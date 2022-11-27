BFCM-2022_Lead-beauty
Fenty Beauty

You can save on your head-to-toe beauty routine thanks to this year’s amazing Cyber Monday deals. From major beauty shops like Ulta and Sephora, to bestselling skin care and makeup brands such as Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury, there are tons of products to browse. Searching through the markdowns, freebies and promos, we’ve found the absolute best beauty deals to shop now.

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find deals on all that and more — check out our favorite Cyber Monday beauty sales below.

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Ulta

Ulta’s Cyber Monday celebration is officially underway, with tons of sale makeup, skin care, fragrance and hair care items being dropped online. With code CYBERMON22 you can take $10 off a $50 purchase, too. You’ll spot 30% off brands like Lâncome, Tarte and It Cosmetics, up to 50% off palettes from Anastasia Bevery Hills, Smashbox and Urban Decay; and members-exclusive deals on luxury fragrances and more.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
revlon-one-step-2.0-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Ulta

The original One-Step is one of our favorite beauty tools, and now the upgraded version of the hair dryer brush is 40% off.

$75 $45 at Ulta
Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
too-faced-better-than-sex-travel-size-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Ulta

Get 50% off the travel size of this bestselling mascara that gives va-va-voom lashes in a swipe.

$16 $8 at Ulta

Sephora

On the heels of its Holiday Savings Event, Sephora is back with more amazing beauty deals for Cyber Week. Now through Nov. 28, everyone can shop 25% off select beauty brands each day, and additional must-haves are dropped up to 50% off. Whether you’re looking for a gift or restocking your own routine, you’ll be able to shop fan-favorite brands on sale, including Urban Decay, Too Faced, It Cosmetics, Bumble and Bumble, Peter Thomas Roth and lots more. And if you’re not already a Sephora Beauty Insider, be sure to enroll (it’s free!) so you can get points and other exclusive offers throughout the holiday season and beyond. See some of the daily deals below, plus more favorite Cyber Monday picks here.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
kate-sommerville-exfolikate-glow-moisturizer.jpg
Sephora

This clarifying daily moisturizer is $30 off, and on Sunday, more of Kate Sommerville's popular skin care will be marked down 25% off. Other brands with limited-time sales on Sunday include St. Tropez and Mario Badescu.

$76 $46 at Sephora
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Sephora

On Monday, take 25% off favorite Fenty products, like the ultra shiny Gloss Bomb.

$20 $15 at Sephora
Fresh Travel Size Do-It-All Face Mask Skincare Set
Sephora Fresh Cleanser Set
Sephora

This travel-size trio includes Fresh's Sugar Face Polish, Rose Face Mask and Umbrian Clay Mask. More Fresh markdowns will come on Monday with 25% off the brand.

$54 $45 at Sephora
Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter
Too-Faced-Diamond-Light-Highlighter-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Sephora

Besides the 24-hour deals, Sephora's sale section is full of amazing deals, like this glowy Too Faced highlighter that is $24 off.

$39 $16 at Sephora

Amazon

From drugstore brands to luxury labels, Amazon is a convenient place to stock up on all your beauty favorites. The retailer’s Cyber Monday beauty deals are live, including budget-friendly stocking stuffers, premium beauty gifts and expert-loved picks. Among the brands featuring deals are Maybelline, Philosophy, Calvin Klein fragrances, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, and more.

Editor Favorite
CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

Our editorial coordinator Jillian Tracy tried this K-beauty cult fave a couple years ago and she's never looked back. Prime members get an exclusive Cyber Monday deal and can save 44%.

$25 $13 at Amazon
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
foreo-bear-microcurrent-facial-device-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Take 30% off this facial sculpting and toning microcurrent device.

$329 $230 at Amazon
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Amazon

Marked down to the same low price we saw during Prime Day, this top-rated anti-aging face oil is 30% off.

$55 $39 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
Amazon

Get Crest's popular teeth whitening strips for 35% off.

$46 $30 at Amazon

Dyson

From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product, including the justifiably hyped-up Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Multistyler Complete.

Best Tested
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
highend-Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer + Dyson Styling Set
Dyson

The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here.

$430 $344 at Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long
dyson airwrap complete long.jpg
Dyson

This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts — and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.

