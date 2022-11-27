BFCM-2022_Lead-tech
Logitech

Cyber Monday is always a great time to stock up on new tech at a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Cyber Monday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.

But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Cyber Monday tech deals that are actually worth getting (including the best Apple deals and top Best Buy deals), based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.

Cyber Monday accessory deals

Best Tested
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $9 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$39 $30 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Anker Nano Pro 511 Charger
Anker Nano Pro Wall Plug
Anker Nano Pro Wall Plug
Amazon

Tired of waiting forever for your phone to charge? The Nano Pro is our favorite budget USB-C charger and will juice up your smartphone in a snap — all for a lowest-ever $13.

Read our review

$18 $13 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter
Saunorch Travel Adapter
Saunorch Travel Adapter
Amazon

We consider this power adapter, which can cover you in more than 150 countries and charge five devices at once, a must for international travelers. It's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.

$26 $16 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

If you need a pencil for your new iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is steeply discounted and at its lowest price ever. This more advanced pencil features double-tap functionality for switching tools on the fly, and can charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to your iPad.

$129 $90 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Logitech Combo Touch
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Amazon

The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.

Read our review

$150 $130 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse
Logitech M325 product card cnnu
Logitech

Logitech makes the majority of our best mouse picks, and the company's popular budget model is at its lowest price ever in a ton of different colors. This cheap mouse is a perfect companion to your laptop, and is a great way to boost your WFH game.

$20 $10 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Logitech K380 TKL
logitech k380 product card
LOGITECH

The Logitech K380 is our favorite budget keyboard thanks to its high-quality keys and handy multi-device pairing capabilities. It's not quite at its lowest price ever, but it's still a great deal on an already affordable keyboard.

Read our review

$40 $30 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday smart home deals

First-time Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
amazon echo dot 5th gen product card cnnu
Amazon

The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (the more advanced Clock model is also discounted right now).

Read our review

$50 From $25 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Echo Show 8
Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is our pick for the best smart display, providing an easy way to hop on video calls, fire up some Netflix or get recipe ideas from Alexa. It's a great addition to the home at this all-time low price.

$130 $70 at Amazon
Best Tested
Nest Doorbell (Battery)
nest doorbell product card
Nest

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell, thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$180 $120 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System
eero-6-plus-underscored-product-card-best-mesh
Eero

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.

Read our review

$89 From $75 at Amazon

Cyber Monday headphone deals

Lowest Price
EarFun Air
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

The EarFun Air have long been our pick for the best budget earbuds, offering sound quality that punches well above its low price. They're now cheaper than they've ever been — just make sure you click the coupon box before checking out.

Read our review

$40 $34 at Amazon
Lowest Price
AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$249 $200 at Amazon
Lowest Price
AirPods (2nd generation)
cross country road trip airpods
Apple

The classic AirPods still sound great and work effortlessly with your iPhone, and they're an especially great gift now that they're back to their lowest-ever price.

$159 $79 at Amazon $100 $79 at Walmart
Best Tested
Sony LinkBuds S
sony linkbuds s product card
Sony

Our favorite Android earbuds (but great for any phone), the Sony LinkBuds S have fantastic comfort, hi-res audio support and the unique ability to switch sound modes based on your surroundings. They're an absolute steal at this all-time low.

Read our review

$200 $128 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're currently back at their lowest price ever.

Read our review

$200 $160 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

Our pick for best over-ear headphones, the Sony XM5 deliver unmatched noise cancelling and sound quality. This is one of the first big discounts on this set of cans, and the lowest price we've seen.

Read our review

$399 $348 at Amazon

Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals

Best Tested
UE Boom 3
Amazon UE Boom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is our favorite overall Bluetooth speaker thanks to its booming sound and durable design, and it just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.

Read our review

$150 $99 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Sony SRS-XB13
sony xb13
Sony

If you need something extra-portable and affordable, our favorite travel-sized speaker is perfect for your next adventure at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$60 $38 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Roku Streambar
prime day roku streambar
Roku

A more basic version of our best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar gets you a compact soundbar and a full-on Roku streaming player in one — an especially compelling value at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$130 $80 at Amazon
Rare Deal
Sonos Arc
underscored sonos arc
Sonos

The Sonos Arc's best-in-class sound makes it our top premium soundbar pick, and its high price is a bit more palatable in this rare and lowest-ever price cut.

Read our review

$899 $719 at Sonos $799 $719 at Amazon

Cyber Monday phone deals

iPhone 13, 12 or SE with free gift card
iPhone 12
iPhone 12
Apple

Apple is currently offering the iPhone SE, 12 or 13 with a free $50 Apple Gift Card, getting you some useful extra credit with these already well-priced phones.

