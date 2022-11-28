Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Shopping for a laptop can be tough. With so many out there, from so many retailers, finding a good deal is never easy. But one thing you can count on is saving some cash on Cyber Monday.
No matter what make, model or size laptop you may be searching for, here are the best discounts on the web right now.
Lenovo makes our favorite budget Chromebooks, and this cheaper variation on our top pick has everything you need for basic schoolwork and web surfing — all within a flexible design that doubles as a tablet.
A mainstay in the budget laptop space (and one of our top picks), the Acer Aspire 5 gets you great performance for the price and is close to its lowest price ever right now.
This massive 2022 upgrade is currently our favorite laptop overall, and you won’t want to miss out on its lowest price yet. You’ll get all the best-in-class performance for $150 off.
Go big or go home. The 2021 MacBook Pro is now a whopping $500 off, and you’ll love the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR screen, minimal design and powerful performance packed into the 14-inch frame.
The Dell XPS 13 is our best tested Windows laptop and it’s a beaut. For $250 off, you get this slim, powerful Intel Core i7 model with a 13-inch screen.
We love the Surface because it’s a tablet and laptop in one. And the Pro model gives you even more power in it’s convertible form. Plus, at $450 off, you also get a keyboard included, which is usually sold separately.
Costco members can get $200 off on the newer Surface Pro 9, along with a typepad cover thrown in for free. If you’re not a member, head to Best Buy and get $100 off on the latest model of Microsoft’s popular convertible device.
The new Surface Laptop 5 is one of the best (and best-looking) laptops we tested this year, and it's seeing some sizable discounts just weeks after release. And if you're on a budget, last year's still-great Surface Laptop 4 is down to just $650.
An ultralight, good-looking laptop, you can now score the HP Spectre with an i-5-1235U processor for $400 off.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 was a strong runner-up in our best gaming laptop testing, and this discounted model gets you fantastic gaming specs (plus a month of Xbox Game Pass) for just $900.