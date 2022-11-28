Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or curl-creating hair tools. If you’re looking to jump on the Dyson train — or perhaps, are looking for a reason to justify treating yourself to another item from the brand — you’re in luck. There are plenty of Dyson deals to be had during Cyber Monday, including the Owner Rewards Savings Event for current Dyson owners and savings on vacuums and fans for first-time buyers.
Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals
Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are the gold standard of their kind. If this is the year you've decided to treat yourself to one of these lightweight, versatile, easy-to-use machines, Target is offering the brand's Cyclone V10 Animal at a great price.
Dyson's V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum uses laser and sensor technology to sense debris on the floor, and optimizes suction based on dust levels. With 60 minutes of runtime and two cleaner heads — one for carpet and one for hardwood — this powerful vacuum can be used to deep-clean your whole home.
Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped-up attachment suite that is a total game changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick, and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.
One of the best deals on Dyson you'll see all day, you can get the Dyson V8, plus a fluffy cleaning head for hard floors and three extra cleaning accessories that'll make this your new favorite toy.
Target has this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life. See more of the best Target Cyber Monday deals here.
Upright vacuums offer more power than stick vacuums, making them a better choice for larger homes. The Dyson Ball Animal Origin has a powerful motor and the cleaner head automatically adjusts to the type of flooring, allowing users to cover hard and soft flooring without having to stop to change settings. Take $100 off the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum at Target.
Dyson Owner Rewards Savings Event
From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product.
“Any product” is music to Dyson-loving ears, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Dyson hair tools, vacuums and more to buy while they’re discounted. And be sure to check out more Cyber Monday deals happening now.
This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks — and it's the first time ever that you can score it at a discount. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts, and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.
One of Dyson’s latest and greatest, this top-rated vacuum is made for giving you all the benefits of cordless vacuuming with a superior run time and, of course, suction capabilities (this is a Dyson, after all). It has a full-sized bin and can clean your floors, baseboards and cobwebby corners for two hours before needing a recharge. Plus, this model comes with a laser that reveals microscopic dust and the latest hair de-tangling technology.
This extremely elegant air purifier is here for a variety of respiratory (and comfort) needs. It’s an air purifier, humidifier and fan all in one — it even detects and destroys formaldehyde released from common household items. It’s perfect for adding a little moisture back into dry winter days, and in the summer, the fan will cool your space.
For small apartments, this V8 Absolute will get the job done fast. The power is seriously strong, and the flat head (and great pivot) is perfect for getting under worktops and open kitchen shelving. A few permutations of the attachments give it enough length to get cobwebs in the corners of 14-foot ceilings too.
With up to an hour of run time and three power modes to tackle whatever grit lies in your path, this cordless stick vac takes care of dust, dirt and pet debris in no time.
Cyber Monday Dyson fan deals
This sleek, low-maintenance machine circulates purified air throughout the room, seamlessly keeping your home clean and cool.
This innovative machine offers 3-in-1 functionality so you can effectively treat the air inside your home to your desires.
Powerful, quiet and safe, this bladeless fan offers remote control, a sleep timer and 10 precise airflow settings.