Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

October Prime Day is here and with plenty of items discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, there is something for everyone and for every budget. If you’re hoping to snag an item or two for under $5, ahead are some items worth adding to your cart during this two-day sale.