If the promise of holiday feasts, parties and impromptu guests has you longing to upgrade your kitchen game, this year’s Cyber Monday kitchen sales have arrived just in the nick of time. Whether it’s a small appliance such as air fryers, coffee makers, blenders or toaster ovens; new pots and pans; or you’re too busy to cook and just want a meal delivery service to do the work for you, there’s a deal with your name on it.
We rounded up the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals already taking place to give you a jump on holiday shopping. With new tools to make your hosting a breeze, just don’t be surprised if your guests refuse to leave.
Cyber Monday air fryer deals
This 4-quart Ninja air fryer (which we named the best air fryer overall in our testing) is more than 20% off for Cyber Monday. With a temperature range from 105–400 degrees Fahrenheit, a nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, dishwasher-safe parts and a 5-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews, it seems like a no-brainer to us.
The Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale, on now through Nov. 30, includes 43% off this Galanz digital air fryer that features eight preset cooking programs, a nonstick removable basket and easy touch controls. It also comes with a “shake” alert so you know when it’s time to flip your food around during cooking.
You can score our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven now for more than 40% off at Target's Cyber Monday sale. In our testing, we found it allowed you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything thanks to its comparatively large fryer basket.
Want an air fryer that can basically do everything else too? This Breville machine from Sur La Table's spectacular Cyber Monday sale is now $200 off. It comes with 13 pre-programmed settings that include toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air-fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate. What more could you want?
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, our pick for the best budget air fryer could be just what you’re looking for.
Save $70 on Insignia’s digital stainless steel air fryer during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale that comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, digital control panel and a temperature range of 180–400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for roasting, baking or frying.
Gourmia’s 5-star-rated air fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others. See more Walmart Cyber Monday deals here.
During the Bed Bath and Beyond Cyber Monday sale, score 50% off the Crux Artisan Series Air Fryer, with six cooking presents (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate), dishwasher-safe parts, adjustable temperature control, a cancel button and more.
If you're looking for an extremely powerful 2-in-1 device this Cyber Monday, check out this pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja, which makes some of our favorite air fryers on the market.
Cyber Monday cookware deals
Our favorite Dutch oven looks great and outperforms expensive competitors. Right now the versatile, durable cookware is over half off.
Through Nov. 28, Our Place is offering deals on bestsellers, including the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot (
$165 $115). You’ll also find up to $150 off bundles — we like the Home Cook Duo ( $310 $200), which includes both the Perfect Pot and Always Pan, and the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan ( $60 $45) would make a great stocking stuffer.
Take up to 20% off sitewide during Caraway’s Cyber Season sale with the code CYBER22. We’re smitten with this bestselling ceramic-coated set that comes with a fry pan, saucepan, saute pan and Dutch oven plus a storage rack and canvas lid holder. Need new bakeware? Check out the brand’s 11-piece set marked down $150.
You can get more than 50% this 14-piece nonstick cookware set during Macy’s Cyber Monday sale. Included: our pick for the best nonstick pan, a Dutch oven, two saucepans and more. Our eyes are also on the Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Piece set (
$120 $35) and the Cuisinart Onyx Black and Rose Gold 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ( $365 $170) among others.
A cooking classic that Underscored editors use religiously, the Staub cocotte is something that can be kept on your stove all year long. From stews to marinated meats, you'll have it for the rest of your life. While you're here, please also check out this adorable pumpkin cocotte.
Score up to 30% off Made In cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives through Dec. 4. That means you can get Giada De Laurentiis' favorite pan at a discount.
Cyber Monday is in full swing at GreenPan, with 40%–60% off all frypans, plus more deals on bakeware, electrics, cutlery and more. Save 55% on this bestselling set that comes with 8-, 9 1/2- and 11-inch fry pans, which we named the best eco-friendly nonstick pans. Other sale highlights: 40% off the Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 40% off the Premiere Ovenware Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Set with the code FRIDAY40 and 50% off the Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Roaster.
We named this the best restaurant-quality nonstick pan because not only does it feel fancy, but it's also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen during every one of our tests: Food slid off easily, it was a breeze to clean, and heat was evenly distributed while cooking.
