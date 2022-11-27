cyber monday vacuums lead
Shark

Are you looking to clean up this Cyber Monday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.

Cyber Monday cordless stick vacuum deals

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
underscored Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
Amazon

A Dyson for under $300? You saw it here first. Target's got this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life. See more of the best Target Cyber Monday deals here.

$430 $280 at Target
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco
Tineco’s portable stick vacuum cleaner gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning (which is about all we want to do anyway, to be honest). It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall dock so you can get every inch clean (and keep it all organized).
$299 $118 at Walmart
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
underscored Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Take more than 70% off models this cordless stick vacuum cleaner at Amazon. For just $100, this powerful, lightweight and versatile stick vac is an incredible deal.

$450 $130 at Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are the gold standard of their kind. If this is the year you've decided to treat yourself to one of these lightweight, versatile, easy-to-use machines. Best Buy is offering the brand's Cyclone V10 Animal at a great price too. See more Dyson deals here.

$550 $400 at Dyson $550 $400 at Best Buy
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

The highly rated Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum gets high marks from users for its deep-cleaning brush roll and powerful suction. Its slim design and ability to convert to a handheld make this a versatile vacuum. Pick one up now and save $150 during The Home Depot's Cyber Monday sale.

$350 $200 at The Home Depot
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
dyson cyclone v10 absolute cnnu.jpg
Dyson

You can get a whopping $200 off this Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute for Cyber Monday. It comes with up to 60 minutes of run time, a fluffy cleaner head for hard floors (which the V10 Animal doesn't have) and three extra accessories.

$600 $400 at Dyson $600 $400 at Walmart
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum
underscored dyson v12 detect

Dyson's V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum uses laser and sensor technology to sense debris on the floor, and optimizes suction based on dust levels. With 60 minutes of runtime and two cleaner heads — one for carpet and one for hardwood — this powerful vacuum can be used to deep-clean your whole home.

$650 $500 at Dyson
Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped-up attachment suite that is a total game-changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.

$750 $650 at Dyson $750 $650 at Target
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Want something a little simpler? Shark’s vacuums are small but mighty, and this under-$150 model made for pet owners sounds pretty great to us.
$259 $144 at Walmart
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
underscored tineco A11 pet.jpg
Amazon

Have a pet at home? Tineco's lightweight, compact cleaner comes with its own anti-tangle brush and up to 35 minutes of runtime. It also comes with mini brushes and a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach places. Just be sure to clip the $80 off coupon.

$289 $210 at Amazon

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Best Tested
Eufy 11s
Eufy by Anker 11S
Eufy by Anker 11S
Amazon

The Eufy 11s may not be smart, but its brute force approach covered our test area almost as well as the connected robots, plus it's quiet, slim enough to reach under most furniture and does a great job cleaning. That's why we had to name it the best affordable robot vac out there.

Read our review

$229 $130 at Amazon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum
underscored OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Robot vacuums are pricey, but bargains can be found, like this model from OKP Life. The highly rated robot vacuum has four cleaning modes and nearly 100 minutes of runtime — and it's on sale for 78% off the retail price.

$400 $90 at Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
underscored Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

This robot vac features Shark's AI laser navigation and UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning, as well as a HEPA 60-day-capacity self-empty base that keeps allergens locked in the dust bin. Take 47% off, for a savings of $280, with code BFDEAL280.

$600 $320 at Shark
Shark AI Robot Vacmop Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop
underscored Shark AI Robot Vacmop Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond has a major deal on Shark's AI Robot Vacmop combination vacuum and mop. Take $280 off the regular price, and snap up this great deal for under $200.
$480 $195 at Bed Bath & Beyond
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
underscored iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
Amazon

If you've always wanted a Roomba, this is your time: The Roomba i3 EVO robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon. The Roomba learns and maps your home room by room so it can clean the room you want, when you want. It cleans with 10 times the power-lifting suction of the Roomba 600 and premium three-stage cleaning system to pull in dirt and debris.

