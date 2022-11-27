Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Yes, you’re going to be able to take advantage of some steeply discounted beauty, tech and fashion items this Cyber Monday, but if you want to save a boat load — we’re talking anywhere from 40 to 80% — Cyber Monday furniture deals should be your focus.
Below is a roundup of all our favorite brands, what discounts they’re offering this Cyber Monday, and our picks for the best items to splurge (er, save) on. Happy shopping, folks!
Wayfair Cyber Monday deals
The shopping holiday is already being celebrated over at Wayfair, which will be offering up to 80% off now through Nov. 29. Check out our favorite Wayfair Cyber Monday deals here.
If your dining room vibe skews farmhouse, this set combines two cool styles for an eclectic but put-together look. The paperclip-like legs on the table mean it blends right in with midcentury decor as well as your more rustic style.
With more than 65,000 positive reviews — you read that number right! — this farmhouse-inspired TV console is a bestseller for the brand. We love the sliding doors, the six finish options and the fact that it’s more than 50% off right now.
Calling all the Santa Clauses out there! If ever there were a big-ticket gift worth investing in, it’s this multipurpose table that can go from dining to billiards to table tennis in the blink of an eye. Yes, it’s a splurge, but it’s also 28% off right now, which makes that price a bit more justifiable.
One of our editors actually owns this chair and comfortably works in it every single day, so we'd say it's definitely worth the now $100 price tag.
If you're looking for a low-profile dresser pick, this is one of the most popular on Wayfair with more than 9,000 reviews. It's available in five different stains and is now 25% off.
With more than 6,000 reviews, this midcentury modern favorite is a classic and comes in dark charcoal and navy blue.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Naturally, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales are some of the best of the best, and that includes deep discounts on furniture.
Do your back a favor and pick up our favorite office chair for less from Amazon right now.
Storage ottomans are one the best hacks in interior design, and reviewers love this one from Christopher Knight.
Bar stools can be very, very expensive, but not so much if you grab this deal on these bar stools.
Burrow Cyber Monday deals
One of our favorite couch-in-a-box brands, Burrow, is having a huge Cyber Monday sale this season. Through Nov. 29, get $275 off $1,600+, $350 off $2,000+, $450 off $2,500+, $550 off $3,000+, $750 off $4,000+ and a whopping $1,000 off $5,000+ with the code BF22.
We tested and loved this sofa after putting it through the ringer: spilled wine, a pretty aggressively scratchy cat and over two years of consistent use. It still looks brand new.
If it's an adorable accent chair that you're after this Cyber Monday, look no further than the Pica Chair over at Burrow. Sitting in it feels like a warm hug.
Lovesac Cyber Monday deals
There are sectionals, and then there are sac-tionsals — and the “world’s most adaptable couch” is something everyone’s family room, man cave or kiddo playroom would love. Why? Because Lovesacs are modular, washable and light enough to move on the fly. And the brand is offering up to 35% off sitewide, plus free shipping, through Dec. 4.
One of Lovesac’s myriad offerings, this sectional comes in several dozen fabrics and colorways and is durable, stain-proof and definitely nap-ready.
Anthropologie Cyber Monday deals
It’s going to take a lot of strength to overlook Anthropologie’s vast selection of clothing and accessories to focus on home goods, but you’ve got this! And when it comes to this brand, the luxe offerings — from mirrors and furniture to wallpaper, lighting and more — are worth investing in. The brand is giving shoppers loads of deals right now, including 30% off in-stock furniture and decor now through Nov. 28.
Let us count the ways we love the Primrose mirror! Vintage-inspired, this influencer favorite is famous for a reason — it’s just that gorgeous IRL. Available in four sizes and four colorways, the perpetually lusted-after mirror is 30% off...for now, so you should probably grab yours fast.
Inlaid bone is having a design moment, and this console table epitomizes all the reasons why it’s so good — neutral but intricate, patterned and full of sheen, the table will add a hefty dose of intrigue to any space. And with an additional 30% off, it’s a great purchase.
This is the most popular blanket on Anthropologie, and for good reason. Available in every warm shade you can imagine, it's luxuriously soft and gets better and better with wear.
West Elm Cyber Monday deals
You can score up to 70% off during West Elm’s Cyber Monday sale, which has discounts on everything from bedding and rugs to holiday decorations and dinnerware.
Beloved by West Elm shoppers, this midcentury nightstand features a drawer and a woven rattan shelf for books and more.
A good rug is hard to find, and we love this one since it can seemingly go with anything. It's geometric, neutral and now an extra 40% off.
West Elm's bestselling velvet bedding set is naturally lush and available in the prettiest jewel tones, from blush pink to emerald green. Did we mention it's now 50% off?
AllModern Cyber Monday deals
Wayfair’s cooler younger sister AllModern is offering up to 40% off, plus an extra 25% off with the code GET25. Be sure to check out its rugs and adorable accent chairs.
