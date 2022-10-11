Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale just started, which means some huge deals throughout the site. But this also means a temptation to purchase some of the more expensive ticket items. Fortunately, though, you can get away without burning a hole in your pocket, as some of our favorite deals are under $50.
Since it’s a daunting process to go through hundreds of Amazon pages to find some of the best deals, we’ve done the work for you. So if you’re looking for a steal but still aren’t looking to overspend during this two-day event, here are our favorite Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50.
This 40-ounce leakproof water bottle offers a straw lid and carry loop for easy transport. Made of stainless steel and offering TempShield insulation, this is the perfect water bottle for your everyday needs.
The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask is one of our favorite sleep masks. With a nose wire that'll block all of the light and an incredibly comfortable design, this is the perfect sleep mask for your at-home or travel needs.
This 2022 version of the Fire 7 tablet offers a 7-inch touchscreen, up to 10-hour battery life and 2GB of RAM. With vast improvements from the previous model, these upgrades will be well received by all family members, especially at such a low cost.
This three-pack of USB cables offers three separate cords with varying lengths — 3 feet, 6 feet and 10 feet. With its double-braided nylon exterior, these cords should last six times longer and are backed by a lifetime warranty.
Offering waterproof technology and 35 hours of listening time, the EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds are Underscored's pick for best budget earbuds. We also found that they provided great sound, reliable noise cancellation and many extra features.
Kids will love this fun-designed smart speaker where they can ask Alexa questions, set alarms and play music. Alexa will even read select books to your children — a fun before-bedtime activity. There's also a two-year worry-free guarantee.
This smart home security device lets you see who is at your doorbell, even while you're away from home. Best of all, the two-way voice controls allow you to talk with your visitor. For extra security, you can even stream and record all activity at your doorstep.
These cozy Crocs are perfect as the temperature starts to drop. With many color and size options, these toasty Crocs will keep your feet warm, whether you're traveling on an airplane or going for your morning walk around the neighborhood.
This half-zip long-sleeve shirt is perfect for your next workout. With its 100% polyester material, it's fast-drying and ultra soft. It also comes in many different colors to appease all style preferences.
Looking for a wardrobe makeover? If so, these straight angle jeans come in many different color options and sizes. They also sit above the waist and are slim throughout the hips and thighs.