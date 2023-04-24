One solid way to boost your sleep quality? General advice is to leave that phone in the other room. But if you rely on your phone’s alarm in the morning, that’s easier said than done. Enter this DreamSky alarm clock, a no-frills option we recommend, now marked down $10 at Amazon.

Best Tested DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock Amazon This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Read our review $26 $16 at Amazon

This alarm clock earned the runner-up spot for best alarm clock in our testing. It helps you start the new day a little more mindfully — after all, breaking the habit of checking email first thing in the morning is way easier when that’s not a thing your alarm clock can actually do. The 2-inch display is easy to read when your eyes are still in squint mode — and if you think the clock looks aggressively bright in the Amazon image, rest assured that you can dim the numbers.

Features exist but are delightfully basic, with a nine-minute snooze and an adjustable alarm volume. If you must keep your phone in the bedroom, there’s a USB charging port built-in for that.

Shop this Underscored-approved alarm clock, now matching its all-time low price, right now at Amazon.