From $429 at Apple
Lowest Price
Moto G Stylus 5G
moto g stylus 5g product card cnnu
Motorola
We found the Moto G Stylus 5G to be a good Samsung alternative for those who want a big stylus-based phone, and it's an especially good bargain at this sale price.

Read our review

$500 $300 at Motorola
Best Tested
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6A product shot
Google
The Google Pixel 6a is our favorite budget phone, and unmatched when it comes to camera and software experience for the price. It's already a steal at retail, and a no-brainer at a lowest-ever $299.

Read our review

$449 $299 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Google Pixel 7
New Project (100).jpg
Google

If you want to step up to a true flagship phone, the newer Pixel 7 gets you amazing cameras and nicer design for not much more money. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Cyber Monday, now at an all-time low.

Read our review

$599 From $499 at Amazon
Rare Deal
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.

Read our review

$800 From $550 at Amazon

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Best Tested
Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$399 From $349 at Best Buy $399 From $349 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen product card cnnu
Apple

If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.

Read our review

$249 From $229 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)
Apple Watch SE
Apple

While it doesn't have quite the same robust set of features as the new Apple Watch SE, this discounted first-gen model is just about the cheapest Apple Watch we've ever seen (and still a great pick for tracking your runs and keeping up with notifications).

Read our review

$279 $149 at Walmart
First-time Deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple

We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.

Read our review

$799 $739 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Google Pixel Watch
google pixel watch product card cnnu
Google

The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.

Read our review

$350 $300 at Amazon
Best Tested
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch, thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time low price.

Read our review

$280 From $230 at Samsung $280 From $229 at Amazon

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Lowest Price
Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook
New Project - 2022-11-23T101630.462.jpg
Lenovo

Lenovo makes our favorite budget Chromebooks, and this cheaper variation on our top pick has everything you need for basic schoolwork and web surfing — all within a flexible design that doubles as a tablet.

$189 $99 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Acer Aspire 5
New Project - 2022-10-07T151541.408.jpg
Acer

A mainstay in the budget laptop space (and one of our top picks), the Acer Aspire 5 gets you great performance for the price and is close to its lowest price ever right now

Read our review

$650 $399 at Amazon
Best Tested
MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple
The latest MacBook Air is our favorite overall laptop, offering best-in-class performance within a massively upgraded design. This is the lowest price we've seen on this fantastic notebook yet.

Read our review

$1,999 $1,050 at Amazon
Lowest Price
MacBook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick, thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$999 $800 at Amazon
Best Tested
Dell XPS 13
dell xps 13 2022 1
Dell

The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.

Read our review

$1,350 $1,100 at Best Buy
Best Tested
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
Best Buy
Our upgrade pick for best laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has the performance and ports that serious power users need. This pricey model is currently at a huge discount, and its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$1,999 From $1,599 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday desktop deals

Lowest Price
Apple iMac 27-inch (2020)
1-underscored imac 27-inch 2020
APPLE

While it's not the newest or fastest model, the 27-inch iMac is still a fantastic all-in-one computer with a big beautiful display. It's an especially good buy at this massive and lowest-ever Cyber Monday discount.

Read our review

$1,800 $1,200 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Dell XPS Desktop
Dell XPS Desktop Product Card
Dell

We found the Dell XPS Desktop to be a versatile and easy-to-upgrade Windows desktop that's perfect for the home office, and it's currently available for a super-low price.

Read our review

$1,000 $800 at Dell

Cyber Monday tablet and e-reader deals

Lowest Price
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon
The Fire 7 is our favorite budget tablet, offering a great reading experience and all of the essential apps with some welcome modern touches. This is the first big discount we've seen on this already affordable slate.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite Amazon device
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite has long been our best budget e-reader pick, thanks to its fantastic display and warmth adjustment, and it's an even better value at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$140 $95 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple iPad (2021)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple

While the ninth-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick, thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.

Read our review

$329 $270 at Amazon
iPad Air (2022)
Apple iPad Air
Apple

The new iPad Air is a great middle ground for folks who want iPad Pro-level performance without spending upward of $1,000, and it's close to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

$599 $500 at Amazon
Best Tested
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 With S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 With S Pen
Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 is our favorite Android tablet, offering an included S Pen stylus and a neat DeX mode that lets it perform like a laptop. This is close to its lowest price yet.
$700 $539 at Amazon $700 From $550 at Samsung

Cyber Monday TV deals

Lowest Price
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV
New Project - 2022-11-22T123000.908.jpg
Insignia

We found Insignia's 32-inch Fire TV to be a very good value with solid 720p picture quality and built-in Amazon smarts, and its an even better buy at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$180 $100 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series
Amazon Fire TV QLED Product Card CNNU
Amazon

The Fire TV Omni QLED really impressed us with its ability to serve as both a TV and a smart home hub all in one. It just got its first major discount for Cyber Monday, and is a very good deal at this price.

