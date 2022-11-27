Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Cyber Monday is always a great time to stock up on new tech at a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Cyber Monday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.

But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Cyber Monday tech deals that are actually worth getting (including the best Apple deals and top Best Buy deals), based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.

Cyber Monday accessory deals

Cyber Monday smart home deals

Cyber Monday headphone deals

Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals

Cyber Monday phone deals

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday desktop deals

Cyber Monday tablet and e-reader deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday monitor deals

Cyber Monday streaming deals

Cyber Monday gaming deals