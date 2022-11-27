﻿Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Are you looking to clean up this Cyber Monday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.

Cyber Monday cordless stick vacuum deals

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Cyber Monday upright vacuum deals

Cyber Monday wet/dry vacuum deals

Cyber Monday corded stick vacuum deals