$600 $480 at Dyson

Violet Grey

From luxury skin care to makeup artist-loved makeup, Violet Grey has a luxurious edit of beauty products up to 25% off for its Put It in The Bag event. With deals on Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and more, you can find rare discounts on splurge beauty products.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader

Among the holy grail beauty products for celebrities (it's one of Naomi Watts' favorites), makeup artists and skin care experts, The Rich Cream is made with vegan-freindly stem cell technology to keep skin looking youthful.

$280 $210 at Violet Grey
Mutha Body Butter
Mutha Body Butter
Mutha Body Butter
Mutha

One of the best body lotions out there, this will keep you feeling soft all over. Pro-tip: apply this shea and coacoa butter-based body lotion in the shower while your body is still a little damp for even deeper hydration.

$95 $71 at Violet Grey
Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner
Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner in “FTA White”
Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner in “FTA White”
Bluemercury

This creamy kohl eyeliner is perfect for creating the doe eye trend.

$20 $15 at Violet Grey

Cyber Monday skin care deals

Dermstore

Home to derm-approved brands like Elemis, Paula’s Choice and SkinCeuticals, shop up to 30% off these brands and hundreds more during Dermstore’s Cyber Monday event. In addition, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points on select items, and a number of products also come with a free gift.

NuFace Trinity ELE Kit and Accessories Bundle
nuface-dermstore-exclusive-trinity-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Dermstore

A Dermstore exclusive, this set comes with the expert-loved NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, facial trainer and ELE attachments, gel primer, applicator brush, charging cradle and travel case, and is 25% off.

$449 $337 at Dermstore
Best of Dermstore The Necessities Kit
Best-of-Dermstore-The-Necessities-Kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Dermstore

For even more value, consider grabbing a gift set. This one, currently 20% off, includes 12 introductory sizes of skin care from First Aid Beauty, Sunday Riley, Kate Sommerville and more.

$100 $80 at Dermstore

NuFace

For spa-level results at home, NuFace’s microcurrent devices can lift, contour and tone the facial muscles, combatting signs of aging. The cult-favorite beauty tool is definitely a splurge, which is why we love to see it on sale for Cyber Week. With a variety of kits and products 25% off on its website and Amazon, you can choose which area you want to focus on: face, eyes or body.

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit
facial machine
Amazon

Start with the basics and go for the original Trinity device. With just a five-minute daily treatment, you'll see a more lifted effect and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

$339 $254 at NuFace $339 $254 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit
nuface-mini-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
NuFace

This starter kit includes the new NuFace Mini+ device which connects to an app that guides you through each treatment. The Mini+ is also smaller than the Trinity, making it great for travel.

$245 $184 at NuFace

Tatcha

The celebrity-, expert- and editor-loved skin care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code CYBER22, plus a two-piece mystery gift for those who spend $100 or four-piece surprise gift with a $200 purchase. Using Japanese ingredients like rice powder, green tea and algae, its potent formulas are created around the ritual of skin care. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are among the famous names who use Tatcha, and you can save on their favorites like the Dewy Skin Cream and Rice Polish: Classic.

Best Tested
The Dewy Skin Cream
best face moisturizer Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream pc
Sephora

Best for combination skin, we tested and loved Tatcha's celeb-approved Dewy Skin Cream. This year, it also comes in a limited-edition gratitude size ($57 on sale) for those who can't get enough of it.

Read our review

$69 $48 at Tatcha
The Rice Polish
tatcha-rice-powder
Tatcha

Do as Meghan Markle does and use this gently exfoliating polishing powder to refine and clarify the skin. Made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, the powder becomes a frothy, creamy consistency when activated with water.

$68 $48 at Tatcha
The Starter Ritual
tatcha-the-starter-ritual-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Tatcha

A gift set recommended by beauty experts, this ritual includes introductory sizes of the Dewy Skin Cream, Rice Polish and three other hydrating bestsellers. Or if you know exactly what you need for your skin type, you can create your own custom set.

$74 $52 at Tatcha

Supergoop!

We love to see Supergoop! on sale — use code CYBER22 to get 20% off the beloved sunscreen. Protecting yourself with SPF is important all year round, not just summertime, so stock up while you can get a deal. Supergoop’s sunscreens are lightweight, don’t leave a whitecast and feel great on the skin.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!

