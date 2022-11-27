Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

From designer clothes, to trendy accessories, to practical gifts like outerwear and socks, the Cyber Monday sales have fashion finds for everyone on your list (including yourself).

Whether you want to get all your holiday shopping done at one store — major retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom have deep discounts on favorite labels — or are looking to find something special from a smaller brand, we’ve found the best Cyber Monday fashion deals to shop now. Featuring bestselling styles, editor-approved labels and some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, check out the top holiday fashion sales (and our favorite pieces) ahead.

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Save on clothes and gifts for men, women and kids and babies during Macy’s Cyber Monday Specials. Along with deep discounts (we’re talking 60% off or more) on apparel for the whole family, there are equally fabulous deals on shoes, handbags and accessories, and jewelry, too. See a few of our current favorite pieces below, or discover more of our favorite Macy’s fashion and home deals here.

Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for holiday gifting — and the store has made it even sweeter with its Holiday Deals. Offering up to 60% off until Nov. 29, there are thousands of clothes and accessories on sale for women, men, and kids — even Gen Z. To narrow down your search, find our top Nordstrom Holiday Deals picks here, in addition to below.

Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more. Find our favorite fashion deals below and don’t miss our comprehensive list of all the best Amazon deals, too.

Take 50% off men’s and women’s clothes and accessories with code TGIF. From new-in styles to already-discounted sale items, the Cyber Monday savings are full of gems. Including Madewell’s bestselling denim and assortment of comfy, cozy sweaters, there are savings on wardrobe essentials that’ll get you through this season and beyond.

Save up to 60% when you use the code CYBER to get an additional 25% off select styles. The mix of activewear, streetwear, sneakers and more includes options for men, women and kids.

Adidas’ clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids are up to 60% off when you use code CYBER to take 40% off sale and full price items. From hitting the gym to hitting the streets, you’ll find sporty essentials like sneakers, hoodies, track pants and more.

Look sharp this holiday season with J.Crew’s Cyber Monday savings. Use code CYBER to get 50% off women’s, men’s and kids’ apparel and accessories, in addition to an extra 10% off your purchase. Browse cozy cashmere pieces for a gift they’ll love bundling up in or find other seasonal pieces to add to (and cross off) your wishlist.

Save big on Lululemon’s famous workout leggings, jackets, office-ready trousers (yes, really) and more with its Cyber Monday deals for women and men. You’ll want to add your picks to the cart ASAP as Lululemon sells out fast — check out a few top styles below and more of our favorites here.

Get 30% off your entire purchase for Cyber Monday, plus score 50% off cold weather must-haves. Home to trend-driven styles for women and men, plus home and beauty goods, Urban Outfitters has plenty of pieces to eagerly unwrap this holiday season. Don’t miss its gift guides and sale section for more ideas, too.

Asos’ major Cyber Monday sale features up to 80% off nearly everything, and it doesn’t stop there. Get up to an additional 30% off when you use code ALLIN for a surprise discount at checkout. The variety of women’s and men’s styles feature winter layers, party ready pieces and year-round favorites.

The gender-inclusive intimates and apparel brand is offering 30% off all orders, with 40% off orders of $125+ and 50% off orders of $250+. Parade is also holding its first-ever Lighting Sale, where select bestsellers will be 70% off, with styles changing every 24 hours. Plus, you can also grab free gifts with your purchase throughout the Cyber Monday sale, so keep an eye out for promo codes on the website.

Cyber Monday women’s clothing deals

Hill House Home is spreading cheer during its annual sale with 30% off sitewide with the code 30FORYOU, plus $95 nap dresses. With seasonal styles in velvet and plaid, you can save on festive new arrivals and monogrammable gifts, plus pajamas for the whole family. You can also take 30% off of luxe sheets and bedding with the code, too.

Alo’s athleisure and workout wear is up to 70% off. With gym essentials like sports bras and leggings, along with warm layers like sweatshirts and jackets, there are tons of styles that will make you excited for your workout and beyond — plus Alo has men’s apparel on sale, too.

Through Nov. 28, get Cyber Monday savings on Cuup’s editor-approved intimates. With $38 bras and $8 underwear, you can save on favorites like The Plunge bra and seamless modal thong.