An abstract shag rug for under $100? It's a Christmas miracle. An Underscored editor has had this for three years and says that it's held up miraculously well against near-constant vacuuming and a scratch-happy cat. It's available in lots of color options too.
Does a prettier chair exist? We're honestly not sure. This velvet dream is available in jewel tones like emerald, navy, burnt sienna and more.
Macy’s Cyber Monday deals
More than just its perfume counters and shoe departments, Macy’s is also a home furnishings mainstay, and now is the time to take advantage of the mega-retailer’s ample furniture offerings with major discounts sitewide.
Perfect for big families, this three-seater sofa with an attached chaise lounge is available in various shades of brown, blue, green and even a red. And at nearly $1,000 off, it's a total steal.
A stately accent chair if we ever saw one, the Jollene is full of eye-catching details like the wingback seat and those artsy, curved arms. The best part, however, is that $300 discount.
Outer Cyber Monday deals
When it comes to outdoor furniture, you really can’t get much nicer than Outer, the DTC outdoor furniture brand that’s taken the space by storm. Through Nov. 30, you can score 20% off in-stock products with no minimum purchase.
We tested this sofa last year and were incredibly impressed with how durable, comfortable and gorgeous it was. Spills came right up off the durable outer shell, and for heavier stains it was so convenient to just throw in the washing machine.
If you've ever shopped for an outdoor table and chairs you know exactly how expensive they can be. But given the quality of this one, it'll actually be worth it.
Ruggable Cyber Monday deals
We’ve tried and loved Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs, and now you can score them at a serious discount. For Cyber Monday, Ruggable is offering up to 25% off (and 20% off sitewide) with the code BF22AFF. You can also get 30% off $400+ orders and 25% off $250+ orders with the code TRUEVIP2022.
One of Ruggable's bestselling rugs, it adds a perfect darker neutral accent to any room.
One of our favorites from Ruggable's Jonathan Adler collection, this rug is available ivory, black, dark blue and more.
Albany Park Cyber Monday deals
Another one of our favorite couch-in-a-box brands, Albany Park is running a Cyber Monday sale where our readers can get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12, and 15% off select products with the code BF15.
Albany Park's specialty is midcentury couches draped in these lush, jewel-toned velvet or leather textiles. The Albany Sofa is a classic three-seater that's as beautiful as it is durable.
Moon Pod Cyber Monday deals
Moon Pod, the anti-stress chair that’s basically a grown-up bean bag, is running a spectacular Cyber Monday sale this year. You can get an additional 10% discount on top of the sitewide 25% off discount with the code HOLIDAY.
We tried and fell in love with the Moon Pod, which is an elevated take on a bean bag, with high-density beans that let you sink in for an almost zero-gravity sensation. It would also make a fantastic gift idea.
Joybird Cyber Monday deals
Looking for a sprawling sectional or a sleeper sofa? Head to Joybird, which is offering a whopping 35% off now through Nov. 29, and 45% off its bestsellers. Known for their expansive fabric offerings and high-quality, durable furnishings, the brand is a tried-and-true resource for all things home.
For those times when the whole gang wants to watch the game — or movie — look no further than the Holt Grand. Super spacious, the sectional contains a transitional ottoman that can work with the couch or provide additional seating elsewhere. Now through Nov. 29, access this stunner with a rare 40% discount.
Listen, not all sleeper sofas have to be humongous — the versatile Elliot is proof of that. Functioning as an oversized accent chair by day, it can fold out to become a twin bed by night. Available in more than 80 fabrics, the sleeper is a good pick for nurseries or guest rooms, and it’s 40% off right now.
Home Depot Cyber Monday deals
While best known for servicing all your hardware/plumbing/appliance/flooring needs, Home Depot is also a mighty resource for furnishings, décor and — of course — all things Christmas. In addition to a slew of savings available now through Nov. 30, the brand is also offering free delivery of all holiday décor through the end of the month.
We’ve tested the Home Accents Holiday trees before and trust us, they’re as good as faux come — which is why this under-$50 option is an excellent purchase. If you’re looking for something grander, check out the 7.5-foot option, which is also on sale for $99. See more of our favorite artificial Christmas trees here.
Simple and chic, this side table would blend into any setting while providing some much-needed tabletop surface. Did we mention it’s currently 25% off? Sold!
Branch Cyber Monday deals
Take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and our favorite standing desk) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.
We called our pick for the best standing desk of the year "near-perfect," since it can handle multiple monitors, dual laptops and a plethora of knickknacks. It's also incredibly sturdy, with one of the best builds we've encountered.
Prefer sitting while you work? This ergonomic office chair from Branch is minimalist yet offers exceptional support through the back and neck.
