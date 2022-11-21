dyson bf cnnu
Dyson

It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or curl-creating hair tools. If you’re looking to jump on the Dyson train — or perhaps, are looking for a reason to justify treating yourself to another item from the brand — you’re in luck. There are plenty of Dyson deals to be had during Black Friday, including the Owner Rewards Savings Event for current Dyson owners and savings on vacuums and fans for first-time buyers.

Dyson Owner Rewards Savings Event

From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product.

“Any product” is music to Dyson-loving ears, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Dyson hair tools, vacuums and more to buy while they’re discounted. And be sure to check out more Black Friday deals happening now.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here.
$430 $320 at Dyson
First-time Deal
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long
Dyson

This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks — and it's the first time ever that you can score it at a discount. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts, and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.

$600 $480 at Dyson
Dyson Outsize+
Dyson

One of Dyson’s latest and greatest, this top-rated vacuum is made for giving you all the benefits of cordless vacuuming with a superior run time and, of course, suction capabilities (this is a Dyson, after all). It has a full-sized bin and can clean your floors, baseboards and cobwebby corners for two hours before needing a recharge. Plus, this model comes with a laser that reveals microscopic dust​ and the latest hair de-tangling technology​.

$950 $760 at Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
Dyson

This extremely elegant air purifier is here for a variety of respiratory (and comfort) needs. It’s an air purifier, humidifier and fan all in one — it even detects and destroys formaldehyde released from common household items. It’s perfect for adding a little moisture back into dry winter days, and in the summer, the fan will cool your space.

$940 $752 at Dyson
Dyson Lightcycle
Dyson
Genuinely high tech and aesthetics don’t always go hand in hand, but we’d be happy to have this genius lamp sitting on our desk or nightstand. It’s designed to simulate the day’s natural patterns of light to reduce eye strain and can even adjust its light for your age and task at hand (all via an app, of course).
$600 $480 at Dyson
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Dyson
Dyson can curl and dry, and now it can straighten too. This award-winning hot tool is cordless, which is practically revelatory: You can get the back of your head without taking out the toothbrush holder or your makeup back on the counter.
$500 $400 at Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson

For small apartments, this V8 Absolute will get the job done fast. The power is seriously strong, and the flat head (and great pivot) is perfect for getting under worktops and open kitchen shelving. A few permutations of the attachments give it enough length to get cobwebs in the corners of 14-foot ceilings too.

$500 $280 at Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson

With up to an hour of run time and three power modes to tackle whatever grit lies in your path, this cordless stick vac takes care of dust, dirt and pet debris in no time.

$600 $480 at Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition
Dyson
This C-suite version of the stylish Supersonic is most definitely the hair dryer Shiv from “Succession” would use, and maybe that’s why her power lob is always so flawless. Either way, we’re here for this gifting edition in deep blue and copper.
$430 $344 at Dyson

Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are the gold standard of their kind. If this is the year you've decided to treat yourself to one of these lightweight, versatile, easy-to-use machines, Target is offering the brand's Cyclone V10 Animal at a great price.

$550 $400 at Target $600 $400 at Walmart
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson's V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum uses laser and sensor technology to sense debris on the floor, and optimizes suction based on dust levels. With 60 minutes of runtime and two cleaner heads — one for carpet and one for hardwood — this powerful vacuum can be used to deep-clean your whole home.

$650 $500 at Dyson $650 $500 at Target
Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson

Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped-up attachment suite that is a total game changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick, and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.

$750 $650 at Dyson $750 $650 at Target
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson

One of the best deals on Dyson you'll see all day, you can get the Dyson V8, plus a fluffy cleaning head for hard floors and three extra cleaning accessories that'll make this your new favorite toy.

$500 $350 at Dyson
Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
Target

The least you'll pay for a Dyson stick vac, this Target-exclusive model comes with the combination tool and is perfect for those lower-maintenance floor-cleaning jobs.

$430 $280 at Target
Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum
Amazon

Upright vacuums offer more power than stick vacuums, making them a better choice for larger homes. ​​The Dyson Ball Animal Origin has a powerful motor and the cleaner head automatically adjusts to the type of flooring, allowing users to cover hard and soft flooring without having to stop to change settings. Take $100 off the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum at Target.

$380 $280 at Target

Black Friday Dyson fan deals

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson

This sleek, low-maintenance machine circulates purified air throughout the room, seamlessly keeping your home clean and cool.

$400 $300 at Best Buy $400 $300 at Target
Dyson PH3A Purifier Humidifier + Cool
Bed Bath & Beyond

This innovative machine offers 3-in-1 functionality so you can effectively treat the air inside your home to your desires.

$800 $600 at Target $800 $600 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan
Amazon

Powerful, quiet and safe, this bladeless fan offers remote control, a sleep timer and 10 precise airflow settings.

$400 $333 at Amazon