Stacked with on-trend designers like Ganni, Staud and Zimmermann, Shopbop is offering 25% off qualifying items. A great place to search for your holiday party look, a cozy sweater to gift to your BFF or luxury gifts for under $100, there are pages and pages of giftable finds. In addition to its 25% off for Cyber Monday, Shopbop has a robust sale section where you can find even bigger discounts (up to 70% off) on clothes, shoes, bags and more. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can log in with your Amazon credentials for free shipping and returns.

Kim Kardashian’s actually quite good shapewear and clothing brand Skims has kicked off its Bi-Annual Sale conveniently timed to Cyber Monday. Right now, you can shop some of the brand’s often-sold-out bestsellers, like bodysuits, dresses, loungewear and more at a deep discount. Check out some of our favorite pieces here and below.

Boyfriend Boxer Skims These comfy boxers are perfect paired with massive sweatshirts for baking cookies on cozy afternoons, cat naps on snow days and curling up on the sofa to read a book. $28 $20 at Skims Sculpting Mid-Waist Brief Skims Winter wardrobes are full of sweater dresses, pencil skirts and other body-hugging fits — for those, there are these sculpting briefs, which smooth out your derriere with comfy seamless construction and a wide range of neutral tones to complement your skin tone. $32 $20 at Skims

Through Nov. 28, Reformation is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide and free shipping. Known for its effortless dresses, vintage-inspired denim and celebrity customers, the sustainable brand has eternally cool styles that you won’t want to miss.

New VIP members can take 80% off of everything and grab two for $24 bottoms through November 29 — all you have to do is create an account. With its flexible VIP membership, you can skip months when you don’t plan to shop and avoid the $55 membership fee. If you don’t skip, you’ll be charged the $55, which unlocks monthly member credits that can be redeemed for any two-piece outfit or item up to $80, online or in-store.

A selection of Lunya’s super-soft sleepwear and loungewear is up to 70% off. The brand’s washable silk pieces feel buttery soft and are supposed to keep you at just the right body temperature when sleeping. If you prefer the comfort of cotton, its organic pima cotton loungewear is great, too.

The cool-girl activewear shop is offering 30% off all orders of $100 or more sitewide, and 40% off select bras and leggings. Shop the holiday edit to find your fitness-obsessed friend a gift, or treat yourself to a new gym set. The retailer carries fashion-forward fitnesswear from newer names like Girlfriend Collective, designer labels like Lacoste and classics like Nike and New Balance.

Spanx is having a huge Cyber Monday sale with 20% off loungewear, bras, underwear, shapewear, and more (no exclusions!) — basically everything you need to get you and your wardrobe through the festive season (or to start the new year with a freshly restocked underwear drawer). But these promos are only good over the weekend, so don’t wait to shop. There are also new styles dropping each day: Saturday, for instance, some super some leather-like culottes will appear on the virtual shelves that are perfect for wearing out and about.

Kate Spade’s Cyber Monday deals take up to 50% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIYAY. With fun clothes and pretty jewelry, the handbags and leather goods are really the star of the show — from everyday backpacks to festive statement bags, there’s plenty of variety, with many pieces under $200.

Cyber Monday men’s clothing deals

Where performance meets men’s dress clothing, Twillory is taking up to 50% off its fan-favorite button-downs, pants and accessories. Optimized for comfort and functionality, the pieces are made from fabrics that breathe and move with you, don’t require ironing and will always have you looking your best. During its Cyber Monday sale, you can bundle and save with deals on the Performance Polo, Performance button-downs, Performance Pants and more.

The outdoors brand is offering 50% off tons of men’s apparel, including adventure-ready outerwear, flannels and more. With helpful gift ideas for your outdoorsy friends and family, you’re sure to find a present they’ll love. While you’re there, check out 50% off women’s, kids’ and home pieces, too.

Founded by a husband and wife team on a mission to optimize men’s undergarments, Tommy John’s boxer briefs, undershirts and loungewear have become fan-favorite base layers. Offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75+, you’ll want to stock up on these essentials. Plus, they have women’s underwear and loungewear, too.