This bestelling product is an everyday skin care staple — it's completely sheer, fragrance-free and oil-free.

$36 $29 at Supergoop!
Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50
supergoop play mist
Supergoop!

This easy-to-apply spray will keep you covered with SPF 50 protection. Plus, it's boosted with vitamin C and water and sweat-resistant.

$21 $17 at Supergoop!

SkinStore

Launching its sale early, SkinStore’s letting shoppers redeem up to 30% off select items with the code JOY. Skinstore has your whole beauty routine covered with deals on skin care, makeup, body care, hair care, fragrance and more from top brands — with new products added to the sale every day.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
embroylisse-lait-creme-concentre-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Skinstore

Skinstore is a great place to search for cult-favorite French pharmacy brands like Embryolisse, Bioderma and Nuxe. This multi-use moisturizer is super nourishing for the winter months.

$29 $20 at SkinStore
Chantecaille Vital Essence
chantecaille-vital-essence-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Chantecaille

Use the code to get 25% off this collagen-boosting serum that reduces fine lines and evens skin tone.

$120 $90 at SkinStore

Biossance

Use code GIVE30 to get 30% off Biossance’s sustainable, biotech-developed skin care. With squalane as their star ingredient, Biossance’s products are skin-biome friendly and moisturizing, plus eco-friendly and vegan, too. Shoppers who spend $75+ will also get a free 10-piece gift set with their purchase.

Editor Favorite
Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
facebiossance
Sephora

Our lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz tested this and said, "It immediately sinks into the skin, it doesn't have an offensive smell and I saw a visible difference in my skin in about 48 hours."

$54 $38 at Biossance
Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum.jpg
Sephora

Save $20 on this top-rated hydrating serum — we think it's great for slugging in the winter months.

$68 $48 at Biossance

Malin + Goetz

With uncomplicated skin care and delicious-smelling bath, body and fragrance products, take 20% off Malin + Goetz sitewide (excluding holiday gift sets) with code BLACKFRIDAY. Loyalty members also get 2x points throughout the sale.

Vitamin E Face Moisturizer
malin-goetz-face-moisturizer-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Malin + Goetz

This lightweight moisturizer is a great daytime option as it absorbs quickly and can also double as a makeup primer or aftershave balm.

$50 $40 at Malin + Goetz
Editor Favorite
Vitamin B5 Body Lotion
malin-goetz-vitamin-b5-body-lotion.jpg
Malin + Goetz

You'll want to gift this body lotion to your partner — associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw gave a bottle to her boyfriend and it became his favorite body lotion. It's hydrating, light and has a refreshing bergamot scent that smells amazing.

$36 $29 at Malin + Goetz
Dark Rum Eau de Parfum
malin-goetz-dark-rum-perfume-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Malin + Goetz

Like Malin + Goetz's complete line, its fragrances are unisex and versatile. The Dark Rum scent is warm, inviting and slightly sweet.

$95 $76 at Malin + Goetz

Cyber Monday makeup deals

Glossier

Glossier only has a sale twice a year, making its Cyber Monday offers super special. Take 30% off orders of $100 or more, or 20% off all other purchases. Everything (except gift cards) is included in the sale, so you can grab makeup faves — like the Generation G lipstick and Boy Brow brow pomadeskin care and gift sets for less. Speaking of sets, Glossier is launching five new limited-edition sets available exclusively during Cyber Monday weekend — all of which are included in the promo. See a few favorites below and more here.

Lip Finish Trio
glossier lip finish trio productcard cnnu
Glossier

Get all of Glossier's favorite lip products in one customizable set, and save more when you buy the bundle. The limited edition offer joins the high shine Lip Gloss with your shade choices of Generation G matte lipstick and Ultralip glossy tint.

$51 $37 at Glossier
After Baume
Glossier After Baume
Glossier After Baume
Glossier

This occlusive moisturizer is a winter hero for those with dry skin. We tested it and loved adding the thick but not greasy layer for extra hydration and repair.

Read our review

$28 $22 at Glossier
The Cross Country Kit
glossier-the-cross-country-kit-product-card-cnnu.jpg
Glossier

Glossier partnered with Marvis for this limited-edition kit, which includes travel-friendly sizes of the Milk Jelly Cleanser, After Baume and Marvis toothpaste and toothbrush, plus a Balm Dotcom in Refreshing Mint.

$50 $40 at Glossier

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty isn’t like other celebrity beauty brands: it consistently delivers products that fans actually love and makeup artists keep in their kits. Along with 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you’ll also spot Pop-Up deals up to 60% off. Plus, those who spend $65+ get a free two-piece gift with purchase, and those who spend $100+ get a three-piece gift with purchase.

Poutscicle Hydrating Lip Stain
celeb-makeup-fenty-poutscicle
Fenty Beauty

The oil in water formula of this viral lip stain makes it one of the best out there. According to makeup artists who love it, it doesn’t dry the lips out, has buildable color and truly stays all day.


$24 $18 at Fenty Beauty
Fenty Eau de Parfum + Scarf Wrap Set
fenty-beauty-fenty-eau-de-parfum-gift-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Fenty Beauty

With notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and rose, Rihanna’s sensual perfume is wrapped up in a silky scarf in this limited edition gift set.

$140 $105 at Fenty Beauty

Ilia

Along with 20% off sitewide with the code WONDERLAND (excluding sets, subscriptions and gift cards), Ilia is getting in the gifting spirit and giving shoppers who spend $150+ free full size gifts throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the gift with purchase will be a full size Liquid Powder in Glaze and Mini Limitless Lash Mascara. For Cyber Monday, those who purchase $150+ will get a lip care duo including the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm and Overnight Treatment.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia

A blend between skin care and makeup, this expert-recommended tinted moisturizer is a favorite among makeup artists and anyone who loves a dewy, natural finish.


$48 $38 at Ilia
Multi-Stick
Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Lip Tint
Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Lip Tint
Ilia

Available in 12 stunning shades — including four brand new additions — the Multi-Stick delivers buildable color for the cheeks, lips and anywhere else you want to add a flush of color.


$34 $27 at Ilia

Pat McGrath Labs

The Mother of Makeup is blessing beauty lovers with exclusive deals and tiered discounts. Shoppers can score 30% off purchases of $50 or more, 35% off $150 or more and 40% off $250 or more. There are also select products and sets with additional markdowns (cannot be combined with the tiered sales). Whether you love a smoky eye or prefer a bold lip, Pat McGrath Labs has plenty of cult-favorite products to bring your look to life.

Moonlit Seduction Line & Define Trio
pat-mcgrath-Moonlit-Seduction-Line-&-Define-Trio-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

This eye kit contains everything you need for a fun holiday party look — the 10-shade Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black and FetishEyes Mascara. Plus, it qualifies for 35% off.

$180 $117 at Pat McGrath Labs
Lust: Gloss Four-Piece Kit
pat-mcgrath-labs-lust-gloss-four-piece-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

Take $17 off this quartet of lip glosses. The sequin-filled packaging alone makes it a festive gift.

$57 $40 at Pat McGrath Labs
MatteTrance Lipstick
pat-mcgrath-mattetrance-lipstick-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

A cute stocking stuffer, select colors of this bestselling lipstick are on sale for 70% off.

$39 $12 at Pat McGrath Labs

Grande Cosmetics

Take 40% off the Cult Faves Lash & Brow Travel Set and 30% off Grande Cosmetics’ viral lash serum and other beauty products with its sitewide Cyber Monday sale. You can stock up on bestsellers or find a great deal on a gift set.

Editor Favorite
Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
beauty Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
Amazon

Save $20 on a three-month supply of Grande Cosmetics' popular lash growth serum. We tested it and experienced increased length after just six weeks.

Read our review

$68 $48 at Grande Cosmetics
Cult Faves Lash & Brow Travel Set
grande-cosmetics-cult-faves.jpg
Grande Cosmetics

Get longer lashes and fuller brows with this bestsellers kit that includes the GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum and a travel size GrandeMascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara.

$55 $32 at Grande Cosmetics
Ready Set Jet Set
grande-cosmetics-ready-set-jet-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Grande Cosmetics

Stacked with bestselling products for the lashes, lips and brows, this gift set has a $126 value.

$69 $48 at Grande Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury

From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, Charlotte Tilbury is offering major deals for Cyber Monday, from now through Nov. 29. Use code MAGIC3 to save $75 when you spend $250, MAGIC2 to save $30 when you spend $120 and MAGIC1 to save $15 when you spend $80.

