large-BFCM-2022_Lead-luxury
Dyson

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

There are tons of discounts happening all over the internet for Cyber Monday. With all sorts of products on sale, it’s the perfect time to splurge on those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing all year. That’s why we put together this list of deals over $100 that are worth your money. We’re only adding the best deals on the most popular items, so remember to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day with the latest and greatest sales.

Best Cyber Monday splurge deals over $100

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker With Side Tank
underscored primedaysplurge GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
This cult-favorite ice maker is now at its lowest price ever. Snag it for over $100 off right now at Amazon.
$629 $513 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple MacBook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

Our previous pick for best laptop, the MacBook Air M1 is a no-brainer — and oh, what a deal. Though it has recently been usurped but the faster M2 model, it’s still plenty speedy. And did we mention this is the lowest price ever?


$99 $799 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Solo Stove Yukon 2.0
Yukon
Solor Stove

This gorgeous, low-smoke fire pit is a whopping 40% off right now so you can stay warm in your backyard this winter.

Read our review

$750 $400 at Solo Stove
Editor Favorite
Lululemon Studio Mirror
200318093906-02-mirror-fitness-home-super-tease.jpg
Mirror

Save $750 on Lululemon Studio — formerly known as Mirror — a reflective screen that turns any room into a gym.

Read our review

$1,495 From $745 at Mirror
Theragun Pro (4th-Gen)
Theragun G4 Pro
Theragun G4 Pro
Target

Massage away your soreness and take your recovery game to the next level with the Theragun Pro, which is $150 off.

$599 $449 at Therabody
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra product card CNNU.jpg
Dyson

Score this cordless stick vacuum from the famed brand Dyson, which also makes our favorite stick vacuum on the market.

Read our review

$650 $500 at Dyson
Editor Favorite
Our Place Always Pan
our place always pan heat cnnu.jpg
Nordstrom

Through Nov. 28, Our Place is offering deals on bestsellers, including the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot ($165 $115). You’ll also find up to $150 off bundles — we like the Home Cook Duo ($310 $200), which includes both the Perfect Pot and Always Pan, and the Tiny Cast-Iron Always Pan ($60 $45) would make a great stocking stuffer.

Read our review

$149 $95 at Our Place
Best Tested
Peloton Bike+ Premier
underscored_best tested products_smart exercise bike_peloton bike plus.jpeg
Peloton

Save $600 on a bundle that includes the Peloton Bike+ — our pick for the best smart exercise bike — and plenty of accessories to get you started.

Read our review

$2,795 $2,195 at Peloton
Editor Favorite
Apple AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
Apple

The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.


Read our review

$549 $449 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Amazon

Our pick for the best true wireless earbuds on the market are back at their lowest price ever this Cyber Monday.

Read our review

$200 $160 at Amazon
Best Tested
TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED
TCL 6-series 2022 product card cnnu
TCL

The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$1,000 $600 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday appliance deals over $100

Dyson

Right now, you can score up to $200 off select Dyson products. Vacuums, air purifiers and hair care products are all discounted, so be sure to shop before the discounts are gone.

Best Tested
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
dyson supersonic gift edition cnnu.jpg
Dyson

If you buy our favorite high-end hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic, you can get up to $125 of complimentary gifts such as a detangling comb and a presentation case.

Read our review

$430 at Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long product card CNNU.jpg
Dyson

Similar to the Supersonic, if you buy Dyson's Airwrap during the brand's Cyber Monday sale, you can get $125 worth of free accessories.

Read our review

$600 at Dyson

Vitamix

Vitamix’s incredibly powerful, full-size blenders are $50 off now through Dec. 24, and the A3500 blender is seeing a whopping $125 discount.

Vitamix A3500 Blender
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix

Blend smoothies, soups, spices and anything else you can think of with this blender.

$700 $575 at Vitamix

KitchenAid

KitchenAid’s Cyber Monday sale is seeing $200 off the brand’s Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, along with up to 30% off both major appliances and countertop appliances.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Underscored stand mixer KitchenAid Professional product card
Williams-Sonoma

An even fancier version than our pick for the best stand mixer of 2022, this KitchenAid mixer has tons of capacity and can take on any recipe.

Read our review

$450 $250 at KitchenAid

iRobot

iRobot’s famous Roomba vacuums are almost always discounted on Cyber Monday, and this year is no exception. If you want to keep your floors clean with as little effort as possible, these deals are for you.

Best Tested
iRobot Roomba j7+
Underscored best robot vacuum iRobot Roomba j7+
Andrea Smith

Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.

