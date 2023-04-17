This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

April is Earth month, and thus it’s the perfect time to take stock of the sustainability practices in your life. Fortunately, brands across the online shopping sphere are taking the planet into consideration year round. Whether it’s makeup, fashion or home goods, when things are looking a little too worse for wear, you can replace them with long-lasting, sustainably produced upgrades.

To celebrate Earth Day, we’ve rounded up dozens of sales — many exclusive to Underscored readers — to help you save money while you shop sustainably. By investing in high-quality, sustainable products, you’ll reduce the need for yearly replacements — and save money in the long run.

CNN Underscored exclusive deals

Use code CNNEARTH for a reader-exclusive discount from the following retailers.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Rumpl

• Aerogarden: Take over 50% off the Bounty indoor gardening kit and 33% off the Stem Grow Light 2-Pack with code CNNEARTH.

• AspenClean: From laundry detergent to dish soap to microfiber cloths, the entire AspenClean site is 20% off with code CNNEARTH.

• Blueland: Underscored readers can get exclusive early access to Blueland’s sitewide sale — starting April 17, get 20% off refillable cleaning products sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

• Branch: Get 10% off plus free shipping on the Daily Chair and Saddle Chair with code CNNEARTH.

• Cariuma: Get $15 off your entire purchase of comfortable, sustainable footwear with code CNNEARTH.

• Cocofloss: Use code CNNEARTH for 25% off the Earth Day Collection, including floss refills, toothbrushes and more.

• Cratejoy: Use code CNNEARTH for 60% off your first subscription box with a 3+ month prepay.

• Decluttr: Use code CNNEARTH for an extra 10% off tech trade ins.

• Force of Nature: Our readers can score $55 off the Glass Bottle Bundle with code CNNEARTH for refillable disinfecting.

• Girlfriend Collective: Shop activewear, loungewear and more and get 20% off orders over $125 with code CNNEARTH, now through April 23.

• Naadam: Get 25% off Naadam’s recycled cashmere collection with code CNNEARTH.

• Nisolo: Shop huarache sandals and more and get 20% off your first order with code CNNEARTH.

• Outerknown: Browse denim styles, activewear and much more at Outerknown and get 20% off sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

• Paravel: Score 15% off sustainable luggage, bags, and other travel necessities with code CNNEARTH.

• Rumpl: Shop picnic-perfect blankets and more and get 15% off orders $99 and over with code CNNEARTH.

• Sea to Summit: Get 15% off the new Ikos Tent with code CNNEARTH — the first-ever discount on the product.

• Stanley: You can get 25% off the 40-ounce and 64-ounce IceFlow jugs with code CNNEARTH.

• Tushy: Underscored readers can score 20% off the Classic 3.0 and Spa — two of our favorite bidet attachments — using code CNNEARTH.

• Unless Collective: Use code CNNEARTH 20% off your order, including the brand’s regenerative, plastic-free sneaker if possible.

• Weleda: Keep your skin hydrated for less, thanks to 20% off Skin Food Face with code CNNEARTH.

• Who Gives A Crap: Get 20% off your first subscription of this sustainable (yet still soft and strong) toilet paper with code CNNEARTH.

• WoodsCanada: Score an additional 5% off your order with code CNNEARTH for a total of 15% off when combined with the on-site offer.

Sustainable home deals

Blueland

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress for deeper sleeps ahead.

• Avocado: Get 10% off Avocado’s Green, Vegan and Latex mattresses with code EARTH, plus more savings on bedding sitewide.

• Brentwood Home: Get $150 off Oceano, Crystal Cove & Hybrid Latex mattresses with code EARTH, plus more discounts on various furniture and decor collections.

• Enviroscent: Shop eco-friendly fragrance for your home and car and get 10% off with code MOTHEREARTH, April 17 through 24.

• Outer: Invest in quality and durable outdoor furniture from Outer and get up to $550 off and 5% off all in-stock items, plus 15% off the recycled-plastic Brown Wicker Furniture with Pacific Fog Gray Cushions.

• OXO: Get 25% off the OXO GG Easy-Clean Compost Bin in any size or color when you use code CNNEARTH.

• Package Free: If your plastic dish washing brush has seen better days, upgrade to this sustainable, long-lasting alternative, now 45% off with code CNNEARTH.

Sustainable kitchen and dining deals

Amazon

Sustainable beauty and health deals

Who Gives a Crap

• EyeBuyDirect: Shop Eyebuydirect’s Bohemia Renewal Collection for eco-friendly glasses made with plant-based materials. You’ll get $30 off purchases of $100 or more using the code POPSALE.

Sustainable fashion deals

Nisolo

• Aurate: Now through April 21, get 30% off recycled gold orders of $300 or more. Aurate will also plant 5 trees and gift their recycled tote.

Sustainable outdoor gear deals

Sea to Summit

Sustainable pet deals

Westpaw

• West Paw: Get 20% off toys, treats and accessories with code EARTH23.