Cyber Monday is here, which means deals on thousands of brands of products. You’re probably looking for discounted tech, mattresses and more, but it’s also a great time to save on sustainable products to help you reduce your waste throughout the rest of the year. To help, we scoured the internet and compiled the best deals on sustainable products below. Be sure to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day as we find more great deals.

Best Cyber Monday deals on sustainable products

Cyber Monday home product deals

Not only is our favorite bidet attachment discounted right now, but you can score 30% off on all Tushy products with code BROWNFRIDAY. That means you can get the Tushy Classic, Tushy Spa or even upgrade to the Tushy Ace for less through Nov. 29.

Not only are Hydro Flask’s famous water bottles on sale, but you can score 25% off nearly everything on its site through Dec. 5. Bottles for coffee and wine, accessories and even soft coolers are discounted.

These reusable silicone bags are a must-have for any household cutting back on plastic waste. They can be pricey, which is why we always take advantage of sales to stock up. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag the bags for 30% off.

Growing herbs and vegetables by yourself can not only save you money, but it can reduce the plastic packaging you consume, not to mention the carbon costs of shipping produce around the world. AeroGarden helps you grow veggies easily in your own home, and now through Nov. 29 you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50.

AeroGarden Bounty Aerogarden Bounty Aerogarden This large AeroGarden can grow up to nine plants, with 24 inches of vertical grow height for tall vegetables. $460 $316 at AeroGarden

Having plants in your house can add a nice ambiance, give you routine and even freshen up your air. If you’ve been waiting to buy some greenery, now’s the time since The Sill is offering 45% off select plants and accessories.

The Sill Large Schefflera Arboricola The Sill This gorgeous, bushy plant thrives in bright light and spaced-out waterings. Measuring between 20 and 30 inches tall, it's sure to add some liveliness to any room. $165 $90 at The Sill

Package Free is one of our favorite sites to shop for sustainable, zero-waste products. The brand’s starter kits are especially useful for introducing yourself or others to a lifestyle with less waste. Score 40% off now through Nov. 27 with code HOLIDAY.

Cleaning products produce lots of plastic waste, which is why we love replacing traditional options with low-waste options like those from Blueland. The brand offers any sort of cleaning product you can think of, and you can get 15% off orders of $55 or more or 20% off orders of $75 or more now through Dec. 15.

Editor Favorite Blueland Clean Suite Kit Blueland Blueland offers tons of low-waste, reusable cleaning products. The brand's Clean Suite includes all the basics so you can keep your home clean sustainably. $80 From $64 at Blueland

We love Dropps since it offers tons of low-waste options for everyday tasks like laundry and washing dishes. Right now you can score 30% off sitewide.

Cleancult offers low-waste cleaning solutions with the power of coconut oil. They offer refillable glass containers and soap refills in recyclable cartons. Now through Nov. 28, the brand’s Amazon site is discounting 20% off Amazon purchases for all 3-pack refills, 2-pack dispensers, bar soaps, and dishwasher pods.

This brand creates notebooks and paper products out of stone repurposed from construction waste, which creates a smoother writing experience. Karst is offering 20% off its bundles for Cyber Monday, and will match each discounted purchase with a donation to the World Literacy Foundation.

Karst Planner Bundle Karst Get ready for the new year with this discounted bundle, which includes woodless pencils, planners and a softcover notebook. $118 $95 at Karst

Cyber Monday apparel deals

Naadam is famous for its sustainable sweaters made from 100% Mongolian wool. This Cyber Week, the brand is taking 40% off tons of sweaters, hoodies and more when you use code BLACKFRIDAY40.

This popular activewear brand has inclusive sizing and uses recycled plastic bottles to create its materials. Right now you can get 35% off sitewide and up to 70% off select products.

Everlane uses eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and fabrics made from recycled water bottles so you can feel better about the clothes you wear. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag select styles at Everlane for 40% off, with some pieces seeing discounts of up to 50% off.

Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jean Everlane Score a pair of Everlane's ever-popular jeans in a relaxed, loose fit for 50% off. The pants use 100% organic cotton and are made at Everlane's sustainable denim factories. $108 $54 at Everlane

Thousand Fell offers stylish, sustainable sneakers made from materials like recycled plastic bottles. The best part about these shoes is that you can send them back to Thousand Fell for recycling, and the brand will give you a discount on your next pair. If you don’t want to wait for a discount, though, you can get 35% off your purchase and a gift right now through Nov. 23. Plus. CNN Underscored readers can get an exclusive additional 5% off on sneakers when you use code CNN5.

This outdoor clothing brand uses sustainably sourced materials and ensures its supply chain protects human rights while producing some seriously stellar products. You can get select Cotopaxi jackets, packs and more for 25% off and save even more on past-season items by up to 50%.

Another fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.

Nisolo takes a holistic approach to sustainability by not only using eco-friendly materials but also by giving all its workers a living wage throughout its supply chain. Support the good Nisolo is doing during its sale, where you can take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other select footwear through the end of the month.

Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boot Nisolo These classic boots have a water-resistant, leather upper and a cushioned insole with memory foam for ultimate comfort. $200 $190 at Nisolo

Save 30% sitewide when you use code BF30 and stock up on sustainable baby, beauty and house essentials right now.