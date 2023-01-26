It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or salon-quality hair tools. If you’ve already jumped on the Dyson train — and, perhaps, are looking for a reason to justify treating yourself to another item from the brand — you’re in luck.

Right now Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, meaning those who have previously bought and registered a Dyson machine can use their code to get 20% off another of their choice. Got a Dyson but not sure about your code? Register your machine by calling 1-800-693-9766 to speak to a Dyson expert.

A bunch of bestselling tools and machines are included in the promo, so we’ve made your life easier by rounding up our favorite picks. Below, find hair tools, vacuums and more to spend that credit on.