Floyd Cyber Monday deals
Through Nov. 28, trendy and modular furniture brand Floyd is offering 20% off sitewide, plus 25% off its infamous The Sectional couch that your coolest friend probably owns.
One of the most recognizable platform beds on the internet is now finally less than $800 with this sale. Known for being incredibly easy to assemble as well, all you really have to worry about is picking the right wood color.
If you're after an ultra-modern sofa this Cyber Week, you can't get much cooler than this sectional from Floyd. Available in all different configurations, all you have to do is pick the number of seats you want and your preferred fabric.
Frontgate Cyber Monday deals
Including everything from outdoor chaises and bar carts to fireplace screens, door mats and more, Frontgate’s timeless furnishings are an investment that will stand the test of time. This year, the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide, not to mention 20% off all outdoor holiday decor (and everyone in the know knows that Frontgate’s outdoor holiday decorations are the best of the best!).
File this under #HolidayFacts: If you have a stoop, an entryway or any room whatsoever for a life-sized figurine in your home, well, then you need this nutcracker. Complete with 22 LED lights, this is the jolliest decoration you can invest in this year — and it’s currently more than $300 off.
Tiny but mighty, this petite Christmas tree is perfect for small and grand spaces alike. Covered with tiny warm LED microlights, the tree will offer a lovely glow from whatever perch it lands on.
Infuse your outdoor space with luxury hotel vibes with this chic console that stows away everything from melamine servingware to garden tools. A removable beverage tub will keep the party going, and when not in use, the piece offers up nearly 50 inches of countertop space for entertaining.
Houzz Cyber Monday deals
Our go-to home inspiration hub for everything from lighting and rugs to faucets, sinks and more, Houzz is joining in the Cyber Monday fun, offering up to 80% off sitewide.
If you know, you know: Dining chairs cost a small fortune. Which is exactly why we’re smitten with The Parker — like something you’d find in a boutique hotel, the chair is chic and modern and looks way more expensive than it is. Currently 70% off, the chair comes in six colorways and two leg finishes.
Creating the outdoor living space of your dreams doesn’t have to break the bank, and this modern fire pit is proof. Totally on-trend, the Hemmingway is made from powder-coated iron and will match with traditional and modern seating sets alike. Now priced under $250, the fire pit is key to keeping the conversations flowing outside all winter long.
Here’s the thing about counter stools — typically you need a lot of them! Given that the Castaic Stool is now 76% off, it's perfect for a big ol’ kitchen island.
The Citizenry Cyber Monday deals
Global homegoods company The Citizenry is one of our favorite places to shop because the small-batch products made by artisans all around the world feel like a journey around the world. Not surprisingly, given the elevated quality and design, those products aren’t cheap! Luckily, the brand is currently offering up to 30% off sitewide.
The runner-up in our best linen sheets testing, the durable Citizenry sheets are a master class in stylish rest. Woven in a mill in Portugal from French flax, these have deep pockets and an amply sized top sheet to fit on any depth of bed.
If you’re going to splurge on a drool-worthy throw blanket this holiday season, this is the one to get, especially since it’s 30% off. Made from 100% baby alpaca wool in the Peruvian Andes, this blanket is a showstopper to look at and it will keep you — or whomever you gift it to! — toasty warm.
How gorgeous is this rug? Made from 100% New Zealand wool, the handwoven rug is luxuriously soft and most importantly under $1,000.
The Citizenry is home to the dreamiest neutral accents, including this handwoven pillow. Now 30% off, the desert-inspired palette will pop just about anywhere.
Arhaus Cyber Monday deals
Say it with us: Lux-ur-y! One of our favorite sustainable purveyors of furniture and home decor, Arhaus churns out everything from sectionals and mirrors to consoles and rugs all with a modern-yet-cozy aesthetic that the masses are scrambling to get their hands on. Their wares don’t come cheap, however, which is why this shopping holiday is worth taking advantage of. Through Nov. 28, the brand will be offering up to 40% off select items, including 20% off all flatweave rugs, lighting and jewelry.
There are sectionals, and then there’s the Kipton. Modern and cozy all at once, this sofa’s deep seating and plush fabric come straight from North Carolina, where the piece is made. For this week only, the bestseller is majorly on sale, clocking in at $3,000 less than its usual price.
Baroque mirrors are all the rage right now, and this round option from the Amelie collection is the perfect choice for an entryway, powder room or any bare wall you’re looking to fill. Made of iron and resin, the sturdy mirror comes in silver and black finishes.
We love a twofer, and the Pearson is just that. Not only is this made-in-Indonesia bed utterly sophisticated, it's also got storage in the form of two wide drawers — making it a great option for small-space dwellers! Available in four stain finishes, the Pearson is a great deal this week, with its price slashed by nearly $2,000.
Ballard Designs Cyber Monday deals
Long a solid option for quality couches, chairs, rugs and more, Ballard has been a go-to for decorators and novices alike since 1983. The reason? Customization! Today the brand offers more than 300 pieces that can be customized, in addition to European-influenced items from all over the world. Now through Nov. 27, the brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to 75% off clearance items.
Gussy up your dining room — while creating a whole new storage space — with this beautiful cabinet that comes in white and gray hues. Two fixed shelves disappear behind the French door mullions, making your displayables look like they’re floating on air. The best part is the more than $400 savings.
Add some serious swagger to your bar area with this Chinese Chippendale-style stool. The brass-finished iron frame works seamlessly with the creamy seat that — fun fact —is removable in the event you ever want to reupholster it.
BBQGuys Cyber Monday deals
The internet’s destination for all your grilling needs, BBQGuys is where you should be heading for freestanding grills and smokers, not to mention outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and more. And the savings are deep this Cyber Monday, with up to 60% off everything.
The leading authority on residential outdoor heating, Bromic is your answer, whether you’re looking for freestanding units (which, heads up, are also 20% off right now) or wall-mountable units like this stainless steel option.
Yes, there are flimsier (and messier) DIY fire pits out there, but this concrete option from BBQGuys shames the rest of them with its swanky clean lines and Architectural Digest-ready design. Available for propane or natural gas, the heat-, weather-, and rust-resistant glass fiber reinforced concrete can withstand all the weather, and it’s 25% off right now (as are all the brand’s firepits).
Castlery Cyber Monday deals
Another direct-to-consumer furniture brand we can’t get enough of is Castlery. Home to a slew of timeless, high-quality items that blend seamlessly with every design aesthetic, the brand is offering up to 40% off now through Nov. 28. More to know: If you spend more than $2,000, you’ll get a free rug (up to $119 in value).
The workhorse of living room furniture, side tables can accommodate lamps and decor — not to mention your coffee mug and wine glass — while also storing away all the stuff you don’t want to look at. Snag this mid-century beauty up this week for a cool $50 off.
If you’re on the hunt for a wow piece in your sitting area, look no further than this sculptural coffee table. Boasting a geometric base and a serene glass top, the table is as visually appealing as it is functional. And for under $800, it’s worth the splurge.
Upgrade your fading, sagging outdoor furniture with this sleek sofa. Combining a black aluminum frame with oat-hued cushions (the perfect hue for looking chic and hiding dirt!), the Sorrento is 35% off right now, making it a smokin’ deal.
Lulu & Georgia Cyber Monday deals
Based in Los Angeles, Lulu & Georgia is chock-full of California cool vibes — not to mention design industry rockstar collaborations with the likes of Sarah Sherman Samuel and Jake Arnold. Combining easy-breezy and cutting-edge modern aesthetics, this direct-to-consumer brand is a treasure trove of home décor finds and everything on the site is 25% off now through Nov. 29 (some exclusions apply).
It's astonishing that a mirror of this quality is under $200, but here we are. With your pick between silver, gold and oil-rubbed bronze, this will be an instant centerpiece for any room.
Moroccan rugs like these are all the rage right now, and you can shockingly get this one for less than $100.
Neighbor Cyber Monday deals
Reinvent your outdoor areas with some help from Neighbor, a direct-to-consumer furniture e-tailer that is rewriting the alfresco furniture script with crisp, modern designs and high-quality products at affordable prices. Now through Nov. 30, everything on the site is 15% off with the code HOLIDAY15.
Blending Sunbrella canvas fabric, quick-drying foam cushions and teak wood frames, this outdoor sectional provides loads of seating while simultaneously looking photo-shoot ready. Match it with the brand’s coordinating ottoman ($425 with discount), and you’ll be good to go.
Serena & Lily Cyber Monday deals
If you love nothing more than paging through Serena & Lily’s picture-perfect catalog, this is your chance to nab one (or two) of the brand’s lust-worthy items. Now through Nov. 30, the retailer is offering 25% everything on the site with the code GRATITUDE, including furniture, lighting, rugs and décor.
This iconic bistro chair is a Serena & Lily signature, and now at 25% off getting more than just one is suddenly a possibility.
Relaxed and sophisticated all at once, the brand’s Balboa Console mixes hand-wrapped rattan with brass details, resulting in a piece that elevates any space it enters. During this sale, you’ll save $575 off the regular price — now we’re talking.
Serena & Lily’s entire lighting collection is sublime, and that includes this flushmount that intricately mixes brass details and Capiz shells. The result is a warm, ethereal glow that we’re more than a little obsessed with. Now through Cyber Monday, you can save more than $100 on it.
Sundays Cyber Monday deals
Relatively new to the industry, Sundays is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand launched by four design industry experts — who happened to be friends! — in 2019 and has been churning out effortlessly chic wares ever since. Offering up to 20% off sitewide now through Nov. 28, Sundays’ best deals can be found on their seating and dining options.