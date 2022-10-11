Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and with thousands of items on sale it’s tempting to buy tons of stuff. If your wallet is already starting to hurt, that’s OK because there are still plenty of deals under $25. We at CNN Underscored are combing through the deals to bring you the best deals that also won’t break the bank. Whether you need little household items like batteries, want to stock up on tech accessories or even get a head start of holiday gifts, here are the best deals under $25.
Tech deals under $25
If your charging cables always break, it's time to finally switch to our favorite. It's a couple dollars off right now and close to its lowest price ever.
Control your garage door easily with your phone with this nifty gadget. Right now it's at its lowest price ever.
Control all sorts of appliances in your home with this smart plug, which is 10 cents away from its lowest price ever.
From outdoor lights to Halloween decorations, easily control and schedule your outdoor lights with this weather-resistant plug.
Kitchen deals under $25
Snag this nonstick pan for more than 70% off now, which is just a few dollars shy of its all-time low price.
Tons of Stasher Bags are 30% off today, their lowest price in months. Swap out your plastic bags and use these reusable alternatives to lower your waste.
Turn your morning coffee into a luxurious latte with this battery-powered milk frother. And now it's at an all-time low price.
This electric can opener is 40% off, down to its lowest price this year.
If you're in need of a coffee maker, this 5-cup Krups option is almost at its lowest price ever.
Beauty deals under $25
This rarely discounted brow pencil is 30% off for the first time since the summer.
The best sleep mask we've tested, thanks to its nose wire that helps block all light, is at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen
Down to its all-time low price, this Might Patch pack includes 26 patches to help zap away your acne.
Running out of razor blades is the worst, so stock up now with this discounted refill pack from Gillette. The eight-count pack is at its lowest price in months.
Home deals under $25
Never deal with a clogged drain again with this drain hair catcher. Right now it's down to its lowest price in months.
Perfect for camping or your emergency prep bag, this nifty water filter is just a few cents off its lowest-ever price.
If you're always running out of batteries, now is the time to stock up. This limited-time deal is the lowest this battery pack has ever been.
We love replacing foil and parchment paper with these sustainable, reusable silicone mats. Right now they're just a couple dollars shy of their all-time low price.