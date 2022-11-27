Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

We’re not sure how it’s possible that the holiday season has come around again, but here we are, sipping our peppermint mochas and noodling the perfect gifts for everyone we love most. Of course, that includes our pets.

Happily, Cyber Monday 2022 is finally upon us. And we’ve been scouring, well, everything everywhere to make sure you snag the coolest, cutest and most useful stuff for your dog, cat or guinea pig at the lowest price. So snuggle up with your furry bestie on the couch and dive into the best deals we’ve found. And be sure to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this post all throughout the day.

Best Cyber Monday pet deals

Cyber Monday dog deals

Pet parents turn to Chewy year-round. It’s hard to beat the convenience and selection. And now you have even more reason: the biggest savings of the year, up to half off on — well, anything you can think of. Treats, toys, apparel, DNA tests, beds, grooming supplies and more are all discounted — no code needed. Just be sure to shop before the deals end on Nov. 29.

Now through Dec. 3, Petco’s exclusive brand of apparel, accessories, and home goods, More and Merrier, is half off — and the line’s toys and treats are buy one, get one free! And if you need to stock up on basics, head here from Nov. 23 to 27, when you’ll get $30 off $100 worth of dog and cat food and litter.

Ready for the best online deals offered all year at Petsmart, you smart shoppers? From Nov. 25 to 27, its exclusive Merry & Bright Holiday collection is up to half off, as are Whisker City cat toys. Plus, you can score discounts on other various pet products, such as up to 30% off select wire crates.

Best known for its living-room-worthy dog crate, Fable has lots of other cool pupper products too, such as toys, harnesses and bowls. Now through Dec. 4, entering the code HOLIDAY2022 will get you 20% off any single item and up to 35% off sets. That’s the best deal devotees of this upscale pet retailer have seen all year.

Fable Crate Fable Pulling double duty as both a sleek hound home and a side table, the Fable Crate comes with a white or clear acrylic gate. The Bed inside comes in a choice of six serene hues. $396 From $316 at Fable

The home of bright, cool dog accessories has everything you need for outdoor fun and more. From now through Nov. 28, you can score 30% off your entire order, including items from the new Isaac Mizrahi collab and the coveted walk set, which never goes on sale. On top of that, you can opt in for exclusive text-only daily deals.

We’ve long been a fan of this company’s realistic yet artsy-modern pet portraits. Now we have another reason to love them. They can be had for 25% less, with the code BF25, from Nov. 23 to 27.

West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait West and Willow Just send in a few pictures of your pet and West & Willow sends back a portrait that’s a work of art, framed. You can even pick the backdrop and font. Up to three pets can be included in one portrait. $65 $49 at West and Willow

This purveyor of ergonomic dog crates, carriers and accessories virtually never offers a discount on its top seller, but the brand is finally doing it this Cyber Week. Refurbished Revol Crates are being sold at 40% off until stock runs out. That’s a nice chunk of change, as much as $190 depending on the size of the crate.

Diggs Refurbished Revol Dog Crate Diggs Designed to be travel-ready and simple to store, this crate has wheels and a carry handle, and it even collapses easily. It also boasts a removable bottom tray for convenient cleanup. Every refurbished Revol has been completely inspected and comes with a six-month warranty.

$375 From $225 at Diggs

From Nov. 24 to 28, this shop selling baked-in-the-U.S. treats that both dogs and cats go crazy over is offering 30% off orders of $25 or more. That’s the biggest discount Bocce’s ever offered.

Editor Favorite Bocce's Bakery Lumps of Coal Bocce's Bakery Of course, your four-legged friend is way too loveable to get on Santa’s bad side. But look… these soft-and-chewy letter Bs are actually wheat-free peanut butter treats. $7.50 at Bocce's Bakery

If you’ve ever wanted to try this premium fresh dog food, personalized to your pup’s needs, now is the best possible time. Through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, if you use the code HOLIDAY50, you get 50% off your first order and a free bag of chicken munchies snacks.

Spot & Tango UnKibble Spot & Tango The dogs we know who’ve tried UnKibble have gone bonkers for it, and it’s easy to see why. It’s made with 12 simple ingredients without artificial preservatives or fillers. The brand's kitchens are USDA-certified, with the food being minimally processed and made with human-grade ingredients. Still unsure your pup will gobble it up? Spot & Tango will give you your money back if they don't.

