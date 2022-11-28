Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year
Cyber Monday is always a great time to grab that shiny new TV you’ve had your eye on. However, even a discounted TV is still a big investment, which is where we come in. We’ve personally tested many of the best TVs out there, and we keep tabs on price history, so we know the difference between a real deal and a dud. With that said, here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can get before it’s too late
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
We found Insignia's 32-inch Fire TV to be a very good value with solid 720p picture quality and built-in Amazon smarts, and its an even better buy at this lowest-ever price.
TCL makes some of our favorite TVs, and this popular budget model is at its lowest price ever. A perfect pick for a spare room or anyone on a budget, this 720p has built-in Roku functionality for streaming your favorite apps.
The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.
The Vizio V-Series is our pick for the best budget TV thanks to its dependable image quality and responsive interface, and its starting at just $270 at Best Buy right now.
The Fire TV Omni is a solid pick for folks deeply ingrained in the Amazon ecosystem, as you can do just about anything on this TV hands-free with the power of Alexa. We've seen it go cheaper, but this is a good deal.
We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.
We love the Samsung QN90B for its bright, sharp picture and great gaming features, and all models are available at a good discount right now.
We really loved our time with Samsung's first-ever OLED TV, which trumps the rest of the lineup in terms of sheer color and detail and is available at a massive Cyber Monday discount in both 55-inch and 65-inch variations.
If the popular LG C2 is out of your price range, this well-liked budget alternative is easily one of the cheapest and most heavily discounted OLED TVs we've seen this Black Friday.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes starting at 42 inches.
The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.
If the A90J is out of your price range, the A80J is a more affordable variation that sacrifices some features but still gets you a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. It's a fraction of the cost of the A90J at this all-time-low sale price.