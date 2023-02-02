For anyone interested in budget-friendly earbuds, EarFun is the name to know. The brand has consistently held the top spot of our best budget earbuds rankings — they’re renowned for good sound, great battery life and decent noise cancellation for less than $80.

Given this stellar reputation, our editors have been eagerly anticipating EarFun’s latest drop. The brand-new EarFun Air Pro 3 launched today, and Underscored readers can score an exclusive discount with code EAP3CNN1 at Amazon. The Air Pro 3 offer advanced LE Audio technology to aim for even better sound quality, latency and battery life than the already excellent Air Pro 2.

When it comes to seamless connection, impressive audio clarity, water resistance and dynamic customization, you won’t find a better affordable option than EarFun. Down to just $56 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code EAP3CNN1 at checkout, the Air Pro 3 are seeing their first-ever discount — so shop now before the promo expires on Feb. 10.