Maybe you’re looking for those last-minute additions to your gifting list or perhaps you’re just not looking to splurge big quite yet. Whatever shopping mood you’re in, you’re likely always in the mood to save, and there’s no better time to shop for deals than during Cyber Monday.
We rounded up some of the best affordable Cyber Monday deals — from beauty to smart home tech to toys and accessories — all under $25 you can shop right now. And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out Underscored’s A to Z Cyber Monday deals coverage.
Cyber Monday home goods deals under $25
Save on select Boy Smells candles like this Lanai one that features a tropical coconut and volcanic ash scent with muted flora notes.
If you’re a pet parent, you’ve probably spent a small fortune on sticky rollers to pick pet hair up off of everything! The ChomChom roller works similarly to sticky rollers, just without the sticky. The fabric roller picks up hair and deposits it in an easy-to-empty lint trap chamber.
Keep your tabletop protected with a four-pack of these cute bamboo coasters from Poketo.
Perfect for adding a little something extra to a meal or spicing up a midnight snack, this spicy duo pack from Fly By Jing comes with a hot, tangy Sichuan Chili Crisp sauce and a sweet, tangy Zhong Sauce.
Zen out your home with this remote control essential oil diffuser.
Add your favorite banana bread, pumpkin bread or coffee cake batter to this nonstick and nontoxic Great Jones 1-pound loaf pan.
Keep your holiday leftovers safely stored away with these tempered-tough glass containers and snug-fitting lids.
With a wide range of dimming and color options, you can hook this smart bulb up to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices for even more personalized contro.
Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25
Available in three skin tone shades, this Bobbi Brown palette has a trio of complementary skin-warming shades to help you create a fresh, natural look
This special supersize cleansing balm melts away stubborn face and eye makeup without stripping skin, helping to cleanse and hydrate all in one step.
Available in 35 shades, this cult-favorite concealer has a super creamy and hydrating formula with a natural matte finish.
A great set for those with sensitive skin, this Nivea set comes with 5 full-size items and a carrying case for travel essentials
This treatment is like a science experiment for your feet. It will give you all the feels, from dismay and revulsion — while the skin on your tootsies molts — to gratification and total and utter devotion when the end result is a pair of baby-soft feet.
Cyber Monday electronics deals under $25
Get your home theater started with the Amazon FireStick TV 4K featuring Dolby Atmos sound and streaming options from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock.
Whether you want to play a song, check the weather or hear the daily news, the Google Nest Mini can help get your daily affairs in order.
The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. Plus, it's now on sale for $17, making it an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller.
Amazon's Echo Dot is super compact, making it a great smart device for small spaces.
If you or someone you know is always losing their keys or wallet, snag a Tile Mate or two at Target to keep track of all the essentials.
Cyber Monday toy deals under $25
The dentist will see you now! Use this 25-piece dental care play set to teach kids about good oral health, ease fears over dental visits or to fully immerse into playtime fantasies.
Let your little one cook up their own pizza creations with this Play-Doh oven, complete with five non-toxic colors to create with.
Recreate the classic FAO Schwarz holiday spirited decor with this 45-piece block building set.
Bring the fun of a laser tag rink into your home with this 2-player set.
Unlock your kid's inner artist with this 115-piece Crayola Art and Craft set.
If you're still hooked on "The Queen's Gambit" or want to teach a lifelong game to the younger generation, snag this chess and checkers set from Target.
Cuddle up with this 14-inch super-soft and lovable frog Squishmallow. Add them to the Squishmallow collection you already have or get started with your first friend.
Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25
Add a mermaid type vibe to any look with these tiny conch shells earrings with goldtone hoops.
These Levi's Chino shorts come in sizes XS through 6XL and have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawstring for better fit and comfort.
Need a classic tee that looks good with everything? This Champion cotton tee comes in eight different colors and in sizes up to 2XL.
This crossbody bag is big enough to hold all your daily errand essentials and features a thick strap to ensure your valuable always feel secure.
These dreamy lilac lenses keep your eyes protected from the sun while remaining stylish. Plus, they're made from recycled acrylic, making them sustainable too.