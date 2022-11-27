Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Whether you’re thinking about where you want to travel or you’ve already got something booked and are looking to secure new travel gear for everyone on your list, Cyber Monday is a great time to look for travel deals. Between travel operators offering can’t-miss sales on travel experiences and some of our favorite travel accessories on sale, now is the perfect time to gift the traveler in your life something they’ll love.

We’re cutting through the clutter to find the best Cyber Monday travel deals on your next vacation or new piece of travel gear.

Cyber Monday travel accessory deals

Travel accessories help to make every journey more comfortable and seamless. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite travel accessories from headphones to storage containers and more.

Cyber Monday luggage deals

Every traveler needs a good piece of luggage for storing all of their belongings. These are the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite luggage options out there from carry-on bags to checked luggage.

Cyber Monday travel experience deals

Ready to start planning your first getaway of 2023? We’re right there with you. Thankfully, we’re seeing no sign of operators skipping on their Cyber Monday deals and packages. Here’s what’s on offer this Cyber Monday to start planning your next trip — or for gifting a trip to that someone special.

The Booking.com Cyber Monday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on select stays. The discount starts at 30%, which means you could potentially save more at participating hotels around the world. The sale ends Dec. 1, and is valid for stays with a check-out date up to Dec. 31, 2023.

Additionally, for Cyber Monday, Booking.com is also offering up to 25% off rental cars. Bookings must be made between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022, and the sale is valid for all bookings in 2023.

Save up to $550 when booking a vacation package with British Airways. Both flight + hotel and flight + car rental packages are on offer as long as you book by Nov. 28, and travel is completed by June 30, 2023. You’ll save based on how much you spend at the following rates:

Save $50 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $1,000 per booking

Save $100 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $2,000 per booking

Save $250 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $4,000 per booking

Save $400 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $6,000 per booking

Save $550 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $8,000 per booking

Through Dec. 1, you can get 75% off the cost of a second guest for all sailings between Dec. 2, 2022, and April 2025. Additionally, you can earn up to $200 per person in onboard credit for new bookings of 10 nights or more on all cruises except those in the Galapagos.

This chain of hotels located in university towns is offering up to 50% off stays across more than 30 properties in the US and UK. The sale runs through Dec. 2, and stays must be completed by March 31, 2023. You must use the promo code CYBER22 when booking to secure the savings.

Cruise line Holland America is offering up to 40% off on more than half of its sailings in December 2022 and beyond. Additionally, new bookings will get a $25 reduced deposit fee for Cyber Monday. The offers are valid on bookings made by Dec. 1 for select 2022 departures — you can find the full list here.

For new reservations booked by Nov. 30, 2022, travelers can save up to 20% at more than 950 participating Hyatt properties around the world. Eligible stays must be completed by April 30, 2023. No registration is required to take advantage of the savings, however, you must enter the promo code UNLOCK in order to see the deals. Click here for a full list of participating properties.

Members of the IHG One Rewards program can take advantage of exclusive savings for Cyber Monday. Members can receive up to 10% off discounted Advance Saver and Book Early and Save rates when booking stays at least seven days in advance. Bookings must be made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, 2022. All stays must be completed by Feb. 28, 2023, at eligible IHG properties. Additionally, you can get 1,000 bonus IHG points by downloading the IHG One Rewards mobile app for the first time by Dec. 2, 2022.

As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week Sale, members can get 20% off bookings at participating properties. Non-members can get 15% off their upcoming stays. New bookings must be made by Nov. 29 in order to take advantage of the savings. The deal is valid for stays between Nov. 27, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023, and must be booked through Marriott.

Low-cost carrier Play is set to offer up to 40% off flights on its already-affordable fares between the US and Europe. Travelers can get 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off flights to PLAY’s other 23 European destinations from Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI) and Newburgh, New York (SWF). Flights must be booked between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29, and travel must be completed by March 31, 2022.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, Priceline is offering several deals, such as $100 off select Express Deals when you spend $500 by using the code FRIDAY100, 20% off select hotel stays and more. Priceline will also begin distributing Mystery Coupons for 99% off, 50% off and 25% off Hotel Express Deals on Nov. 22. You must be a Priceline Email Insider in order to get the Mystery Coupons sent directly to your email.

For select 2023 sailings in Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico and California Coast, among others, travelers can take advantage of Cyber Monday savings. For new bookings made between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30, 2022, you can pay $1 deposits on 60 sailings under $60 per day. Hundreds of other cruises are also available for less than $100 per day.

If you’re interested in booking an RV vacation, RVshare is making it a more affordable option this Cyber Monday. When you book a new reservation with RVshare between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2022, you’ll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card in return. In order to get the gift card, you’ll need to submit a form with RVshare by Dec. 31, 2022.

The two all-inclusive brands are set to offer special deals between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. On select dates, travelers can book any qualifying Sandals or Beaches vacation and receive a free catamaran cruise for two on five- and six-night stays. Or, get a free catamaran cruise plus a $150 spa credit on stays of seven nights or longer. You must enter the promo code CYBER2022 in order to get the perk.

Low-cost carrier Spirit is offering one-way flights from $32 through Nov. 27. Travel must be completed between Dec. 6, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays. Find a full list of the routes on sale here.

For sailings in December, take advantage of sailings for $99 per person, per night for new bookings made by Nov. 28, 2022. For sailings in 2023, get 50% off the second passenger and pay no single supplement plus a $100 bar tab bonus when purchasing a $300 bar tab for new bookings made by Dec. 6, 2022.

