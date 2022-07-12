Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes your chance to nab some of those products you’ve been eyeing at deep discounts. Here, we’re rounding up the best deals under $25 on some of our editors’ favorite products.
Sleep product deals
The best sleep mask we've tested, thanks to a genius nose wire that helps block all — and we mean all — of the light. And it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen
A few of the reasons why we named this the best alarm clock are that it allows you to set multiple alarms and offers temperature and humidity readings.
With nearly 290,000 five star reviews, it's hard to believe these microfiber sheets are less than $25.
Dream in style with these Ekouaer satin pajamas, now 20% off.
Home and kitchen deals
Say goodbye to single-use plastic bags and hello to savings on Stasher, some of the internet's (and our) favorite reusable food storage. A range of sizes and bundles are on sale now.
Easily make eggs for the whole family with just the push of a button, thanks to this rapid egg cooker.
Back to school isn't too far off and packing lunches just got a whole lot easier. Your kids will love this bento box container (even if it contains vegetables)!
Need to head out in a hurry? Create a delicious breakfast sandwich in just five minutes with this beloved Hamilton Beach device.
Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste; just reach for one whenever you’d tear off a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper.
Electronics deals
Give yourself the gift of streaming with the Alexa Fire TV Stick, which plugs into a TV’s USB port to turn your TV into a smart streaming screen.
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.
You'll never need to buy another notebook again after you pick up these reusable, on-sale Rocketbooks. Once you fill one up, simply wipe clean and start over.
Keep tabs on pretty much everything. This tag attaches to keys, wallets, even pets!
Clothing and accessories deals
It's still summer and that means it's still denim shorts season. Grab a pair of these Levi's classics on sale!
Did you know Crocs sells flip-flops? The brand has major discounts on its flexible sandals made for comfort, style and support.
You won’t want to leave your house without this handy, travel-sized yet spacious purse. Today, you can get it for nearly half off!
This bra checks the box for one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen. It has a convertible underwire with stay-in-place straps and inner side-support slings to support and contour. A bonus: The back straps can crisscross, yielding two bra styles with one garment.
Everyone loves the kushy feeling of slides. Enjoy Performance 4D Foam padding for less when you indulge in a pair of Under Armour slides. Trust us, your feet will thank you.