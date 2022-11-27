Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Cyber Monday is here, which means deals on thousands of brands of products. You're probably looking for discounted tech, mattresses and more, but it's also a great time to save on sustainable products to help you reduce your waste throughout the rest of the year. To help, we scoured the internet and compiled the best deals on sustainable products below. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this story throughout the day as we find more great deals.
Best Cyber Monday deals on sustainable products
Save money by growing herbs in the comfort of your own home. AeroGarden is offering 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 29.
This cult-favorite water bottle is on sale for 25% off now through Dec. 5, so you have plenty of time to snag your favorite color.
The collaboration we've been dreaming of, organization expert Marie Kondo and reusable silicone bag brand Stasher got together for this discounted holiday set.
Cyber Monday home product deals
Tushy
Not only is our favorite bidet attachment discounted right now, but you can score 30% off on all Tushy products with code BROWNFRIDAY. That means you can get the Tushy Classic, Tushy Spa or even upgrade to the Tushy Ace for less through Nov. 29.
Hydro Flask
Not only are Hydro Flask’s famous water bottles on sale, but you can score 25% off nearly everything on its site through Dec. 5. Bottles for coffee and wine, accessories and even soft coolers are discounted.
Bring your drinks and snacks to the beach with this soft, easy-to-carry cooler that can keep its contents chill for up to 24 hours.
You don't want to put your coffee in your water bottle, which is why you need an insulated coffee bottle like this one. Plus, it's got a special lid that makes it easy to sip your morning brew.
Stasher
These reusable silicone bags are a must-have for any household cutting back on plastic waste. They can be pricey, which is why we always take advantage of sales to stock up. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag the bags for 30% off.
Stop using plastic bags and swap them out with these reusable silicone ones instead.
AeroGarden
Growing herbs and vegetables by yourself can not only save you money, but it can reduce the plastic packaging you consume, not to mention the carbon costs of shipping produce around the world. AeroGarden helps you grow veggies easily in your own home, and now through Nov. 29 you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50.
This large AeroGarden can grow up to nine plants, with 24 inches of vertical grow height for tall vegetables.
The Sill
Having plants in your house can add a nice ambiance, give you routine and even freshen up your air. If you’ve been waiting to buy some greenery, now’s the time since The Sill is offering 45% off select plants and accessories.
This gorgeous, bushy plant thrives in bright light and spaced-out waterings. Measuring between 20 and 30 inches tall, it's sure to add some liveliness to any room.
Package Free
Package Free is one of our favorite sites to shop for sustainable, zero-waste products. The brand’s starter kits are especially useful for introducing yourself or others to a lifestyle with less waste. Score 40% off now through Nov. 27 with code HOLIDAY.
Your hair routine can produce a lot of plastic. Swap out your shampoo and conditioner with these zero-waste options.
Blueland
Cleaning products produce lots of plastic waste, which is why we love replacing traditional options with low-waste options like those from Blueland. The brand offers any sort of cleaning product you can think of, and you can get 15% off orders of $55 or more or 20% off orders of $75 or more now through Dec. 15.
Dropps
We love Dropps since it offers tons of low-waste options for everyday tasks like laundry and washing dishes. Right now you can score 30% off sitewide.
Cut plastic out of your laundry routine with these low-waste detergent pods. Just drop them into the drum for a safe, powerful clean.
Cleancult
Cleancult offers low-waste cleaning solutions with the power of coconut oil. They offer refillable glass containers and soap refills in recyclable cartons. Now through Nov. 28, the brand’s Amazon site is discounting 20% off Amazon purchases for all 3-pack refills, 2-pack dispensers, bar soaps, and dishwasher pods.
Save $6 on this hand soap refill, which includes three cartons to keep you stocked for months.
Karst
This brand creates notebooks and paper products out of stone repurposed from construction waste, which creates a smoother writing experience. Karst is offering 20% off its bundles for Cyber Monday, and will match each discounted purchase with a donation to the World Literacy Foundation.
Get ready for the new year with this discounted bundle, which includes woodless pencils, planners and a softcover notebook.
Cyber Monday apparel deals
Naadam
Naadam is famous for its sustainable sweaters made from 100% Mongolian wool. This Cyber Week, the brand is taking 40% off tons of sweaters, hoodies and more when you use code BLACKFRIDAY40.
This buttery-soft sweater has a slouchy, relaxed look that's perfect to pair with any outfit. Not to mention it's made with Naadam's luxurious 100% Mongolian cashmere.
This ribbed cardigan is made from 90% merino wool and 10% cashmere, combining the best of both versatile materials.
Girlfriend Collective
This popular activewear brand has inclusive sizing and uses recycled plastic bottles to create its materials. Right now you can get 35% off sitewide and up to 70% off select products.
Everlane
Everlane uses eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and fabrics made from recycled water bottles so you can feel better about the clothes you wear. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag select styles at Everlane for 40% off, with some pieces seeing discounts of up to 50% off.
Score a pair of Everlane's ever-popular jeans in a relaxed, loose fit for 50% off. The pants use 100% organic cotton and are made at Everlane's sustainable denim factories.
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell offers stylish, sustainable sneakers made from materials like recycled plastic bottles. The best part about these shoes is that you can send them back to Thousand Fell for recycling, and the brand will give you a discount on your next pair. If you don’t want to wait for a discount, though, you can get 35% off your purchase and a gift right now through Nov. 23. Plus. CNN Underscored readers can get an exclusive additional 5% off on sneakers when you use code CNN5.
These shoes are 100% animal-free and vegan, made with recycled plastic bottles, and they can be returned to Thousand Fell to be recycled themselves.
Cotopaxi
This outdoor clothing brand uses sustainably sourced materials and ensures its supply chain protects human rights while producing some seriously stellar products. You can get select Cotopaxi jackets, packs and more for 25% off and save even more on past-season items by up to 50%.
This past-season style of Cotopaxi's classic jacket is currently $110 off, but if the color or size you're looking for isn't in stock, check out this season's version for $206.
Reformation
Another fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.
Crafted from 57% regenerative cotton and 43% Tencel Lyocell, these jeans have a fitted waist and hip with a relaxed leg, making it the perfect everyday jean.
Nisolo
Nisolo takes a holistic approach to sustainability by not only using eco-friendly materials but also by giving all its workers a living wage throughout its supply chain. Support the good Nisolo is doing during its sale, where you can take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other select footwear through the end of the month.
These classic boots have a water-resistant, leather upper and a cushioned insole with memory foam for ultimate comfort.
Honest Co.
Save 30% sitewide when you use code BF30 and stock up on sustainable baby, beauty and house essentials right now.
This set includes wipes, diapers, creams and all sorts of other essentials to keep your little one happy from the bath to the bed.