$57 From $28 at Spot and Tango

Head to this website for all things fun for your dog or cat. You’ll find interactive toys, plush playthings, outdoor winners and catnip-stuffed delights — all for 30% off between Nov. 25 and 28 with the code BFCM2022. You need to spend at least $50, but trust us, it won’t be hard to stock up once you see the variety.

P.L.A.Y. Wobble Ball 2.0 P.L.A.Y. Puzzle toys are often suggested by pet experts for engaging bored dogs. The Wobble Ball moves unpredictably to keep your woofer on their toes. They'll be extra motivated to keep up with it when they see a favorite treat spinning inside.

$20 at P.L.A.Y.

Dog onesies! Truly, we have never seen anything cuter. No reason to resist temptation either. Little Beast is giving us 25% off everything sitewide with the code LOVE25 through Nov. 28. The brand also has amazing sweaters. But did we mention … dog onesies?!

For dog shirts, outerwear and accessories that are adorable beyond all reason, head to Laēlap New York between Nov. 25 and 28 for the brand’s sitewide BFCM deal. The only thing more fun than picking out fab duds for your doggo is getting them at 20% off. Just use code FRIYAY.

Laēlap Tobi Fleece Varsity Jacket Laēlap Handmade of upcycled fabric, this warm and adorable topper also comes in navy. And it has a wider range of sizes than commonly found in pet clothes, XXS to XL, so chihuahuas and Irish Wolfhounds can both strut their stylish stuff. $78 $62 at Laēlap

The concept is so enticing: a customized box of surprise-themed treats and toys delivered monthly. You’ll enjoy seeing what’s inside the packages as much as your doggo will. From now through Nov. 27, you can get $15 off that first box, either BarkBox or Super Chewer.

BarkBox Super Chewer Box BarkBox Toys that can stand up to those aggressive chewers aren’t always easy to find. So stop looking and let BarkBox send your big buddy new (totally fluff-free) toys every month, along with two full-size bags of treats and meat chews.

$40 $25 at BarkBox

In case you haven’t heard of this luxe dog grooming brand, allow us to fill you in. Founded by a vet and dog momma, Dog by Dr. Lisa is a brand that offers sustainable, all-natural shampoo, leave-in conditioner, spray cologne and wipes. It’s all on sale for 50% off through Nov. 28. Here’s to puppers who smell as sweet as they are.

Dog by Dr. Lisa Wipes Dog by Dr. Lisa

A dog with clean paws is a happy dog. OK, fine, maybe they could take or leave pristine feet, but these wipes will definitely make you happy when it’s time to clean your floors. These plant-based, strong and generously sized wipes can be used all over your furry buddy to keep them smelling and feeling fresh. $48 $24 at Dog by Dr. Lisa

It only comes once a year: Max Bone’s 30% off sitewide sale. And it’s on now through Nov. 29. Just use code MBFRIDAY30 to score clothes and accessories for your posh pup.

This Amazon-exclusive brand has been quickly gaining fans just by living up to its name. Its specialty is cozy snoozing spots for cats and dogs, which look good and are affordably priced. And through Nov. 28, they’re even more affordable: 10% to 30% off.

Lesure Large Memory Foam Dog Bed for Crate With Waterproof Liner Lesure Comfortable, attractive beds for big dogs are few and far between. So this U-shaped Sherpa sofa-style sleeper is a great find. Thanks to its therapeutic gel memory foam, it will make an older dog especially happy this season.

$50 $23 at Amazon

Cyber Monday cat deals

A favorite of our kitty-parent editors, Tuft and Paw, aka the Crate & Barrel of cat furnishings, is offering 35% off its litter (the very first time its ever been on sale) and 10% off sitewide with code MEOW10 now through Nov. 28.

Tuft and Paw Really Great Cat Litter Tuft and Paw You’ve probably heard that some cats can, with much effort and patience, be taught to use the toilet. Yeah, we haven’t gotten around to that yet either. This litter is the next best thing. It completely disintegrates in water, so it can be flushed down the toilet.

$79 $51 at Tuft and Paw

From now through Dec. 1, this popular retailer is cutting prices — something it rarely does — on its famous Litter-Robot, including the brand-new Litter-Robot 4, and a plethora of cool cat furniture. Expect discounts between $50 and $100 per item, which wind up being the lowest prices of 2022.