Beauty Light Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Save $15 on two Beauty Light Wands, because you’ll want more than one. The TikTok-famous highlighter delivers the prettiest illuminated look, and you can layer different shades for more dimension.


$40 at Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Sephora

This award-winning moisturizer is a nice base for your makeup, ensuring that the skin is hydrated and dewy. If you buy the 150mL size, you qualify for the MAGIC3 code and can take $75 off. 


$100 $85 at Charlotte Tilbury

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit’s holiday deals don’t stop at its under-$100 gift sets — for Cyber Monday, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code CHEERS and free shipping on all orders. You can find deals on its cult brow products and more makeup must-haves.

Editor Favorite
Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
benefit-gimme-brow-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Benefit Cosmetics

This editor-approved brow gel easily tames and tints the brows for flexible, all-day hold.

$24 $17 at Benefit Cosmetics
Big Brow Love
benefit-cosmetics-big-brow-love-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Benefit Cosmetics

Get three full-size brow essentials for under $30 in this $73 value set.

$30 $21 at Benefit Cosmetics

Merit

For the makeup minimalist, Merit is taking 20% off sitewide. Its super-versatile products are some of our favorite multi-purpose makeup and the whole collection is user-friendly (and gorgeous!).

Editor Favorite
The Minimalist
merit-the-minimalist-7
Merit

New and improved, The Minimalist relaunched earlier this year and now comes with nearly double the amount of product in 20 diverse shades.

$38 $30 at Merit
Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
dior-lip-oil-alternative-merit
Merit

One of the best Dior Lip Oil alternatives out there, Shade Slick coats the lips in a glossy layer of sheer color and hydration.

$24 $19 at Merit

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown’s Cyber Monday beauty event means you can save 30% off sitewide, plus 40% off select glowy products. You can also grab your choice of five free minis when you spend $65 or more. Check out the bestsellers or score 50% off on select, last-chance makeup.

Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set
bobbi-brown-best-of-bobbi-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bobbi Brown

Featuring nine makeup and skin care products, this gift-ready set features everything you need for a minimal makeup look.

$99 $69 at Bobbi Brown
Out All Night Mini Cream Shadow Set
bobbi-brown-out-all-night-cream-shadow-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bobbi Brown

Perfect for holiday makeup looks, this trio of cream shadow pencils easily blend and are easy to carry anywhere.

$30 $21 at Bobbi Brown

Saie

Saie is having its only sale of the year, offering 25% off sitewide plus a free Mascara 101 when you spend $50 with the discount. The clean beauty brand is perfect for those who love a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look.

Saie Staples
saie-staples-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Saie

You can save more than 25% when you buy this value set, which features Saie bestsellers like the Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter and lengthening Mascara 101.

$60 $88 at Saie
Dew Blush
saie-dew-blush-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Saie

This creamy blush gives the perfect pop of color to the cheeks. You can apply just a hint of color or build it up for a full flushed look.

$25 $19 at Saie

Cyber Monday oral care deals

Burst Oral Care

Upgrade your oral care routine with Burst’s Cyber Monday deals. You can save up to 50% on a Sonic Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips, a cordless Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips or a kids’ electric toothbrush. Burst also has deep discounts — up to 79% off — on its yearly membership plans, where you can subscribe and save on brush heads, floss, toothpaste and more.

Sonic Toothbrush + Teeth Whitening Strips
burst-oral-care-sonic-toothbrush-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Burst Oral Care

Take 50% off this limited edition lavender toothbrush that features 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and comes with whitening strips. Other colors are 44% off for Cyber Monday.

$100 $50 at Burst Oral Care
Water Flosser + Teeth Whitening Strips
burst-oral-care-water-flosser-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Burst Oral Care

With special edition colors 50% off and core colors 44% off, add a cordless water flosser to your routine to boost gum health into the new year and beyond.

$100 $50 at Burst Oral Care

Twice

Use code CYBER30 to get 30% off toothpaste and more from Lenny Kravtiz’ oral care brand. More than promoting pearly whites, Twice’s products are about building a wellness routine when it comes to your oral health.

