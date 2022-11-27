Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Cyber Monday is always a great time to stock up on new tech at a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Cyber Monday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.
But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Cyber Monday tech deals that are actually worth getting (including the best Apple deals and top Best Buy deals), based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.
Cyber Monday accessory deals
Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $9 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.
Tired of waiting forever for your phone to charge? The Nano Pro is our favorite budget USB-C charger and will juice up your smartphone in a snap — all for a lowest-ever $13.
We consider this power adapter, which can cover you in more than 150 countries and charge five devices at once, a must for international travelers. It's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.
If you need a pencil for your new iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is steeply discounted and at its lowest price ever. This more advanced pencil features double-tap functionality for switching tools on the fly, and can charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to your iPad.
The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.
Logitech makes the majority of our best mouse picks, and the company's popular budget model is at its lowest price ever in a ton of different colors. This cheap mouse is a perfect companion to your laptop, and is a great way to boost your WFH game.
The Logitech K380 is our favorite budget keyboard thanks to its high-quality keys and handy multi-device pairing capabilities. It's not quite at its lowest price ever, but it's still a great deal on an already affordable keyboard.
Cyber Monday smart home deals
The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (the more advanced Clock model is also discounted right now).
We found the Blink Mini to be an easy and affordable way to monitor your household from afar, and this cheapest-ever bundle will let you keep tabs on two rooms for the price of one camera.
The Echo Show 8 is our pick for the best smart display, providing an easy way to hop on video calls, fire up some Netflix or get recipe ideas from Alexa. It's a great addition to the home at this all-time low price.
The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell, thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.
Cyber Monday headphone deals
The EarFun Air have long been our pick for the best budget earbuds, offering sound quality that punches well above its low price. They're now cheaper than they've ever been — just make sure you click the coupon box before checking out.
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
The classic AirPods still sound great and work effortlessly with your iPhone, and they're an especially great gift now that they're back to their lowest-ever price.
Our favorite Android earbuds (but great for any phone), the Sony LinkBuds S have fantastic comfort, hi-res audio support and the unique ability to switch sound modes based on your surroundings. They're an absolute steal at this all-time low.
The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're currently back at their lowest price ever.
Our pick for best over-ear headphones, the Sony XM5 deliver unmatched noise cancelling and sound quality. This is one of the first big discounts on this set of cans, and the lowest price we've seen.
Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals
The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is our favorite overall Bluetooth speaker thanks to its booming sound and durable design, and it just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.
If you need something extra-portable and affordable, our favorite travel-sized speaker is perfect for your next adventure at this lowest-ever price.
A more basic version of our best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar gets you a compact soundbar and a full-on Roku streaming player in one — an especially compelling value at this lowest-ever price.
The Sonos Arc's best-in-class sound makes it our top premium soundbar pick, and its high price is a bit more palatable in this rare and lowest-ever price cut.
Cyber Monday phone deals
Apple is currently offering the iPhone SE, 12 or 13 with a free $50 Apple Gift Card, getting you some useful extra credit with these already well-priced phones.
If you want to step up to a true flagship phone, the newer Pixel 7 gets you amazing cameras and nicer design for not much more money. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Cyber Monday, now at an all-time low.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.
Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.
If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.
While it doesn't have quite the same robust set of features as the new Apple Watch SE, this discounted first-gen model is just about the cheapest Apple Watch we've ever seen (and still a great pick for tracking your runs and keeping up with notifications).
We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.
The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.
The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch, thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time low price.
Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo makes our favorite budget Chromebooks, and this cheaper variation on our top pick has everything you need for basic schoolwork and web surfing — all within a flexible design that doubles as a tablet.
A mainstay in the budget laptop space (and one of our top picks), the Acer Aspire 5 gets you great performance for the price and is close to its lowest price ever right now
The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick, thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price.
The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.
Cyber Monday desktop deals
While it's not the newest or fastest model, the 27-inch iMac is still a fantastic all-in-one computer with a big beautiful display. It's an especially good buy at this massive and lowest-ever Cyber Monday discount.
We found the Dell XPS Desktop to be a versatile and easy-to-upgrade Windows desktop that's perfect for the home office, and it's currently available for a super-low price.
Cyber Monday tablet and e-reader deals
The Kindle Paperwhite has long been our best budget e-reader pick, thanks to its fantastic display and warmth adjustment, and it's an even better value at this lowest-ever price.
While the ninth-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick, thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.
The new iPad Air is a great middle ground for folks who want iPad Pro-level performance without spending upward of $1,000, and it's close to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
Cyber Monday TV deals
We found Insignia's 32-inch Fire TV to be a very good value with solid 720p picture quality and built-in Amazon smarts, and its an even better buy at this lowest-ever price.
The Fire TV Omni QLED really impressed us with its ability to serve as both a TV and a smart home hub all in one. It just got its first major discount for Cyber Monday, and is a very good deal at this price.
We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.
The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.
We really loved our time with Samsung's first-ever OLED TV, which trumps the rest of the lineup in terms of sheer color and detail and is available at a massive Cyber Monday discount in both 55-inch and 65-inch variations.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.
If the popular LG C2 is out of your price range, this well-liked budget alternative is just about the cheapest OLED we've ever seen.
The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.
If the A90J is out of your price range, the A80J is a more affordable variation that sacrifices some features but still gets you a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. It's a fraction of the cost of the A90J at this all-time-low sale price.
Cyber Monday monitor deals
This Asus ROG model is our favorite 1080p gaming monitor thanks to its great color and refresh rate, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.
The Samsung CJ791 is our favorite ultrawide monitor thanks to its slick design, great picture and ample screen space, and its at its lowest price right now for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday streaming deals
If you want to turn your old, dumb TV into a smart one that can stream all the top services, the Roku Express is the cheapest way to do it — especially at this lowest-ever price.
You can't go wrong with a Fire TV Stick 4K, which is an easy way to get all of the top streaming services up and running on any television. It was once our top budget streaming stick, and a great stocking stuffer at this lowest-ever price.
The Roku Ultra's super-responsive performance, great remote and wide app selection makes it our best overall streaming device pick, and it's a great addition to your 4K setup at this all-time low price.
This Apple TV deal gets you our favorite high-end streaming player for its lowest-ever price, and while it's not the newest, fastest model, it'll still work great in any entertainment setup.
Cyber Monday gaming deals
Whether you need a spare controller for multiplayer or just want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), you can't go wrong with an extra DualSense — especially at this lowest-ever price.
The Backbone One is our favorite mobile gaming controller, instantly turning your phone into a true portable console that works great with the latest mobile and cloud games. The PlayStation Edition of this great accessory just dropped to a lowest-ever $64, making it an essential add-on for serious iPhone gamers.
The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Cyber Monday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.
Verizon is currently offering an Xbox Series X All Access Package for $150 off. This bundle gets you the highest-end Xbox as well as two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for as low as 24 monthly payments of $29.
A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value.
Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers and Bayonetta 3. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.
An internal SSD is essential for expanding your PS5's internal storage, which will fill up fast for anyone who plays a lot of games. This super-popular WD Black model gets you a whopping 2TB of extra space for close to its lowest price yet.
This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.