Read our review

$800 $599 at Amazon

Solo Stove

Whether you want a pizza oven, a fire pit for next summer or even a lightweight backpacking stove, Solo Stove has got you covered. And for Cyber Monday, the brand is taking up to 40% off fire pits, up to 45% off fire pit bundles, $225 off its pizza oven and more.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
solo stove pi pc.jpg
Solo

The brand you trust to give you roaring hot, nearly smokeless fires has a pizza oven too. Choose between a wood-only or a wood and gas option to impress your guests with fresh, delicious pizza.

$625 $400 at Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 product card CNNU.jpg
Solo Stove

Don't just buy a fire pit — go all out and get the essential bundle from Solo Stove, which includes the pit, stand, baseplate, lid and carry case.

$570 $305 at Solo Stove

Ooni

Through Nov. 29, you can save 20% off sitewide at one of our favorite pizza oven brands, Ooni. With plenty of ovens that are powered by gas, wood or both, it’s never been easier to start making restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

Best Tested
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
ooni karu_.jpg
Ooni

Our favorite multi-fuel oven, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to bake pizzas to restaurant-quality perfection with this simple backyard oven. 

Read our review

$799 $639 at Ooni

Cyber Monday fashion deals over $100

Lululemon

Lululemon’s event marks one of the best times of the year to save big on its famous workout leggings, jackets, office-ready trousers (yes, really) and more. Snag your gear now before the deals are gone.

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Luon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-inch Luon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-inch Luon
Lululemon

Lululemon’s most famous yoga-and-sofa tights are part of the sale, but sizes are selling out fast — so grab a pair or two while the discount’s still good.

$98 $59 at Lululemon

Mejuri

Mejuri is one of our favorite jewelry brands, and while it typically offers gorgeous pieces that are cheaper than the competition, now is a great time to take advantage of the brand’s Cyber Monday sale and snag a more expensive piece for less. Now through Nov. 28 Mejuri is offering its lowest prices of the year with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs
Mejuri Pave Diamond Studs

These stunning diamond studs are $70 off during Mejuri's Cyber Monday sale. Made with 4k solid gold set with 40 high-quality single-cut diamonds, the earrings will make any outfit shine.

$350 $280 at Mejuri

Lunya

Lunya, creator of washable silk pajamas and so much more, is offering up to 50% off on select styles through Nov. 28.

Editor Favorite
Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set
silklunyatankset
Lunya

Sleep in luxurious comfort with the wildly soft and surprisingly washable set of pajamas from Lunya.

$188 $132 at Lunya

Reformation

A fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress product card CNNU.jpg
Reformation

This popular silk dress is over $70 at Reformation's Cyber Monday sale.

$298 $224 at Reformation
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer product card CNNU.jpg
Reformation

Snag some stylish shoes at a discount, like these chunky loafers for over $60 off.

$248 $186 at Reformation

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover crafts stylish bags made from neoprene, which gives them a soft feel and water-resistant properties. Now through Nov. 30 you can get 25% off sitewide when you use code BFRIYAY25 so you can snag your new favorite bag.

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
dagne dover

This nifty backpack is perfect for college students or commutes. It's got plenty of organization and a laptop sleeve, and it's 100% vegan.

$215 $161 at Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover XL Landon Carryall Bag
underscored splurgetravel Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, Large
Dagne Dover

For longer trips, consider this extra-large duffel, which still counts as carry-on luggage and can pack enough gear for a long weekend getaway.

$245 $184 at Dagne Dover

Cyber Monday fitness deals over $100

Therabody

Therabody, the brand that brought us the Theragun, is hosting sales on its past-generation massaging devices. The Theragun G4 Pro is $150 off, the Elite is $100 off and the first-generation Theragun Mini is $50 off.

Editor Favorite
Theragun Mini (1st Gen)
Theragun Mini
Theragun Body

One of our favorite massage guns, the Theragun Mini is powerful, portable and easy to use.

$199 $149 at Therabody

Best Cyber Monday tech deals over $100

Apple

Apple products rarely come cheap, which is why Cyber Monday is a great time to score the company’s coveted gadgets at a discount. Many of the latest AirPodsMacBooksApple WatchesiPhones and more are already on sale for the big online shopping season, and to make things easy for you, we’ve handpicked the ones actually worth getting based on our extensive hands-on reviews.

Editor Favorite
Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$478 $428 at Amazon
Apple Watch Ultra
underscored apple watch ultra
Amazon

We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.

