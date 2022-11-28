BFCM-2022_Lead-deal25.jpg
Poketo

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Maybe you’re looking for those last-minute additions to your gifting list or perhaps you’re just not looking to splurge big quite yet. Whatever shopping mood you’re in, you’re likely always in the mood to save, and there’s no better time to shop for deals than during Cyber Monday.

We rounded up some of the best affordable Cyber Monday deals — from beauty to smart home tech to toys and accessories — all under $25 you can shop right now. And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out Underscored’s A to Z Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Cyber Monday home goods deals under $25

Boy Smells Lanai Candles
Boy Smells Lanai Candles
Boy Smells Lanai Candles
Boy Smells

Save on select Boy Smells candles like this Lanai one that features a tropical coconut and volcanic ash scent with muted flora notes.

$36 $19 at Boy Smells
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover product card CNNU
Amazon

If you’re a pet parent, you’ve probably spent a small fortune on sticky rollers to pick pet hair up off of everything! The ChomChom roller works similarly to sticky rollers, just without the sticky. The fabric roller picks up hair and deposits it in an easy-to-empty lint trap chamber.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo

Keep your tabletop protected with a four-pack of these cute bamboo coasters from Poketo.

$24 at Poketo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing

Perfect for adding a little something extra to a meal or spicing up a midnight snack, this spicy duo pack from Fly By Jing comes with a hot, tangy Sichuan Chili Crisp sauce and a sweet, tangy Zhong Sauce.

Read our review

$30 $21 at Fly By Jing
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control
Amazon

Zen out your home with this remote control essential oil diffuser.

$36 $22 at Amazon
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones

Add your favorite banana bread, pumpkin bread or coffee cake batter to this nonstick and nontoxic Great Jones 1-pound loaf pan.

$28 $20 at Great Jones
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set With SnugFit Lids
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set with SnugFit Lids
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set with SnugFit Lids
Bed Bath & Beyond

Keep your holiday leftovers safely stored away with these tempered-tough glass containers and snug-fitting lids.

$30 $17 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Kasa Smart Bulb
Kasa Smart Bulb
Kasa Smart Bulb
Amazon

With a wide range of dimming and color options, you can hook this smart bulb up to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices for even more personalized contro.

$22 $10 at Amazon

Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25

Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette
Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette
Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette
Sephora

Available in three skin tone shades, this Bobbi Brown palette has a trio of complementary skin-warming shades to help you create a fresh, natural look

$48 $24 at Sephora
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Ulta

This special supersize cleansing balm melts away stubborn face and eye makeup without stripping skin, helping to cleanse and hydrate all in one step.

$27 $16 at Ulta
tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Ulta

Available in 35 shades, this cult-favorite concealer has a super creamy and hydrating formula with a natural matte finish.

$30 $20 at Ulta
NIVEA MEN Complete Collection Skin Care Set
NIVEA MEN Complete Collection Skin Care Set for Sensitive Skin
NIVEA MEN Complete Collection Skin Care Set for Sensitive Skin
Amazon

A great set for those with sensitive skin, this Nivea set comes with 5 full-size items and a carrying case for travel essentials

$27 $19 at Amazon
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Baby Foot Original Foot Exfoliant Peel
Baby Foot Original Foot Exfoliant Peel
Amazon

This treatment is like a science experiment for your feet. It will give you all the feels, from dismay and revulsion — while the skin on your tootsies molts — to gratification and total and utter devotion when the end result is a pair of baby-soft feet.

Read our review

$25 $18 at Ulta

Cyber Monday electronics deals under $25

FireStick TV 4K
FireStick TV 4K
FireStick TV 4K
Amazon

Get your home theater started with the Amazon FireStick TV 4K featuring Dolby Atmos sound and streaming options from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Target

Whether you want to play a song, check the weather or hear the daily news, the Google Nest Mini can help get your daily affairs in order.

Read our review

$49 $20 at Target
Best Tested
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
Amazon

The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. Plus, it's now on sale for $17, making it an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller.

Read our review

$30 $17 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot is super compact, making it a great smart device for small spaces.

Read our review

$40 $15 at Amazon
Tile Mate (2022)
Tile Mate (2022)
Tile Mate (2022)
Target

If you or someone you know is always losing their keys or wallet, snag a Tile Mate or two at Target to keep track of all the essentials.

Read our review

$25 $18 at Target

Cyber Monday toy deals under $25

Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit
Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit
Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit
Walmart

The dentist will see you now! Use this 25-piece dental care play set to teach kids about good oral health, ease fears over dental visits or to fully immerse into playtime fantasies.

$38 $22 at Walmart
Play-Doh Stamp 'N Top Pizza Oven Toy
Play-Doh Stamp 'N Top Pizza Oven Toy
Play-Doh Stamp 'N Top Pizza Oven Toy
Amazon

Let your little one cook up their own pizza creations with this Play-Doh oven, complete with five non-toxic colors to create with.

$22 $9 at Amazon
FAO Schwarz Tasty Towers Castle Blocks Building Set
FAO Schwarz Tasty Towers Castle Blocks Building Set
FAO Schwarz Tasty Towers Castle Blocks Building Set
Target

Recreate the classic FAO Schwarz holiday spirited decor with this 45-piece block building set.

$39 $24 at Target
Laser X Revolution Two Player Long Range Laser Tag Gaming Blaster Set
Laser X Revolution Two Player Long Range Laser Tag Gaming Blaster Set
Laser X Revolution Two Player Long Range Laser Tag Gaming Blaster Set
Target

Bring the fun of a laser tag rink into your home with this 2-player set.

$50 $25 at Target
Crayola 115-Piece Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Crayola 115pc Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Crayola 115pc Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Target

Unlock your kid's inner artist with this 115-piece Crayola Art and Craft set.

$30 $20 at Target
Squishmallows 14-Inch Frog
Squishmallows 14" Frog - Gloria, The Stuffed Animal Plush Toy
Squishmallows 14" Frog - Gloria, The Stuffed Animal Plush Toy
Walmart

Cuddle up with this 14-inch super-soft and lovable frog Squishmallow. Add them to the Squishmallow collection you already have or get started with your first friend.

$40 $17 at Walmart

Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25

Madewell Shell Beach Hoop Earrings
Madewell Shell Beach Hoop Earrings
Madewell Shell Beach Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Add a mermaid type vibe to any look with these tiny conch shells earrings with goldtone hoops.

$30 $12 at Nordstrom
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8-Inch Shorts
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8" Shorts
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8" Shorts
Amazon

These Levi's Chino shorts come in sizes XS through 6XL and have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawstring for better fit and comfort.

$50 From $18 at Amazon
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Amazon

Need a classic tee that looks good with everything? This Champion cotton tee comes in eight different colors and in sizes up to 2XL.

$25 From $12 at Amazon
Herald Chevron Quilted Small Crossbody Bag
Herald Chevron Quilted Small Crossbody Bag
Herald Chevron Quilted Small Crossbody Bag
Amazon

This crossbody bag is big enough to hold all your daily errand essentials and features a thick strap to ensure your valuable always feel secure.

$40 $21 at Amazon
Aire Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
AIRE Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
AIRE Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom

These dreamy lilac lenses keep your eyes protected from the sun while remaining stylish. Plus, they're made from recycled acrylic, making them sustainable too.

$39 $20 at Nordstrom