brew by far. It’s so tasty and has a bold, spice-infused flavor that’s the perfect way to get a mid-afternoon boost in the summer. It’s pretty pricey though, so if it goes on sale for Prime Day I’ll definitely buy a can or two. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$40.99 at Amazon

Vivanly Furry Stiletto Heel Amazon

Believe it or not, Amazon is a go-to destination for fashion these days. If you’re someone who is actively on TikTok, you’ll know that this is a fact. Next on my TikTok influenced shopping list are these adorable furry mules. It’s giving Y2K style meets 2022, and I’m here for the vibes! These heels are perfect for a summer night out on the town. Pair them with this dress (also, on Amazon) and you’re set. Bonus: Your items come in a matter of hours with Prime! — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator