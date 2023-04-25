Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the Dyson Airwrap, the multifunctional hair tool that’s swept the Internet in the past few years. The Airwrap promises a salon-worthy blowout without extreme heat — and it delivers on the hype. Typically, the only downside to the innovative Airwrap is its price tag, but right now you can save $120 on a brand-new model at Best Buy.
The beloved Dyson Airwrap is on sale — for only the second time ever — for anyone with a My Best Buy membership, which is free and easy to join. The latest iteration of this multifunctional tool is engineered to dry and style your hair simultaneously, and comes with a plethora of attachments engineered for different hair types and styles. The results speak for themselves, and in our head-to-head reviews, the Airwrap outperformed its competition.
If you’ve been waiting to invest in the Airwrap, now’s the time, since discounts like this are few and far between.
Splurge on the cult-favorite hair tool, complete with all the attachments you need for red-carpet worthy looks. It’s on sale for the second time ever, matching its Cyber Week low price.