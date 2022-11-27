Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Cyber Monday is nearly here, and that means the holidays are just around the corner. If you’re looking to spruce up the holiday decor around your house or if you need to stock up on holiday essentials, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday holiday deals that you won’t want to miss.

From Christmas trees to tape, artificial snow and much more, we’ll be updating these Cyber Monday deals throughout the week. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on holiday decor and more.

Cyber Monday holiday decor deals

If you’re looking to decorate your house ahead of the holidays, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snag a great deal. Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on everything from seasonal wreaths to lights, Christmas trees and more.

Cyber Monday holiday essentials deals

During the holiday season, you never know what you might need. With these Cyber Monday deals, it’s the perfect time to stock up on the essentials — from tape to scissors, gift tags and more — ahead of the peak holiday season.

Cyber Monday holiday hosting deals

Whether you’re hosting breakfast, lunch, dinner or any other occasion this holiday season, making sure you have the hosting essentials on deck is, well, essential. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’re seeing on hosting necessities.