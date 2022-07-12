Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Prime Day is here, and so are the massive deals! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, Amazon has plenty of items to fit every budget. If you’re looking to snag a few things for Prime Day but don’t want to spend more than $5 on them, we’ve rounded up the best things to add to your shopping cart.
Formulated to protect and soothe sensitive and dry skin, this hand cream from the Body Shop will keep your hands moisturized.
These BPA-free reusable baking cups are perfect for baking cupcakes and muffins.
Perfect for puppies, these treats are made to be long-lasting and come in delicious flavors like roast beef, turkey and apple, and bacon.
Treat your favorite boy or girl to one of these bacon-flavored, long-lasting dog treats.
Keep your reusable straws clean with this nine-piece set of cleaning brushes.
Avoid nasty cuts to your fingers with this easy-to-use foil cutter. With stainless steel blades, this foil cutter will easily cut through the foil on your wine bottles.
These lightweight socks are made with extra cushioning to keep you comfortable during a sports practice or game.
These replacement toothbrush heads are gentle on the gums and can get into those hard-to-reach places.
If you’re working from home, a mouse pad can make working on your computer more comfortable. This mousepad has a nonslip base and is designed to be water-resistant.
This stylish passport and vaccine card holder is perfect to bring with you on your next trip.
This silicone spatula is BPA-free and the perfect tool to cook or bake with in the kitchen.
If you’re in need of a new pair of kitchen tongs, these easy-to-clean silicone tongs will make flipping meat a breeze.
Perfect for prepping your skin for makeup, this primer water will hydrate and brighten your skin.
This BPA-free silicone teether is shaped like a fish and will help soothe your teething baby’s gums.
This nail trimmer will easily cut through your artificial nails and is perfect for the aspiring nail tech in your life.
Separate your lashes with this curved eyelash comb that features metal teeth and comes with a protective cover.