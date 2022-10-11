Underscored_PEAS 2022-Deals-Over-100-lead image.jpg
Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

If you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket purchase, there’s good news. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, which means deep discounts on almost everything you’ve been eyeing. During the two-day event, we at CNN Underscored will be sifting through the deals to find the best ones. Below, we’ve rounded up the best sales on splurge gifts and products worth the investment, so you can finally get that fancy tech or kitchen appliance you’ve been dreaming of.

Appliance deals over $100

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

This ice maker is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Now you can snag it for more than $150 off at its lowest price ever.

$579 $419 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

Every kitchen needs a Kitchenaid. If you've been holding out, now's the time to buy. This 3.5-quart mini mixer is the lowest price we've seen in years.

$379.99 $259.99 at Amazon
De'Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine
De'Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine
De'Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine
Amazon

Get the luxuries of your local café right at home with this De'Longhi espresso machine, which is at its lowest price since Black Friday.

$139.95 $104.95 at Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker
Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer
Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with this fancy coffee maker, our luxury pick for the best drip coffee makers.

Read our review

$349 $278.99 at Amazon
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

This bundle from Ninja includes an interchangeable blender and food processor so you can make any sort of dish in a flash. Plus, it's at its lowest price ever.

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Home deals over $100

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
Solo Stove

We adore this fire pit thanks to its smokeless design. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price so far this year.

Read our review

$449.99 $314.99 at Amazon
Peloton Original Indoor Stationary Bike
Peloton Original Indoor Stationary Bike
Peloton Original Indoor Stationary Bike
Amazon

The cult-favorite Peloton bike is now at its lowest price ever. If you haven't bought one yet and want an easy way to workout in your own home, now is the time.

Read our review

$1,445 $1,225 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Amazon

Robot vacuums can be pricey, which is why now is the perfect time to invest. This Roomba is $250 off and the lowest price we've seen in months.

$649.99 $399.99 at Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Amazon

Keep your floors sparkling with this iRobot robot mop, now at its lowest price ever.

$499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Tech deals over $100

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
airpods pro 2 review 2
Mike Andronico/CNN

Some of the best true wireless headphones we've ever tested, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro are now at their lowest price ever.

Read our review

$249 $223.24 at Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

It's the perfect time to upgrade your laptop, now that our pick for the best budget laptop is at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$999 $799 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds
Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds
Amazon

Our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Android users is now matching its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 product card
Sony

Some of the best over-ear headphones on the market are seeing a rare sale right now. It's the first time the headphones have been discounted on Amazon and its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$399 $348 at Amazon
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Nordstrom

Now at its lowest price ever, these Bose headphones are some of our favorite noise-cancelling cans.

Read our review

$379 $269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

Its first-ever discount, the Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off right now.

Read our review

$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Start reading more for less with this deeply discounted Kindle bundle which includes a Paperwhite, a cover and power adapter. All at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$189.97 $117.97 at Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K
apple tv 4k product card.jpg
Apple

The Apple TV 4K is now at its lowest price ever. Stream all your favorite movies and shows at the click of a button.

Read our review

$179 $104.95 at Amazon

Travel deals over $100

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels product card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Our pick for the best budget check-in suitcase is now on sale at its lowest price in months.

$269.99 $151.99 at Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner
Amazon

Snag a new carry-on for 34% off today at Amazon's event. It's at its lowest price in months at just $105.

$159.99 $105.82 at Amazon
Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire
Amazon

With a battery life up to 80 days, this beast is the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures. And right now, you can snag it for its lowest price ever.

$749.99 $498 at Amazon