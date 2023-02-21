It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or salon-quality hair tools. But they’re also not the cheapest things around, meaning it’s best to wait for a discount before forking over your hard-earned cash.

Thankfully, our favorite cordless vacuum, the Dyson V11 Animal, is on sale today at Amazon. This impressive machine tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up dirt and dust as well as pet hair and more.

During our testing, the V11 Animal performed equally well on all types of hard floors — from high- and low-pile area rugs and carpets to vinyl, tile and hardwood. Thanks to its swivel head and lightweight body — it weighs in at 6.68 pounds — the vacuum is seamless to maneuver around your space.

Boasting three modes and up to 60 minutes of continuous cordless run time, this vacuum is a powerful solution for any mess. Snag it right now for over $50 off at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.