During Material’s Cyber Monday sale, you’ll receive 20% off sitewide. We’d start with this gorgeous cooking set that includes your choice of a copper or black coated pan, saute pan and sauce pot. But don’t leave without checking out the bestselling The Iconics tool set that comes with all the kitchen utensils you could possibly need, all marked down to $220.
Take up to 50% off during the Great Jones Cyber Monday sale, through Nov. 28, and stock your kitchen with colorful cookware. We love this sunny cast-iron set that includes a 6.75-quart enameled dutchess, a 3.5-quart Dutch baby and a 12-inch king sear skillet. Also on sale: The Whole Grain Family three-piece wooden utensil set (
$75 $55).
Cyber Monday blender deals
We named this machine the best blender overall because it features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models. It does carry a steep price tag, but for those who can't imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to about $1.30 a day over a year seems like a bargain.
Want an extremely powerful blender for less than $100? You can get this NutriBullet model with a multi-serving pitcher as well as a to-go cup now for more than 30% off.
You can score 25% off sitewide over at Nutribullet's Cyber Monday sale, including on the Pro 900, the brand's compact, colorful and powerful blender, as well as its Juicer Pro and Food Processor. Just use the code GIVETHANKS.
A fantastic deal on a Vitamix blender, the Vitamix 5200 features speed control, a large-capacity container, extra-tough blades that can easily slice through ice and blades fast enough to literally heat up things like soup. See more Vitamix deals here.
We named this Nutribullet blender the best budget immersion blender on the market, and this set comes with a chopper attachment, whisk and measuring cup.
During Vitamix’s holiday deals event, you’ll save up to $125 off while supplies last, including on the A2300 SmartPrep Kitchen System. Part of the Ascent Series, it comes with a food processor attachment and includes the motor base, 64-ounce container, tamper, 12-cup work bowl, two food pushers, two reversible slice/shred discs, a multi-use blade, disc storage case, work bowl lid, recipe books and more.
We named this blender the best budget blender on the market since it did a great job at blending everything from soups to smoothies, and it comes with a number of presets, as well as low, medium and high manual settings.
Cyber Monday coffee maker deals
You can now get 30% off our pick for the best superautomatic espresso machine that features an intuitive touch display, 12-step grinder adjustment, ceramic grinders and dishwasher-safe parts. Use it to make espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, lattes, macchiatos, americanos and more and become your own go-to barista.
Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 33% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine or another discounted Nespresso right now.
The Oxo Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker is perfect for beginners, as it takes the guesswork out of the pouring process by allowing you to simply fill the water tank to your desired amount and letting it control the flow rate.
If a one to two-shot machine is what you're after, this De'Longhi (one of our favorite espresso maker brands) is now more than 30% off. It features an attached milk frother for easy lattes and a sleek, space-saving design great for small spaces.
If you're ready to go from grinds to K-pods, scoop up this 50% off deal on the super-simple Keurig machine. Making just one cup at a time never felt so good.
Short on space? This editor-loved K-Mini machine from Keurig is perfect for limited counter space. It can brew either a 6- or 12-ounce cup, so all you need to do is add a pod and some fresh water every time.
Fuel up and save money with this popular Keurig K-Duo Plus. The coffee machine allows you to brew with both grounds and K-cups, using a carafe or in 6–12-ounce cups, and a 60-ounce water reservoir means you can brew several cups before needing to refill it.
You can get this rather gorgeous editor-favorite coffee machine from Drew Barrymore's Walmart home line now for less than $50.
Been meaning to up your morning caffeine routine? Reach for this Art & Cook espresso coffee machine, now half off. It features a slim profile (perfect for smaller spaces) and allows you to make quality coffee, espresso and cappuccinos at home.
Give your morning an extra boost with this single-serve brewer that can be used with K-cups or grinds. Featuring a built-in conical burr grinder that grinds beans right into a reusable filter cup, it also comes with a push-button control panel, a large sealed hopper and a removable 48-ounce water reservoir, and can deliver 8-, 10- and 12-ounce serving sizes.
You can get our pick for the best budget coffee grinder for 25% off for Cyber Monday. In our testing, we rated it highly because it includes a dozen adjustable settings, a static cling-free glass bean catcher, and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine.
Cyber Monday toaster oven and microwave deals
One of Underscored’s top toaster ovens of 2022, KitchenAid’s countertop oven is 14% off. Along with a sleek black design, it comes with nine cooking functions, a no-flip air fry basket, top and bottom heating elements for super-even toasting and baking and a simple, easy-to-use LED digital screen.
