Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the Dyson Airwrap, the multifunctional hair tool that’s swept the Internet in the past few years. The Airwrap promises a salon-worthy blowout without extreme heat — and it delivers on the hype. Typically, the only downside to the innovative Airwrap is its price tag, but right now you can save $120 on a brand-new model at Best Buy.

The beloved Dyson Airwrap is on sale — for only the second time ever — for anyone with a My Best Buy membership, which is free and easy to join. The latest iteration of this multifunctional tool is engineered to dry and style your hair simultaneously, and comes with a plethora of attachments engineered for different hair types and styles. The results speak for themselves, and in our head-to-head reviews, the Airwrap outperformed its competition.

If you’ve been waiting to invest in the Airwrap, now’s the time, since discounts like this are few and far between.