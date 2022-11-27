Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Whether you’re thinking about where you want to travel or you’ve already got something booked and are looking to secure new travel gear for everyone on your list, Cyber Monday is a great time to look for travel deals. Between travel operators offering can’t-miss sales on travel experiences and some of our favorite travel accessories on sale, now is the perfect time to gift the traveler in your life something they’ll love.
We’re cutting through the clutter to find the best Cyber Monday travel deals on your next vacation or new piece of travel gear.
Cyber Monday travel accessory deals
Travel accessories help to make every journey more comfortable and seamless. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite travel accessories from headphones to storage containers and more.
Our pick for the best splurge travel pillow isn't such a splurge at 20% off. For Cyber Monday, the Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow is on sale for just $48. Travel more comfortably with 360-degree support with this must-have travel accessory.
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
We love everything about Paravel — from its chic travel products to its sustainable mission. For Cyber Monday, you can get up to 30% off sitewide. This duffel bag is the perfect weekender bag, made of a durable exterior fabric — and it can even be personalized.
We consider the AirTags a must-have for iPhone owners, as you can use them to track down just about any lost item with precision. While we've seen them go lower, this sale price makes a single AirTag a great stocking stuffer.
The electric toothbrush that we rated the best for travelers is on sale for just $30. The bundle includes three brush heads, a travel case and a rechargeable brush that can operate for up to 30 days on a single charge.
This weekender bag is, well, perfect for weekend trips. It's got two separate compartments — one for your clothes and one for your shoes and toiletries — as well as plenty of additional pockets. And you can get it in any of the five colors available for less than $75 with Beis' Cyber Monday sale.
Our top pick for travel neck pillows is on sale for Cyber Monday. We love it for its sturdy head and neck support and the fact it can compress to half its size for easy transport. This is a great opportunity to snag what we've dubbed "the Goldilocks of travel pillows."
These customizable, leakproof and magnetic Capsules are the perfect travel companion for staying organized. And for Cyber Monday, you can get the Build Your 6 set for less than $70 — a price we rarely see.
The AirFly is a simple yet game-changing accessory for any traveler who uses wireless Bluetooth headphones. In fact, we don't travel without one. And for just $30, this Bluetooth adapter is the perfect gift for any traveler.
Keep everything organized while traveling with this multi-purpose folio kit from Monos. It has space to store a passport, mini tablet, credit cards, cords and much more. Through Nov. 24, you can get up to 40% off sitewide by using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2022.
Our pick for the best overall e-reader is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. Gift this must-have for travelers who love to read this holiday season for just over $200.
Get this customizable toiletry bag we love for just over $50 with Dagne Dover's Cyber Monday sale by using the promo code BFRIYAY25. Inside, you'll find six adjustable compartments that are perfect for storing skin care products and much more on every journey.
Packing cubes are a staple for frequent travelers, and this four-piece set from Monos is a solid deal. You'll get a set of quality cubes with a mesh top for easy viewing that are sure to last for many trips to come. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2022 for the discount.
Good sleep can be hard to come by when traveling. That's why we recommend a quality sleep mask — and this one from Mavogel took the title as best overall sleep mask in our testing. Get it for less than $15 with these Cyber Monday savings.
The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price. For travelers, its slim design and light weight make it a great companion.
This travel backpack is perfect for all kinds of journeys — from business trips to family vacations, backpacking adventures and much more. The bag can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop and has plenty of pockets and organizational compartments for everything from electronics to clothes, toiletries and more.
This is our pick for the best portable speaker for travelers. It's compact, easy to pack and capable of producing a great sound. For Cyber Week, you can get it among the lowest prices we've seen on offer.
Keeping your passport safe is important when traveling internationally — and even better if you can do so in style. We love this passport case from Paravel, which is a steal at just over $50.
Grab this travel wallet from the travel pros at Samsonite for just $14. This is the lowest price we've seen on this simple yet important travel accessory in nearly a year.
Dagne Dover's neoprene backpacks are perfect for the traveler who wants to go straight from the airport to touring a new destination. You can grab this backpack — available in nine colors — for 25% off with the promo code BFRIYAY25.
This travel jewelry case is the perfect accessory for packing your most precious items away during transit. Calpak's jewelry case is one of our favorites, as it offers zip-around security, a drawstring pocket, space to store rings, earrings and much more.