Take 23% off Galanz’s countertop SpeedWave, which does triple duty as a microwave, air fryer and convection oven. It also features sensor cook and reheat technology, touch controls and a time/temperature knob, and comes with a removable glass turntable, baking and roasting pan, air fry kit and more.
Take your countertop oven to new tech heights with Brava’s smart oven. The Starter Set, on sale for Cyber Monday, includes the Brava, two pans and the Brava TempSensor. Through Nov. 28, you’ll also find discounts on the Brava Bake & Breakfast Set (
$1,495 $1,295) and the Brava Chef’s Choice Set ( $1,695 $1,395).
Other Cyber Monday kitchen appliance & accessories deals
When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen. Check out more great KitchenAid deals here.
If you're working with a small space and don't mind a KitchenAid lookalike, you can't get much better than this Dash competitor. It's just 3.5 quarts, but reviewers love just how much easier it makes baking smaller batches.
Our pick for the best meat thermometer is now 30% off, and ThermoWorks is offering 15% off everything else on its site right now.
You can now get our pick for the best rice cooker for 38% off. The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy consistently had the best results in all of our cooking tests. It cooked perfectly fluffy rice every time and has handy features that make it a must for people who cook and eat rice regularly.
If you tend to bake a lot at a time, we named this mixer the best for large batches. It has a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes — a must-have especially over the holidays.
Perfect for snacks and leftovers, these durable Stasher bags are a great replacement for plastic baggies. Get up to 30% off colorful bundles and more right now.
Our pick for the best pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.
You can get the Rolls Royce of ice makers (yes, really) for an outstanding deal for Cyber Monday. At Best Buy, you can get the version with the separate water tank and Wi-Fi connection for $100 off.
Want an ice maker for *a lot* cheaper? Check out this countertop machine that can make more than enough ice in just 5 minutes.
It’s about to be baking season, and at $15, it’s definitely worth the money to help make your life easier as you turn out cookies, brownies, meringues, and more. Pick up our selection for best budget hand mixer now.
Our pick for the best gas-powered pizza oven, the Ooni Koda 16 had the most even heat distribution of the gas ovens we tested, making for fuss-free operation and perfectly charred and blistered artisanal pizza crust. Check out Ooni's Cyber Monday sale for 20% off sitewide.
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
You can now get this kitchen staple for the past 30 (40?) years for more than 30% off. If you're trying to cook lots of stews and soups this season, we can't recommend this enough.
Cyber Monday food and drink deals
Through Nov. 28, you can get 25% off sitewide at Truff, the brand known for its delicious line of truffle-infused hot sauces, pasta sauces, truffle oils, mayonnaise and salts. Named to Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list, don’t miss out on the Truff Starter Pack, which includes a bottle of original hot sauce, black truffle oil and black truffle salt.
Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more. We especially like this trio of sauces that include the brand's signature Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce (great for dumplings) and Mala Spice Mix that's heaven in stir-fry, which is now 20% off.
At Atlas Coffee Club, one of our favorite coffee subscriptions, use the code FREETEA to receive your first bag of coffee free with your subscription, and up to $55 off gifts, like this 6-month subscription. The deal runs through Nov. 28.
Save time and stress during the busy holidays with a subscription to meal delivery service. You can get 70% off your first box of this popular meal kit, 21 free meals, plus free shipping with code HFBF2022, now through Dec. 25
Now through Cyber Monday get 20% off all eight- and 12-packs of these beloved cookies with the code BLACKFRIDAY22.
Get $60 off your first four boxes of this better-than-instant concentrated coffee, now through Nov. 30 with the code BFCM.
On the hunt for a hostess gift for your favorite foodie? Take 14% off this culinary gift box from Umamicart, a female-founded online Asian grocer. Find more savings on the Hot Hot Holidays Chili Sauce Gift Set (
$69 $60), the Spicy Surprise White Elephant Gift Set ( $33 $30) and more.
Start shopping for coworker, neighbor or hostess gifts now — or just get prepared for visitors stopping by — with this basket brimming with snacks that’s now 27% off. Filled with 4 pounds of cookies, crackers, mixed nuts, wafers, popcorn and more, it also comes with a reusable basket.