Read our review

$799 $739 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) product card CNNU.jpg
Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds, thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$249 $200 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple iPad Pro (2022)
Apple iPad Pro 2022
Amazon

The latest iPad Pro is the fastest tablet we've ever tested, and it's capable of replacing your laptop for certain workflows. This is the first major discount we've seen on the new model, making its steep price slightly more palatable.

Read our review

$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple

The latest MacBook Air is our favorite overall laptop, offering best-in-class performance within a massively upgraded design. This is the lowest price we've seen on this fantastic notebook yet.

Read our review

$1,199 $1,049 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple MacBook Pro (14-Inch)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Apple

Our upgrade pick for best laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has the performance and ports that serious power users need. This pricey model is currently at a huge discount, and its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$1,999 From $1,599 at Best Buy

Sony

Sony’s class-leading headphones are seeing solid discounts this Cyber Monday. The WH-1000XM4 — our pick for the best over-ear headphones before its newer, shinier sibling the WH-1000XM5 came out — are over $150 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
sony wh1000xm4 prime day tech
AMAZON

If you still want a stellar pair of headphones but would like to save some money, the WH-1000XM4 are still a great pick. They used to be our favorite headphones before the WH-1000XM5 came out.

Read our review

$350 $194 at Amazon

Samsung

Samsung is offering tons of discounts on all sorts of products. Select items from the brand’s Bespoke line — which includes appliances like vacuums, refrigerators, washers and dryers and more — have deep price cuts up to $1,400 off, not to mention discounts on other popular Samsung products like TVs. We picked out a few of our favorites from the sale that ends Nov. 27.

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV
underscored samsung frame 2022
Samsung

This gorgeous TV can turn into a piece of art when it's off. And now through Nov. 27 you can get up to $1,000 off the screen, depending on which size you pick.

$1,500 $1,000 at Samsung
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

This nifty, cordless stick vacuum is $150 off so you can keep your floors tidy for less.

$400 $250 at Samsung
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

This stunning QLED TV from Samsung is seeing solid discounts. Score it for up to $2,000 off depending on which model and size you choose.

$2,300 $1,600 at Samsung

Sonos

Now until Nov. 28, some of Sonos’ most popular products, including its smart speakers and soundbars, are 20% off.

Sonos Roam SL
Sonos Roam SL product card
Sonos

This ultra-portable speaker from Sonos provides stunning, high-quality sound in a lightweight, waterproof package that's perfect for any adventure.

$159 $127 at Sonos

Best Cyber Monday home deals

Away

Away rarely discounts its cult-favorite suitcases, but this year the brand is offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three.

Best Tested
Away Carry-On, 2-Pack
away teal carryon
Away

Our pick for the best hardshell carry-on, the stylish Away suitcase is durable, easy to pack and easy to roll.

Read our review

$550 $500 at Away

Parachute

We don’t often see sales at Parachute, so when they do happen we act fast. Now through Nov. 28 you can get 20% off everything. That includes furniture, our favorite linen sheets and more.

Best Tested
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
underscored_best tested products_linen sheet_parachute.jpeg
Parachute

Our pick for the best linen sheets is more than $30 off right now at Parachute. They're buttery soft, go on easy and look gorgeous on any bed.

Read our review

$189 From $151 at Parachute
Parachute Cove Sofa 84-Inch
Parachute Cove Sofa 84-Inch product card CNNU.jpg
Parachute

Parachute also sells stunning furniture, such as this 84-inch sofa that has customizable materials and fill to fit your liking.

$3,100 From $2,480 at Parachute

Gravity

We get it — the holidays can be stressful. If you need some help relaxing, now’s the perfect time to order a weighted blanket from Gravity. The brand is offering a whopping 30% off now through Dec. 1.

Gravity Weighted Blanket
cozy blankets gravity blanket
Gravity Blanket

The famous Gravity Weighted Blanket is $75 off and available in three different weights to match your needs.

$250 From $174 at Gravity
Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket
gravity cooling blanket review pc
Gravity

If you're a hot sleeper or want a weighted blanket for the summer months, check out this cooling version of Gravity's classic blanket.

Read our review

$250 From $175 at Gravity

Bio Bidet

Upgrade your bathroom with discounts up to $430 off on Bio Bidet toilet seats now through Dec. 5.

Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat
Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat product card CNNU.jpg
Bio Bidet

While it didn't win our best bidets testing, this Bio Bidet seat has fantastic adjustability, a comfortable stream, a built-in dryer and more.

$699 $489 at Bio Bidet