Our pick for best over-ear headphones, the Sony XM5 deliver unmatched noise canceling and sound quality — especially for travelers. This is one of the first big discounts on this set of cans, and the lowest price we've seen.
Designed for maximum portability, this 4-pound RTIC soft cooler features multiple convenient carrying options and a heavy-duty nylon shell is durable enough for any outdoor adventure.
A travel shoe bag is important for keeping your dirty shoes apart from your belongings. This leather option from Mark & Graham is available for a discounted price just over $150 — and customization is available to make it a personalized gift for the traveler in your life.
This everyday tote bag from the pros at Beis is perfect if you're planning to take Fido on a plane or across town. It's both comfortable for your pet and washable in case any accidents happen — and it's available for less than $100.
At just $20, this is among the lowest prices we've see for this 2-in-1 travel blanket and pillow combination. The plush fabric will make any journey more comfortable.
Staying fit on the road can be a challenge no matter how much you travel. This kit, which includes everything from resistance bands to a door anchor, is easy to pack right in your carry-on bag and use when you get to your vacation house or hotel room.
Cyber Monday luggage deals
Every traveler needs a good piece of luggage for storing all of their belongings. These are the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite luggage options out there from carry-on bags to checked luggage.
Snag both the checked luggage and carry-on bag in Paravel's Aviator collection for nearly $200 off. This is a duo we rarely see, so act fast on Cyber Monday.
Add this 31-inch piece of checked luggage to your travel wardrobe. At just $60, this is the lowest price we've seen on the U.S. Traveler bag. Available in four colors, this is a steal of a deal.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this two-piece set since July. So, it's a great time to grab this hard-shell carry-on bag and checked luggage from the pros at Samsonite. Best of all, the set's available in four colors — all of which are available at this discounted price.
Our pick for the best overall soft-shelled checked suitcase is on sale at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Save $30 on purchases of more than $200 at Travelpro this Cyber Monday — including this durable bag that offers fantastic maneuverability.
The Away Carry-On is our pick for the best carry-on bag out there. It's got plenty of thoughtful organization spaces for any kind of traveler, smart features, a durable hard-shell exterior — oh, and it looks incredibly sleek. This Cyber Monday, Away is offering $50 off purchases of two suitcases and $100 off purchases of three suitcases. If you grab The Carry-On and a Medium checked bag, it'll bring your net cost for a Carry-On down to $225.
State Bags makes one of our favorite kids' luggage sets. Available in 12 colors and designs, this bag is equivalent in size to most adult carry-on luggage. For Cyber Monday, snag this suitcase to make your little one an expert traveler for 25% off by using the promo code BF2022. Also, get free initial embroidery using the same code.
We loved the Calpak Ambeur Medium Luggage in our testing for its comfortable handles and smooth roll. Take advantage of 20% off Calpak items — including the Ambeur checked bag — this Cyber Monday.
Gift a quality piece of checked luggage at a discount this holiday. Our pick for the best budget checked suitcase is available for less than $150 — a solid investment in a bag that is sure to last for many trips to come.
In our testing, we loved the Paravel Aviator Carry-On — in fact, it only lost out on the top spot to the Away Carry-On because it doesn't carry a lifetime warranty and it doesn't have smart features. However, it's incredibly smart-looking and we love that — like all Paravel products — it's made with sustainability at the top of mind.
Secure this two-set of luggage for your next trip for less than $200 — the lowest price we've seen in months. You'll get a medium 28-inch checked bag and a carry-on bag to store all your vacation essentials.
If you want coordinating luggage but see the value in both hard-shell and soft-shell bags, this set is a great option. You'll get a soft carry-on bag and a hard, durable checked luggage plus two packing cubes for more organized packing.
Cyber Monday travel experience deals
Ready to start planning your first getaway of 2023? We’re right there with you. Thankfully, we’re seeing no sign of operators skipping on their Cyber Monday deals and packages. Here’s what’s on offer this Cyber Monday to start planning your next trip — or for gifting a trip to that someone special.
Booking.com
The Booking.com Cyber Monday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on select stays. The discount starts at 30%, which means you could potentially save more at participating hotels around the world. The sale ends Dec. 1, and is valid for stays with a check-out date up to Dec. 31, 2023.
Additionally, for Cyber Monday, Booking.com is also offering up to 25% off rental cars. Bookings must be made between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022, and the sale is valid for all bookings in 2023.
