October Prime Day is here and with plenty of items discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, there is something for everyone and for every budget. If you’re hoping to snag an item or two for under $5, ahead are some items worth adding to your cart during this two-day sale.

Beauty deals under $5

Wet N Wild Mega Last Breakup-Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Liquid Eyeliner Placement CNNU
Amazon

This ultra-fine tip liquid eyeliner is designed to be both waterproof and smudge-proof.

$6.49 $4.23 at Amazon
MelodySusie Acrylic Nail Trimmer
Amazon Acrylic Nail Trimmer
Amazon

If you prefer acrylic nails to press-ons, this stainless steel nail trimmer will help you cut through your artificial nails.

$4.99 $3.99 at Amazon
Modelones Gel Polish
modelones white gel polish cnnu
Amazon

Achieve the perfect at-home manicure with this milky white soak-off gel polish.

$12.99 $3.99 at Amazon

Office supply deals under $5

Amazon Basics Stapler
stapler cnnu
Amazon

Snag this home office essential for just under $5.

$6.49 $4.57 at Amazon
Calligraphy Brush Pens
Calligraphy Set CNNU
Amazon

This calligraphy set includes three brush pens and is perfect for beginners.

$6.88 $4.79 at Amazon
Amazon Basics HDMI to DVI Adapter Cable
HDMI to DVI cable CNNU
Amazon

This 6-foot HDMI to DVI cable is on sale for just under $5.

$6.99 $4.82 at Amazon

Kitchen supply deals under $5

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups
amazon basics silicone cups cnnu
Amazon

These BPA-free reusable baking cups are perfect for baking cupcakes and muffins.

$5.61 $4.98 at Amazon
Hiware Drinking Straw Brush Kit
Hiware Straw Cleaner Kit cnnu
Amazon

Keep your reusable straws clean with this nine-piece brush set.

$8 $4.98 at Amazon
Kufung Silicone Spatula
kufung silicone spatula cnnu
Amazon

This silicone spatula is BPA-free and the perfect tool to cook or bake with in the kitchen.

$4.99 $4.38 at Amazon
Kufung Silicone Kitchen Tongs
kufung kitchen tongs cnnu
Amazon

If you’re in need of a new pair of kitchen tongs, don't miss the opportunity to snag these easy-to-clean ones for just over $4.

$4.99 $4.15 at Amazon

Pet supply deals under $5

Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Dog Treats
vital essentials dog treats cnnu
Amazon

Reward your pup with these grain-free and minnows-flavored freeze-dried dog treats.

$9.49 $4.65 at Amazon
Dingo Ringo Rawhide Treats
dingo ringo rawhide treats cnnu
Amazon

Keep your dog occupied with these ring-shaped rawhide treats.

$9.99 $4.24 at Amazon