Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Prime Day is here, and so are the massive deals! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, Amazon has plenty of items to fit every budget. If you’re looking to snag a few things for Prime Day but don’t want to spend more than $5 on them, we’ve rounded up the best things to add to your shopping cart.