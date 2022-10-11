Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
If you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket purchase, there’s good news. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, which means deep discounts on almost everything you’ve been eyeing. During the two-day event, we at CNN Underscored will be sifting through the deals to find the best ones. Below, we’ve rounded up the best sales on splurge gifts and products worth the investment, so you can finally get that fancy tech or kitchen appliance you’ve been dreaming of.
Appliance deals over $100
This ice maker is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Now you can snag it for more than $150 off at its lowest price ever.
Every kitchen needs a Kitchenaid. If you've been holding out, now's the time to buy. This 3.5-quart mini mixer is the lowest price we've seen in years.
Get the luxuries of your local café right at home with this De'Longhi espresso machine, which is at its lowest price since Black Friday.
Home deals over $100
We adore this fire pit thanks to its smokeless design. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price so far this year.
Robot vacuums can be pricey, which is why now is the perfect time to invest. This Roomba is $250 off and the lowest price we've seen in months.
Keep your floors sparkling with this iRobot robot mop, now at its lowest price ever.
Tech deals over $100
It's the perfect time to upgrade your laptop, now that our pick for the best budget laptop is at its lowest price ever.
Our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Android users is now matching its lowest price ever.
Some of the best over-ear headphones on the market are seeing a rare sale right now. It's the first time the headphones have been discounted on Amazon and its lowest price ever.
Now at its lowest price ever, these Bose headphones are some of our favorite noise-cancelling cans.
Travel deals over $100
Snag a new carry-on for 34% off today at Amazon's event. It's at its lowest price in months at just $105.