If there ever was a good time to snag a pair of earbuds, Cyber Monday is it. With deals available from all the big names, including Apple, Bose, Beats, Sony and Samsung, you can also score some lower-priced options from the likes of EarFun.

Some of the best deals can be found from Amazon, with the brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) at their lowest price yet, and Walmart, where you can find Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for under $50. And, if you need a basic pair of Apple EarPods, you can also pick them up now for just $17.

But before you hit the “Buy” button, you’ll want to check out all these absolute best discounts on earbuds right now.

Lowest Price EarFun Air Amazon Not only will you get high-end sound quality for a low price, but you can now nab the EarFun Air headphones for an additional 5% off with the code CNNDEAL02. As our long-time pick for best budget earbuds, they are now at their cheapest price yet, though you’ll want to make sure to click on that coupon box before you check out. $66 $40 at Amazon

Lowest Price Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Walmart How can you say no to this huge discount of $100? The Galaxy Buds Live are comfortable and cute, with a jellybean shape that cling to your ear and even stay in during those heavy workouts. $149 $49 at Walmart

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Walmart For $80 off, these Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless earbuds should last you up to 32 hours on one charge as well as 2 hours of play from just a 10-minute charge. They also have a handy ambient mode for awareness and a wireless charging case, which is usually saved for pricier headphones. $130 $50 at Best Buy

Lowest Price Sony WF-C500 Amazon Don’t miss this all-time low price for these Sony mid-range headphones. With clear, sharp audio, a sleek design and long battery life of 20 hours (including the charging case), these earbuds are a steal. $100 $58 at Amazon

Lowest Price AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Amazon Now’s the time to take advantage of the one and only sale so far on these recently announced AirPods Pro 2, which happen to be our favorite Apple earbuds. Come for the amazing noise cancellation and controls, stay for the super sound and discounted price. $249 $200 at Amazon

Lowest Price AirPods (2nd generation) Amazon Nothing beats a classic, especially when it’s nearly half off. Yes, these Apple AirPods still automatically connect to your iPhone and are a perfect addition to any stocking at just $90. $159 $90 at Amazon

Best Tested Sony LinkBuds S Sony Why not consider these smart Sony headphones, which happen to be our best Android earbuds, for their lowest price ever. We especially like then for their ability to switch sound modes based on your surroundings, but they also offer comfort, hi-res audio support and solid sound. $200 $128 at Amazon

Lowest Price Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro Amazon The Beats Fit Pro is our favorite workout headphone, and now’s the time to grab them for the lowest price yet. These good-looking earbuds stay tight in your ears during all types of excercise and come in four cool colors, including our favorite Stone Purple (though it looks more pink to us). $200 $160 at Amazon

Lowest Price Bose Sport Open Earbuds Bose These open-ear sports headphones are at their lowest price ever, and use bone conduction technology to allow you to better hear your surroundings. A boon for outdoor athletes especially, they sit ourside your ear canal and offer a secure fit and IPX4 rating. $199 $119 at Bose