Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and with thousands of items on sale it’s tempting to buy tons of stuff. If your wallet is already starting to hurt, that’s OK because there are still plenty of deals under $25. We at CNN Underscored are combing through the deals to bring you the best deals that also won’t break the bank. Whether you need little household items like batteries, want to stock up on tech accessories or even get a head start of holiday gifts, here are the best deals under $25.

Tech deals under $25

Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable
If your charging cables always break, it's time to finally switch to our favorite. It's a couple dollars off right now and close to its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$13.99 $11.19 at Amazon
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
readerfavs myq
Control your garage door easily with your phone with this nifty gadget. Right now it's at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$29.98 $16.98 at Amazon
Wyze 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Smart Plug
wyze smart plug
Control all sorts of appliances in your home with this smart plug, which is 10 cents away from its lowest price ever.

$11.98 $7.23 at Amazon
Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug
Underscored_Prime Day 2021-Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart PlugLightning Deals-Blank-article-lead image

From outdoor lights to Halloween decorations, easily control and schedule your outdoor lights with this weather-resistant plug.

$29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Kitchen deals under $25

T-fal E93802 Professional Nonstick 8-Inch Fry Pan
Snag this nonstick pan for more than 70% off now, which is just a few dollars shy of its all-time low price.

$49.99 $14.72 at Amazon
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag
Tons of Stasher Bags are 30% off today, their lowest price in months. Swap out your plastic bags and use these reusable alternatives to lower your waste.

Read our review

$12.99 $9.09 at Amazon
PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother
Turn your morning coffee into a luxurious latte with this battery-powered milk frother. And now it's at an all-time low price.

$29.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
This electric can opener is 40% off, down to its lowest price this year.

$35.99 $20.99 at Amazon
Krups Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker
If you're in need of a coffee maker, this 5-cup Krups option is almost at its lowest price ever.

$39.99 $24.63 at Amazon

Beauty deals under $25

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
This rarely discounted brow pencil is 30% off for the first time since the summer.

$23 $16.09 at Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
The best sleep mask we've tested, thanks to its nose wire that helps block all light, is at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen

Read our review

$19.99 $7.98 at Amazon
Mighty Patch Variety Pack
Down to its all-time low price, this Might Patch pack includes 26 patches to help zap away your acne.

$13.99 $9.77 at Amazon
Gillette Fusion5 Power Men's Razor Blade Refills
Running out of razor blades is the worst, so stock up now with this discounted refill pack from Gillette. The eight-count pack is at its lowest price in months.

$31.94 $22.36 at Amazon

Home deals under $25

TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher, 2-Pack
Never deal with a clogged drain again with this drain hair catcher. Right now it's down to its lowest price in months.

$24.99 $16.99 at Amazon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Perfect for camping or your emergency prep bag, this nifty water filter is just a few cents off its lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$14.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Energizer AA Batteries
If you're always running out of batteries, now is the time to stock up. This limited-time deal is the lowest this battery pack has ever been.

$25.98 $15.53 at Amazon
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats
We love replacing foil and parchment paper with these sustainable, reusable silicone mats. Right now they're just a couple dollars shy of their all-time low price.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon