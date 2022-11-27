Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
From designer clothes, to trendy accessories, to practical gifts like outerwear and socks, the Cyber Monday sales have fashion finds for everyone on your list (including yourself).
Whether you want to get all your holiday shopping done at one store — major retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom have deep discounts on favorite labels — or are looking to find something special from a smaller brand, we’ve found the best Cyber Monday fashion deals to shop now. Featuring bestselling styles, editor-approved labels and some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, check out the top holiday fashion sales (and our favorite pieces) ahead.
Best Cyber Monday fashion deals
Macy’s
Save on clothes and gifts for men, women and kids and babies during Macy’s Cyber Monday Specials. Along with deep discounts (we’re talking 60% off or more) on apparel for the whole family, there are equally fabulous deals on shoes, handbags and accessories, and jewelry, too. See a few of our current favorite pieces below, or discover more of our favorite Macy’s fashion and home deals here.
Stay warm and save 60% on this puffer coat finished with faux fur and leather, available in six colors. The cozy and stylish option is among over 1,000 women's outerwear pieces on sale for Cyber Monday
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for holiday gifting — and the store has made it even sweeter with its Holiday Deals. Offering up to 60% off until Nov. 29, there are thousands of clothes and accessories on sale for women, men, and kids — even Gen Z. To narrow down your search, find our top Nordstrom Holiday Deals picks here, in addition to below.
A gift that will never go out of style, a moto jacket is a fashion essential. Grab this one for 40% off, or browse tons of other outerwear options on sale now.
With an activewear sale that any athleisure lover will swoon over, shoppers can stock up on their favorite pieces from Zella, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more.
Amazon
Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more. Find our favorite fashion deals below and don’t miss our comprehensive list of all the best Amazon deals, too.
This jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” And for Cyber Monday, it's currently under $90 alongside other discounted outerwear.
Love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying — Crocs are back. Grab a pair for yourself or your family on sale now.
Personalized gifts don't have to be expensive — this 14K gold plated necklace set features an initial pendant, bar necklace and simple chain. Don't miss Amazon's other jewelry deals, with plenty of styles under $20.
Madewell
Take 50% off men’s and women’s clothes and accessories with code TGIF. From new-in styles to already-discounted sale items, the Cyber Monday savings are full of gems. Including Madewell’s bestselling denim and assortment of comfy, cozy sweaters, there are savings on wardrobe essentials that’ll get you through this season and beyond.
With the promo code, you can take an extra 50% off the sale price of this bestselling sweater. It comes in five colors and plus sizes, and looks great with a beanie, too.
We love these chic, vintage-inspired jeans for the office or everyday. But if flared isn't for you, Madewell has wide-leg, straight-leg and plenty more silhouettes to choose from.
Nike
Save up to 60% when you use the code CYBER to get an additional 25% off select styles. The mix of activewear, streetwear, sneakers and more includes options for men, women and kids.
Marked down to $38 on select colors, take an extra 25% off for even more savings on this everyday hoodie.
Get 57% off this workout top in select colors when you use the code. It’s made from breathable, recycled polyester that will keep you cool and dry.
This colorblocked fleece pullover will keep them warm while looking utterly cool.
Adidas
Adidas’ clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids are up to 60% off when you use code CYBER to take 40% off sale and full price items. From hitting the gym to hitting the streets, you’ll find sporty essentials like sneakers, hoodies, track pants and more.
Rock the three stripes for 40% off and grab these classic sneakers. They come in 27 colorways, and many of them are on sale. Adidas also has dozens of the Stan Smith sneakers on sale, too.
Slim cut and made from recycled materials, this track jacket — 55% off with the code — will keep you comfortable before, during and after your workout.
Keep the kids looking fresh — this unisex logo tee is 50% off with the code and available in three colors.
J.Crew
Look sharp this holiday season with J.Crew’s Cyber Monday savings. Use code CYBER to get 50% off women’s, men’s and kids’ apparel and accessories, in addition to an extra 10% off your purchase. Browse cozy cashmere pieces for a gift they’ll love bundling up in or find other seasonal pieces to add to (and cross off) your wishlist.
The perfect outfit for lounging by the fireplace, this tartan pajama set will instantly put you in the holiday spirit.
Available in five colors, this buttery soft scarf will be a hit for parents, colleagues, friends and more.
Lululemon
Save big on Lululemon’s famous workout leggings, jackets, office-ready trousers (yes, really) and more with its Cyber Monday deals for women and men. You’ll want to add your picks to the cart ASAP as Lululemon sells out fast — check out a few top styles below and more of our favorites here.
Starting at $99 off their original price, these fast-drying leggings are perfect for high-intensity workouts. Grab a pair — or two or three — before these sell out.
Layer up for winter runs with this cropped half zip, which is the perfect weight for a gilet or jacket overtop.
This minimalist jacket is one of Lululumon’s top-rated pieces, so at half off, this isn’t a deal to pass up. There’s plenty of storage thanks to the oversized pockets, and it’ll keep you dry in light rain, too.