$350 $229 at Amazon $350 $230 at Best Buy
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Let a robot do the sweeping with this on-sale Shark vac, which cleans row by row in your home for no missed spots. It even empties itself at the end of a long day around the house; you just have to empty it roughly once a month.
$450 $258 at Walmart
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Walmart

This Eufy is ready and waiting for your floors: It’s got 2000 Pa suction power, which places it toward the top end of most robot vacs. It’s great on carpet, hard floors and pet fur, and it has both drop-proof and anti-collision tech to keep the hoovering happening smoothly.

$300 $119 at Walmart
Best Tested
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+
Andrea Smith/CNN

Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.

Read our review

$800 $600 at Amazon $800 $600 at iRobot
Best Tested
iLife V3S Pro
iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum
iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Have a pet at home? We named this vacuum the best robot vacuum for pet hair, and now you can get it for more than 30% off.

Read our review

$160 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
Shark IQ XL
Robot Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum
Robot Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum
Amazon

If you want the convenience of a self-emptying vacuum but want to save a couple of hundred dollars over an iRobot, the Shark IQ XL cleans and performs almost as well for a lot less. We named it the best value self-emptying robot vacuum of the year.

Read our review

$600 $418 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Take $95 off iRobot’s Roomba 694. The 694 is a basic robot vacuum at a budget-friendly price. It gets high marks for efficiency of cleaning and charging.
$274 $179 at Amazon $275 $180 at Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i3+
iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base to do the unpleasant job of emptying the vacuum bin for you. Right now you can take $120 off iRobot’s Roomba i3.
$550 $349 at Amazon $550 $350 at iRobot
Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot
underscored Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot
Amazon
Take your automatic cleaning devices up a level with this 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming robot from Shark. Through Nov. 28, Shark is offering 29% off, for a savings of $200, with code ROBOT200.
$700 $500 at Shark
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi-Connected
underscored Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi Connected
Amazon

There's a Shark robot vac for every price point, including the brand's Ion Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for 40% off, for a savings of $100, at Best Buy.

$250 $150 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday upright vacuum deals

Dyson Ball Animal 2
underscored-dysonvacuum
Dyson

Upright vacuums offer more power than stick vacuums, making them a better choice for larger homes. ​​The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has a powerful motor and the cleaner head automatically adjusts to the type of flooring, allowing users to cover hard and soft flooring without having to stop to change settings.

$500 $350 at Dyson
Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright Vacuum
underscored Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright Vacuum.jpg
Amazon

Are you looking for a major bargain on an upright vacuum? The Home Depot is taking 60% off the Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright, bringing the price below $100 for this highly rated vacuum.

$225 $89 at The Home Depot
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
underscored Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum.jpg
Walmart

This powerful upright vacuum is beloved by reviewers who rave about its detachable pod, which makes it extra easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. For Cyber Monday, it's now finally less than $100.

$199 $85 at Walmart
Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum
underscored Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum
Amazon

You can take 40% off Shark's Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum, for a savings of $200. If you're looking for a powerful corded upright vacuum, you can't go wrong with this highly rated option, which users love for its power and versatility.

$450 $250 at Best Buy
Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum
underscored Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark is offering some huge deals on its website, including a deep discount on its Stratos Upright Vacuum. Through Nov. 28, take 30% off the Shark Stratos with the code STRATOS130 to save $130 off the retail price.
$429 $299 at Shark
Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner
BISSELL 2252 Cleanview Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum
BISSELL 2252 Cleanview Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum
Amazon

This ultra-powerful vacuum features a brush head built to specifically power through lots of pet hair, scatter-free technology for easier cleaning and an ultra-large capacity tank. Need more convincing? Just read through the more than 67,000 reviews.

$139 $100 at Amazon

Cyber Monday wet/dry vacuum deals

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
underscored Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner.jpg
Target

If you don't want to spend money on a professional carpet cleaning, reviewers say this machine does an incredible job on its own. This upright vacuum and carpet shampooer creates its own mix of detergent and water for an optimal clean.