British Airways
Save up to $550 when booking a vacation package with British Airways. Both flight + hotel and flight + car rental packages are on offer as long as you book by Nov. 28, and travel is completed by June 30, 2023. You’ll save based on how much you spend at the following rates:
- Save $50 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $1,000 per booking
- Save $100 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $2,000 per booking
- Save $250 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $4,000 per booking
- Save $400 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $6,000 per booking
- Save $550 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $8,000 per booking
Celebrity Cruises
Through Dec. 1, you can get 75% off the cost of a second guest for all sailings between Dec. 2, 2022, and April 2025. Additionally, you can earn up to $200 per person in onboard credit for new bookings of 10 nights or more on all cruises except those in the Galapagos.
Graduate Hotels
This chain of hotels located in university towns is offering up to 50% off stays across more than 30 properties in the US and UK. The sale runs through Dec. 2, and stays must be completed by March 31, 2023. You must use the promo code CYBER22 when booking to secure the savings.
Holland America Line
Cruise line Holland America is offering up to 40% off on more than half of its sailings in December 2022 and beyond. Additionally, new bookings will get a $25 reduced deposit fee for Cyber Monday. The offers are valid on bookings made by Dec. 1 for select 2022 departures — you can find the full list here.
Hyatt
For new reservations booked by Nov. 30, 2022, travelers can save up to 20% at more than 950 participating Hyatt properties around the world. Eligible stays must be completed by April 30, 2023. No registration is required to take advantage of the savings, however, you must enter the promo code UNLOCK in order to see the deals. Click here for a full list of participating properties.
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Members of the IHG One Rewards program can take advantage of exclusive savings for Cyber Monday. Members can receive up to 10% off discounted Advance Saver and Book Early and Save rates when booking stays at least seven days in advance. Bookings must be made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, 2022. All stays must be completed by Feb. 28, 2023, at eligible IHG properties. Additionally, you can get 1,000 bonus IHG points by downloading the IHG One Rewards mobile app for the first time by Dec. 2, 2022.
Marriott Bonvoy
As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week Sale, members can get 20% off bookings at participating properties. Non-members can get 15% off their upcoming stays. New bookings must be made by Nov. 29 in order to take advantage of the savings. The deal is valid for stays between Nov. 27, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023, and must be booked through Marriott.
Play
Low-cost carrier Play is set to offer up to 40% off flights on its already-affordable fares between the US and Europe. Travelers can get 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off flights to PLAY’s other 23 European destinations from Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI) and Newburgh, New York (SWF). Flights must be booked between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29, and travel must be completed by March 31, 2022.
Priceline
From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, Priceline is offering several deals, such as $100 off select Express Deals when you spend $500 by using the code FRIDAY100, 20% off select hotel stays and more. Priceline will also begin distributing Mystery Coupons for 99% off, 50% off and 25% off Hotel Express Deals on Nov. 22. You must be a Priceline Email Insider in order to get the Mystery Coupons sent directly to your email.
Princess Cruises
For select 2023 sailings in Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico and California Coast, among others, travelers can take advantage of Cyber Monday savings. For new bookings made between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30, 2022, you can pay $1 deposits on 60 sailings under $60 per day. Hundreds of other cruises are also available for less than $100 per day.
RVshare
If you’re interested in booking an RV vacation, RVshare is making it a more affordable option this Cyber Monday. When you book a new reservation with RVshare between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2022, you’ll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card in return. In order to get the gift card, you’ll need to submit a form with RVshare by Dec. 31, 2022.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts
The two all-inclusive brands are set to offer special deals between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. On select dates, travelers can book any qualifying Sandals or Beaches vacation and receive a free catamaran cruise for two on five- and six-night stays. Or, get a free catamaran cruise plus a $150 spa credit on stays of seven nights or longer. You must enter the promo code CYBER2022 in order to get the perk.
Spirit Airlines
Low-cost carrier Spirit is offering one-way flights from $32 through Nov. 27. Travel must be completed between Dec. 6, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays. Find a full list of the routes on sale here.
Virgin Voyages
For sailings in December, take advantage of sailings for $99 per person, per night for new bookings made by Nov. 28, 2022. For sailings in 2023, get 50% off the second passenger and pay no single supplement plus a $100 bar tab bonus when purchasing a $300 bar tab for new bookings made by Dec. 6, 2022.
