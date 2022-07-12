Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes your chance to nab some of those products you’ve been eyeing at deep discounts. Here, we’re rounding up the best deals under $25 on some of our editors’ favorite products.

• Related: Shop all our editors’ favorite sleep-related deals

• Related: More of the best tech deals you can shop now

• Related: Our editors have more of the best clothing deals