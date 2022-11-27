Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Are you looking to clean up this Cyber Monday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.
Cyber Monday cordless stick vacuum deals
A Dyson for under $300? You saw it here first. Target's got this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life. See more of the best Target Cyber Monday deals here.
Take more than 70% off models this cordless stick vacuum cleaner at Amazon. For just $100, this powerful, lightweight and versatile stick vac is an incredible deal.
Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are the gold standard of their kind. If this is the year you've decided to treat yourself to one of these lightweight, versatile, easy-to-use machines. Best Buy is offering the brand's Cyclone V10 Animal at a great price too. See more Dyson deals here.
You can get a whopping $200 off this Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute for Cyber Monday. It comes with up to 60 minutes of run time, a fluffy cleaner head for hard floors (which the V10 Animal doesn't have) and three extra accessories.
Dyson's V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum uses laser and sensor technology to sense debris on the floor, and optimizes suction based on dust levels. With 60 minutes of runtime and two cleaner heads — one for carpet and one for hardwood — this powerful vacuum can be used to deep-clean your whole home.
Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped-up attachment suite that is a total game-changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.
Have a pet at home? Tineco's lightweight, compact cleaner comes with its own anti-tangle brush and up to 35 minutes of runtime. It also comes with mini brushes and a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach places. Just be sure to clip the $80 off coupon.
Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
The Eufy 11s may not be smart, but its brute force approach covered our test area almost as well as the connected robots, plus it's quiet, slim enough to reach under most furniture and does a great job cleaning. That's why we had to name it the best affordable robot vac out there.
Robot vacuums are pricey, but bargains can be found, like this model from OKP Life. The highly rated robot vacuum has four cleaning modes and nearly 100 minutes of runtime — and it's on sale for 78% off the retail price.
If you've always wanted a Roomba, this is your time: The Roomba i3 EVO robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon. The Roomba learns and maps your home room by room so it can clean the room you want, when you want. It cleans with 10 times the power-lifting suction of the Roomba 600 and premium three-stage cleaning system to pull in dirt and debris.
This Eufy is ready and waiting for your floors: It’s got 2000 Pa suction power, which places it toward the top end of most robot vacs. It’s great on carpet, hard floors and pet fur, and it has both drop-proof and anti-collision tech to keep the hoovering happening smoothly.
Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.
Have a pet at home? We named this vacuum the best robot vacuum for pet hair, and now you can get it for more than 30% off.
Cyber Monday upright vacuum deals
Upright vacuums offer more power than stick vacuums, making them a better choice for larger homes. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has a powerful motor and the cleaner head automatically adjusts to the type of flooring, allowing users to cover hard and soft flooring without having to stop to change settings.
Are you looking for a major bargain on an upright vacuum? The Home Depot is taking 60% off the Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright, bringing the price below $100 for this highly rated vacuum.
This ultra-powerful vacuum features a brush head built to specifically power through lots of pet hair, scatter-free technology for easier cleaning and an ultra-large capacity tank. Need more convincing? Just read through the more than 67,000 reviews.
Cyber Monday wet/dry vacuum deals
If you don't want to spend money on a professional carpet cleaning, reviewers say this machine does an incredible job on its own. This upright vacuum and carpet shampooer creates its own mix of detergent and water for an optimal clean.
iRobot’s Braava Jet m6, the upgrade to our favorite robot mop, the inexpensive Braava Jet 240, performs just as well as our recommended model, plus it has smart home features that let it coordinate cleaning with iRobot vacuums and more capacity to tackle larger spaces.
If a cult-favorite vacuum exists, it's surely this one. This little green cutie is spectacular at sucking up stains and messes, making it especially ideal for pet owners.
Another wet/dry vac that's outstanding for pet owners, this model is safe for use on everything from tile and sealed wood floors to area rugs, carpets and more. It can both vacuum and mop at exactly the same time.
Feel like you need to work through really tough stains? This Bissell machine has all the good things about the Little Green (compact, filled with Oxy cleaning solution, strong suction), but also heated water that can help cut through the deepest and oldest of stains.
If you're looking to spend a little dough, we named this machine the best luxury robot vacuum and mop combo, as it offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting. The cleaning station empties the robot's dustbin, cleans its mop and refills the water tank.
You can pick up some major deals on Tineco Floor's bestselling, viral wet/dry vacuums that allow you to vacuum and mop at the same time to make cleaning a breeze. The Tineco's Floor One S5 is the brand's largest capacity 3-in-1 sweeping, vacuuming and mopping machine.
For smaller homes, the smaller capacity version of Tineco's multi-surface floor cleaning machine is a great choice, at a lower price point. And now you can get it for more than 35% off.
Tineco's iFloor 3 Plus is a compact cleaner, making it a smart buy for those with limited storage space. Through Nov. 28, Best Buy is taking $100 off the iFloor 3 Plus, bringing it to $200.
If you're looking for the biggest bargain on Tineco's line of wet/dry floor cleaning machines, the iFloor 3 Breeze is the model you want. It's lightweight, cordless and powerful, with up to 20 minutes of uninterrupted run time.