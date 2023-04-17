In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. The Dyson Supersonic is an impossibly lightweight, quiet powerhouse of a hair dryer that blows other options out of the water, and right now you can snap it up for $251 in refurbished condition at eBay.

The technology behind the creation of the Dyson Supersonic is nothing short of impressive, thanks to the work of 103 engineers over four years. The hair dryer measures air temperature a staggering 40 times per second (per second!) to ensure it doesn’t cause heat damage to your hair, meaning with regular use your strands will remain healthy and shiny.

If you’re skeptical about purchasing refurbished, let us provide you with some peace of mind. The hair dryer is tested to work like new and Walmart is offering a 12-month Dyson official warranty (and free 30-day returns).

Normally, the Dyson Supersonic goes for $430 — admittedly quite a sum for a hair dryer — but when our editors tested it, they transformed from curious skeptics to immediate converts. If you’re similarly intrigued, now is the perfect time to grab the hair dryer at the lowest price we’ve seen. Be sure to add the Supersonic to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time low price goes away — just remember to enter code THINKGREEN at checkout for the full discount.