If you didn’t manage to get all your tech gift shopping in during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Samsung has another opportunity for you. It’s running a Discover Samsung Winter Sales Event, and much like prior events, it includes a breadth of deals to fit a wide array of needs. Whether you’re on the hunt for appliances for the kitchen or laundry room, trying to build out an epic home theater setup or need the latest smartphone, laptop and tablet for a life on the move, this Discover Samsung event has you covered.
The Discover Samsung Winter Sales Event officially kicked off today and will continue to run through Dec. 17. Many deals are already available, but Samsung will also feature special daily deals that launch at 9 a.m. EST and run for just 24 hours. Shorter-term flash deals start at noon EST and run for just four hours or until supply runs out. If you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping, Samsung states that orders placed by the end of Dec. 15 (11:59 p.m. EST) will be delivered by Dec. 24.
As Samsung has a huge assortment of products on sale, we’re here to help you quickly find a few standouts. Keep reading to see our picks.
Mobile device deals
Samsung’s exceptional Galaxy S23 has a discount available, with the price dropping to just $675. With a trade-in device, your price could go even lower.
You can trade in your old phone to jump on the flipping bandwagon with this deal, which not only offers 512GB of storage for the same price as the 256GB model but boosts trade-in values as high as $600. Trade-in prices are especially high for iPhones.
Whether for work of play, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has you covered. It runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and features a dazzling 12.4-inch AMOLED display. It even can hold up if you get caught out in the rain, thanks to a durable, IP68-rated design. Right now, you can get a trade-in credit of up to $650.
Enjoy awesome audio and capable noise cancellation at a discount with this deal on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, now on sale even lower than during Samsung’s prior fall sales event. Get up to $75 in additional savings when you trade in an eligible device.
Computing deals
This flexible and powerful laptop provides a gorgeous AMOLED display that’s not only great to look at but capable for drawing on with the S Pen stylus. You can save even more if you have a device to trade in, and Samsung is accepting not only laptops but also phones, watches and tablets.
One of our favorite computer monitors gets a big discount with $200 off. This monitor provides not only a substantial 32-inch screen with a 4K resolution but packs in a smart TV operating system., so when it’s not serving as a computer display, it can double as a TV for a bedroom or small living room — perfect for space-saving in studio apartments.
Ultra-wide OLED monitors can be pricey, and even more so when they’re extreme ultrawides like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC, which spans 49 inches to deliver what’s effectively two QHD displays side by side. With a blistering 240Hz refresh rate and OLED’s per-pixel dimming, you’re looking at a remarkable display for gaming, and it’s now priced more like the 34-inch models.
If a 49-inch display is a little outside your space limits, Samsung’s G85SB OLED monitor is another powerful option. It offers a fast, responsive display with a bright QD-OLED panel that can present stunning HDR content. In fact, it’s the same panel Dell used on one of our favorite gaming monitors, and this huge discount brings it down below $1,000.
If your desktop or laptop supports PCIe 4.0 speeds for M.2 drives, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD will help you unlock that full potential with staggering read speeds up to 7,000MB/s. This deal will let you get 2TB of that high-speed storage for just $130.
Home theater deals
Samsung S95C OLED TV is one of the best we’ve come across. It offers a stunning picture and great sound, but it’s normally a pretty substantial outlay. This deal cuts the price down substantially.
This compact projector is a fun addition to your home theater options. While it’s not powerful enough to serve as the centerpiece, it provides an easy way to stream movies and games onto walls or ceilings in any room so long as it’s dark. With the ability to run off a battery pack, it proves especially flexible.
You can give your home theater a huge sound upgrade with the Samsung Q900C soundbar. It packs in a load of speakers and a wireless subwoofer for stunning sound and Dolby Atmos verticality. In testing, it was nearly a toss-up between this and our favorite high-end pick. If you go for it and decide later you want even more surround capabilities, Samsung offers add-on speakers that can serve as rear channels.
Appliance deals
Go gas-free with this electric range from Samsung. It offers five burners of varying sizes, including a 3,300W rapid boil burner and a spacious convection oven with an air-frying feature. With this sale, Samsung offers free installation and will haul away your old range.
If you missed the deal earlier this year on Samsung’s Smart Induction Cooktop, it’s back to that same reduced price of $1,199. You’ll get fast, efficient heating from a sleek, glass-topped cooking surface.
Looking for a simple yet elegant refrigerator? This large option from Samsung provides substantial storage space and convenient organization. The ice maker and water dispenser also don’t take up a huge chunk for freezer space. All of that comes adorned with a stainless steel front.