Read our review

$800 $550 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame TV
samsung the frame
Samsung

We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

Read our review

$600 From $550 at Samsung
Best Tested
TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED
TCL 6-series 2022 product card cnnu
TCL

The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$1,000 $600 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
We love the Samsung QN90B for its bright, sharp picture and great gaming features, and all models are available at a good discount right now.

Read our review

$1,200 From $1,000 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung-OLED-S95B-scaled
Samsung

We really loved our time with Samsung's first-ever OLED TV, which trumps the rest of the lineup in terms of sheer color and detail and is available at a massive Cyber Monday discount in both 55-inch and 65-inch variations.

Read our review

$2,100 From $1,450 at Samsung
Best Tested
LG C2 OLED
New Project (85).jpg
LG

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.

Read our review

$997 From $897 at Amazon
Lowest Price
LG A2 OLED
LG A2 OLED product card cnnu
LG

If the popular LG C2 is out of your price range, this well-liked budget alternative is just about the cheapest OLED we've ever seen.

$1,300 $570 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Sony A90J Series OLED 4K TV
Sony A90J OLED TV
Sony A90J OLED TV
Amazon

The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.

Read our review

$2,000 $1,800 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Sony A80J Series OLED 4K TV
sony a80j oled tv peas tech deals cnnu
Sony

If the A90J is out of your price range, the A80J is a more affordable variation that sacrifices some features but still gets you a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. It's a fraction of the cost of the A90J at this all-time-low sale price.

$1,900 $1,000 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday monitor deals

Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX underscored gaming monitor product card
Asus

This Asus ROG model is our favorite 1080p gaming monitor thanks to its great color and refresh rate, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$399 $330 at Amazon
Samsung CJ791
CNN Underscored_best monitors_samsung
Samsung

The Samsung CJ791 is our favorite ultrawide monitor thanks to its slick design, great picture and ample screen space, and its at its lowest price right now for Cyber Monday.

Read our review

$700 $550 at Samsung

Cyber Monday streaming deals

Lowest Price
Roku Express
Roku Express 2022
Roku

If you want to turn your old, dumb TV into a smart one that can stream all the top services, the Roku Express is the cheapest way to do it — especially at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$30 $18 at Roku $30 $18 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

You can't go wrong with a Fire TV Stick 4K, which is an easy way to get all of the top streaming services up and running on any television. It was once our top budget streaming stick, and a great stocking stuffer at this lowest-ever price.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Best Tested
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra Voice Remote Bundle
Roku

The Roku Ultra's super-responsive performance, great remote and wide app selection makes it our best overall streaming device pick, and it's a great addition to your 4K setup at this all-time low price.

Read our review

$100 $70 at Roku $100 $70 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple TV 4K (2021)
apple tv 4k
Apple

This Apple TV deal gets you our favorite high-end streaming player for its lowest-ever price, and while it's not the newest, fastest model, it'll still work great in any entertainment setup.

Read our review

$200 From $100 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday gaming deals

DualSense Wireless Controller
dualsense prime day 2
Sony

Whether you need a spare controller for multiplayer or just want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), you can't go wrong with an extra DualSense — especially at this lowest-ever price.


$70 $49 at Amazon
Backbone One
backbone one controller.jpg
Backbone

The Backbone One is our favorite mobile gaming controller, instantly turning your phone into a true portable console that works great with the latest mobile and cloud games. The PlayStation Edition of this great accessory just dropped to a lowest-ever $64, making it an essential add-on for serious iPhone gamers.

$100 $64 at Amazon $100 $75 at Backbone
Editor Favorite
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series S.
Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Cyber Monday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.

Read our review

$300 $250 at Best Buy $300 $250 at GameStop
Rare Deal
Xbox Series X All Access
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
Microsoft

Verizon is currently offering an Xbox Series X All Access Package for $150 off. This bundle gets you the highest-end Xbox as well as two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for as low as 24 monthly payments of $29.

Read our review

$860 $670 at Verizon
Editor Favorite
Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Buy

A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value.

Read our review

$370 $300 at Best Buy
Up to 50% off top Nintendo Switch games
prime day breath of the wild
Nintendo

Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers and Bayonetta 3. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.

From $15 at Walmart
WD Black 2TB Internal SSD
WD Black 500GB Internal SSD
WD Black 500GB Internal SSD
Amazon

An internal SSD is essential for expanding your PS5's internal storage, which will fill up fast for anyone who plays a lot of games. This super-popular WD Black model gets you a whopping 2TB of extra space for close to its lowest price yet.

$310 $179 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max product card cnnu
Turtle Beach

This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.

Read our review