Urban Outfitters
Get 30% off your entire purchase for Cyber Monday, plus score 50% off cold weather must-haves. Home to trend-driven styles for women and men, plus home and beauty goods, Urban Outfitters has plenty of pieces to eagerly unwrap this holiday season. Don’t miss its gift guides and sale section for more ideas, too.
Get 50% off this warm faux sherpa jacket. It comes in black and cream, so you can coordinate with any look.
A soft and cozy layer for the season, this monochrome fleece jacket will keep him warm.
UO Rewards members can hop on the cargo pants trend and save $20 on each pair — they come in five colors.
Asos
Asos’ major Cyber Monday sale features up to 80% off nearly everything, and it doesn’t stop there. Get up to an additional 30% off when you use code ALLIN for a surprise discount at checkout. The variety of women’s and men’s styles feature winter layers, party ready pieces and year-round favorites.
Add some color to your night-out look with this holographic print top. Don't forget to use the code to get even more savings on top of the $15 sale price.
Choose from Khaki or Brown and get this ombre sweater for at least 20% off.
Parade
The gender-inclusive intimates and apparel brand is offering 30% off all orders, with 40% off orders of $125+ and 50% off orders of $250+. Parade is also holding its first-ever Lighting Sale, where select bestsellers will be 70% off, with styles changing every 24 hours. Plus, you can also grab free gifts with your purchase throughout the Cyber Monday sale, so keep an eye out for promo codes on the website.
Cyber Monday women’s clothing deals
Hill House Home
Hill House Home is spreading cheer during its annual sale with 30% off sitewide with the code 30FORYOU, plus $95 nap dresses. With seasonal styles in velvet and plaid, you can save on festive new arrivals and monogrammable gifts, plus pajamas for the whole family. You can also take 30% off of luxe sheets and bedding with the code, too.
Alo
Alo’s athleisure and workout wear is up to 70% off. With gym essentials like sports bras and leggings, along with warm layers like sweatshirts and jackets, there are tons of styles that will make you excited for your workout and beyond — plus Alo has men’s apparel on sale, too.
We all love to wear yoga pants outside of our workouts too, and you'll want to live in these sculpting yoga pants that are 60% off.
Available in white or black, this soft turtleneck is a great everyday layer.
Cuup
Through Nov. 28, get Cyber Monday savings on Cuup’s editor-approved intimates. With $38 bras and $8 underwear, you can save on favorites like The Plunge bra and seamless modal thong.
Save 44% on Cuup's bestselling Plunge bra — it was one of our favorite styles we tested since the comfy mesh is nearly invisible underneath clothes.
Shopbop
Stacked with on-trend designers like Ganni, Staud and Zimmermann, Shopbop is offering 25% off qualifying items. A great place to search for your holiday party look, a cozy sweater to gift to your BFF or luxury gifts for under $100, there are pages and pages of giftable finds. In addition to its 25% off for Cyber Monday, Shopbop has a robust sale section where you can find even bigger discounts (up to 70% off) on clothes, shoes, bags and more. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can log in with your Amazon credentials for free shipping and returns.
Use the code to take $136 off this festive mini dress that features an asymmetrical hem with fringe detailing.
It's rare to find an it-bag on sale, so you'll want to grab this trendy mini bag while it's still available and $138 off, or check out Jacquemus' other colors and styles on sale.
Skims
Kim Kardashian’s actually quite good shapewear and clothing brand Skims has kicked off its Bi-Annual Sale conveniently timed to Cyber Monday. Right now, you can shop some of the brand’s often-sold-out bestsellers, like bodysuits, dresses, loungewear and more at a deep discount. Check out some of our favorite pieces here and below.
These comfy boxers are perfect paired with massive sweatshirts for baking cookies on cozy afternoons, cat naps on snow days and curling up on the sofa to read a book.
Winter wardrobes are full of sweater dresses, pencil skirts and other body-hugging fits — for those, there are these sculpting briefs, which smooth out your derriere with comfy seamless construction and a wide range of neutral tones to complement your skin tone.
Reformation
Through Nov. 28, Reformation is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide and free shipping. Known for its effortless dresses, vintage-inspired denim and celebrity customers, the sustainable brand has eternally cool styles that you won’t want to miss.
With 3/4 sleeves, a midi length hem and dark floral print, the Delvina dress makes for a pretty holiday look, going out style or everyday frock.
Spotted on Taylor Swift, this cashmere polo sweater will go quick. It comes in five cozy colors and is made with 90% recycled cashmere.
Fabletics
New VIP members can take 80% off of everything and grab two for $24 bottoms through November 29 — all you have to do is create an account. With its flexible VIP membership, you can skip months when you don’t plan to shop and avoid the $55 membership fee. If you don’t skip, you’ll be charged the $55, which unlocks monthly member credits that can be redeemed for any two-piece outfit or item up to $80, online or in-store.