$230 $160 at Best Buy
Best Tested
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Amazon

iRobot’s Braava Jet m6, the upgrade to our favorite robot mop, the inexpensive Braava Jet 240, performs just as well as our recommended model, plus it has smart home features that let it coordinate cleaning with iRobot vacuums and more capacity to tackle larger spaces.

Read our review

$450 $299 at Amazon $450 $300 at Best Buy $450 $300 at iRobot
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner product card CNNU
Amazon

If a cult-favorite vacuum exists, it's surely this one. This little green cutie is spectacular at sucking up stains and messes, making it especially ideal for pet owners.

$124 $89 at Amazon
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Amazon

Another wet/dry vac that's outstanding for pet owners, this model is safe for use on everything from tile and sealed wood floors to area rugs, carpets and more. It can both vacuum and mop at exactly the same time.

$330 $230 at Amazon
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner
underscored Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner.jpg
Target

Feel like you need to work through really tough stains? This Bissell machine has all the good things about the Little Green (compact, filled with Oxy cleaning solution, strong suction), but also heated water that can help cut through the deepest and oldest of stains.

$134 $100 at Target
Best Tested
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored

If you're looking to spend a little dough, we named this machine the best luxury robot vacuum and mop combo, as it offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting. The cleaning station empties the robot's dustbin, cleans its mop and refills the water tank.

Read our review

$1,550 $1,000 at Amazon
Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop
underscored Shark Steam & Scrub S7001
Amazon

Steam mops, like Shark's Steam & Scrub steam mop that mops, gently scrubs and sanitizes flooring in one go, are a good choice for homes with a lot of tile or natural stone flooring. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering the steam mop for around $100, making this a great time to pick one up.

$180 $99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
underscored Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Amazon

You can pick up some major deals on Tineco Floor's bestselling, viral wet/dry vacuums that allow you to vacuum and mop at the same time to make cleaning a breeze. The Tineco's Floor One S5 is the brand's largest capacity 3-in-1 sweeping, vacuuming and mopping machine.

$500 $330 at Amazon $500 $330 at Best Buy
Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme
underscored Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme
Amazon

For smaller homes, the smaller capacity version of Tineco's multi-surface floor cleaning machine is a great choice, at a lower price point. And now you can get it for more than 35% off.

$400 $260 at Amazon $400 $260 at Best Buy
Tineco iFloor 3 Plus
underscored Tineco iFloor 3 Plus
Amazon

Tineco's iFloor 3 Plus is a compact cleaner, making it a smart buy for those with limited storage space. Through Nov. 28, Best Buy is taking $100 off the iFloor 3 Plus, bringing it to $200.

$300 $200 at Best Buy
Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Wet/Dry Hard Floor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
underscored Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze
Amazon

If you're looking for the biggest bargain on Tineco's line of wet/dry floor cleaning machines, the iFloor 3 Breeze is the model you want. It's lightweight, cordless and powerful, with up to 20 minutes of uninterrupted run time.

$280 $220 at Amazon

Cyber Monday corded stick vacuum deals

Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick With PowerFins
underscored Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick With PowerFins
Amazon

Corded stick vacuums offer more power than their cordless counterparts, with the same lightness and easy maneuvering that makes stick vacuums so popular. Through Nov. 29, you can take sharp discounts off many of Shark's own vacuums, including 15% off sitewide with the code DEAL15.

$260 $221 at Shark
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Corded Stick Vacuum.jpg
Walmart

Weighing in at less than 9 pounds, this ultra-lightweight corded vac easily turns into an even smaller handheld vacuum ideal for cleaning dust and dirt from stairs, cars, shelves and more. Reviewers say it's great at sucking up pet hair too.

$149 $73 at Walmart
Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon
There's absolutely nothing wrong with buying a vacuum for its color! Lovers of pink will want to snap up Shark's Rocket Pro Plus Corded Vacuum, which has a hot pink shaft to bring some pizzazz to your daily chores.
$200 $130 at Shark