Oral Wellness Toothpaste Charcoal Icy Mint
Twice Oral Wellness Toothpaste Charcoal Icy Mint
Twice Oral Wellness Toothpaste Charcoal Icy Mint
Twice

A mix of vitamins A, C and E, along with enamel remineralizing hydroxyapatite, makes this fluoride-free toothpaste a healthy choice for your oral health. 

$8 $6 at Twice
Oral Wellness Whitening Pen
Twice Oral Wellness Whitening Pen
Twice Oral Wellness Whitening Pen
Amazon

This whitening pen utilizes hydrogen peroxide and plant-based antimicrobials to brighten teeth in a breeze.

$28 $20 at Twice

Colgate

Get a cleaner, brighter smile with Colgate’s Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Through Nov. 25, select Colgate Optic White and Hum by Colgate products will be up to 50% off. Including a stain-removing Pro Series Toothpaste, at-home teeth whitening kit, on-the-go teeth whitening pen and Hum by Colgate’s smart electric toothbrushes for adults and kids, you can save on your whole family’s oral care routine.

Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
hum-by-Colgate-Smart-Electric-Toothbrush-Kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Save on this Amazon Exclusive kit that comes with the teal smart electric toothbrush handle, two brush heads, a carrying case and charger. The bluetooth-enabled toothbrush connects to an app to help you build better brushing habits.

$75 $44 at Amazon
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit
colgate-optic-white-pro-series-whitening-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Now 50% off, this kit features an LED tray and whitening pen for a quick and easy 10-minute treatment that will brighten your pearly whites. Plus, reviewers say it's safe for sensitive teeth.

$80 $40 at Amazon

Cyber Monday hair care deals

JVN

You might’ve seen the uplifting hair transformations Jonathan Van Ness created on “Queer Eye” — and now anyone can get great hair at home with JVN’s debut hair care line, which is 25% off for Cyber Monday. Shoppers can also earn a free seven-piece gift ($44 value) when they spend $50 or more.

Editor Favorite
Air Dry Cream
jvn-hair-review-complete-air-dry-cream
JVN

Increase shine and reduce frizz with this fan-favorite styling cream. We tested it on a range of hair types and loved how it tamed and smoothed all of our locks.

Read our review

$26 $20 at JVN
Shine All The Time Set
jvn-shine-all-the-time-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
JVN

Save even more when you buy this duo that includes the Air Dry Cream and the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. Associate editor Lindsey Smith said the latter was a “game-changer product.”

$46 $32 at JVN

Pattern

The curl-friendly hair care brand by Tracee Ellis Ross is offering a series of deals for Cyber Monday, starting with 25% off sitewide. Then, more 24-hour deals will kick off throughout Cyber Week: 40% off the Leave-in Conditioner jumbette on Nov. 25, 40% off the Hydration Shampoo jumbette on Nov. 26, 40% off the Treatment Mask on Nov. 27 and 40% off the Curl Mousse on Nov. 28.

Leave-In Conditioner
leave-in-conditioner-pattern
Pattern

This hydrating treatment is one of our favorite expert-recommended leave-in conditioners for curly hair.


$25 $19 at Pattern
The Curly Starter Bundle
pattern-curly-starter-bundle-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pattern

This bestselling bundle is made for those with 3B and 3C curls. The six-product kit focuses on adding hydration and shine without weighing the hair down.

$135 $101 at Pattern

LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston has been setting the standard for great hair since “The Rachel,” and now she’s sharing her beauty secrets through her brand, LolaVie. For its first sale ever, save on the must-have detangler or keep it clean with the recently launched shampoo and conditioner with 15% off sitewide.

Glossing Detangler
The Glossing Detangler
The Glossing Detangler
Lolavie

The brand's very first product and bestseller, the award-winning Glossing Detangler makes combing through knots and curls a breeze — our contributor even tried it on her daughters' notoriously tangled hair and it passed the test with flying colors.

Read our review

$26 $22 at LolaVie
Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner
lolavie 1.jpg
LolaVie

This shampoo and conditioner cleanses and fortifies the hair and scalp with botanical extracts and plant-derived ingredients.

$29 $25 each at LolaVie

IGK

Use code BF2022 to take 30% off hair care bestsellers and more during IGK’s Cyber Monday sale. From second-day hair saviors to repairing treatments, you’ll find products to boost hair health and give salon-quality styling.