New VIP members save over 80% when buying two pairs of leggings for $24. The Oasis are a fan-favorite with thousands of 5-star reviews a XXS to 4X size range and three lengths.
Lunya
A selection of Lunya’s super-soft sleepwear and loungewear is up to 70% off. The brand’s washable silk pieces feel buttery soft and are supposed to keep you at just the right body temperature when sleeping. If you prefer the comfort of cotton, its organic pima cotton loungewear is great, too.
This lightweight set is perfect for hot sleepers — the low-cut back keeps things cool while looking utterly stylish.
Bandier
The cool-girl activewear shop is offering 30% off all orders of $100 or more sitewide, and 40% off select bras and leggings. Shop the holiday edit to find your fitness-obsessed friend a gift, or treat yourself to a new gym set. The retailer carries fashion-forward fitnesswear from newer names like Girlfriend Collective, designer labels like Lacoste and classics like Nike and New Balance.
Two is better than one, so bundle and save even more money when you buy a set. It's $190 if you buy the bra top and yoga pants separately; they're marked down to $159 when you purchase them as a set and you'll save an additional $64 during the Cyber Monday Sale.
Spanx
Spanx is having a huge Cyber Monday sale with 20% off loungewear, bras, underwear, shapewear, and more (no exclusions!) — basically everything you need to get you and your wardrobe through the festive season (or to start the new year with a freshly restocked underwear drawer). But these promos are only good over the weekend, so don’t wait to shop. There are also new styles dropping each day: Saturday, for instance, some super some leather-like culottes will appear on the virtual shelves that are perfect for wearing out and about.
Spanx’s No. 1-bestselling faux-leather leggings are currently part of the sale, knocking the price down about $20. Grab them now for pairing with long sweaters and oversized hoodies later on this season.
Spanx’s LBD is truly a work of engineering that’ll make you feel confident each time you put it on — and with its all-purpose aesthetic, you’ll be wearing it a lot, from the office to after-work holiday drinks (no need to bring a change of clothing in your work tote). It’s designed to skim the body, smoothing as it goes, if you order your usual size, or you can go a size down if you want something a little more bodycon.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade’s Cyber Monday deals take up to 50% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIYAY. With fun clothes and pretty jewelry, the handbags and leather goods are really the star of the show — from everyday backpacks to festive statement bags, there’s plenty of variety, with many pieces under $200.
Select colors of this carryall tote are 50% off with the code. The handy bag features three interior pockets, can fit a 13-inch laptop and has a zip top so everything stays secure.
A great under-$100 gift and 50% off find, this colorblocked card holder has eight card slots, a zip pocket for cash and a wrist strap for easy carrying.
Top handle bags are in, and this one looks especially smart. With a detachable shoulder strap, the convertible bag has a surprisingly roomy interior to fit your phone, wallet, keys, and even a notebook, sunglasses or other small accessories.
Cyber Monday men’s clothing deals
Twillory
Where performance meets men’s dress clothing, Twillory is taking up to 50% off its fan-favorite button-downs, pants and accessories. Optimized for comfort and functionality, the pieces are made from fabrics that breathe and move with you, don’t require ironing and will always have you looking your best. During its Cyber Monday sale, you can bundle and save with deals on the Performance Polo, Performance button-downs, Performance Pants and more.
Whether hitting the golf green or heading to work, the Performance Polo will keep you cool. During the Cyber Monday sale, you can grab two or more for $59 each, which is a savings of at least $30.
Save $28 when you buy two pairs of the Performance Pants, or at least $60 when purchasing three or more for $79 each. They come in nine professional colors, so you can stock up for all of your workweek outfits.
Eddie Bauer
The outdoors brand is offering 50% off tons of men’s apparel, including adventure-ready outerwear, flannels and more. With helpful gift ideas for your outdoorsy friends and family, you’re sure to find a present they’ll love. While you’re there, check out 50% off women’s, kids’ and home pieces, too.
Equipped with a zip-in down liner, this adaptable ski shell is a great winter coat on or off the mountain. You can grab the waterproof and breathable coat for 50% off during the Cyber Monday sale.
Any mountain man's must-have, we know you'll want to stock up on more than one of these soft and warm fleece button-downs — it comes in 16 prints, after all.
Tommy John
Founded by a husband and wife team on a mission to optimize men’s undergarments, Tommy John’s boxer briefs, undershirts and loungewear have become fan-favorite base layers. Offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75+, you’ll want to stock up on these essentials. Plus, they have women’s underwear and loungewear, too.
Because just one pair won’t be enough, shop the three-pack of Tommy John’s bestselling underwear. Made with soft micro modal fabric, these are made for everyday comfort and wear. Choose from two holiday color packs or stick to the basics.
Never worry about bunching or re-tucking with Tommy John’s Stay-Tucked Undershirts. The patented design features a tapered, longer fit that ensures it stays put.