You can save on your head-to-toe beauty routine thanks to this year’s amazing Cyber Monday deals. From major beauty shops like Ulta and Sephora, to bestselling skin care and makeup brands such as Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury, there are tons of products to browse. Searching through the markdowns, freebies and promos, we’ve found the absolute best beauty deals to shop now.
Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find deals on all that and more — check out our favorite Cyber Monday beauty sales below.
Best Cyber Monday beauty deals
Ulta
Ulta’s Cyber Monday celebration is officially underway, with tons of sale makeup, skin care, fragrance and hair care items being dropped online. With code CYBERMON22 you can take $10 off a $50 purchase, too. You’ll spot 30% off brands like Lâncome, Tarte and It Cosmetics, up to 50% off palettes from Anastasia Bevery Hills, Smashbox and Urban Decay; and members-exclusive deals on luxury fragrances and more.
The original One-Step is one of our favorite beauty tools, and now the upgraded version of the hair dryer brush is 40% off.
Get 50% off the travel size of this bestselling mascara that gives va-va-voom lashes in a swipe.
Sephora
On the heels of its Holiday Savings Event, Sephora is back with more amazing beauty deals for Cyber Week. Now through Nov. 28, everyone can shop 25% off select beauty brands each day, and additional must-haves are dropped up to 50% off. Whether you’re looking for a gift or restocking your own routine, you’ll be able to shop fan-favorite brands on sale, including Urban Decay, Too Faced, It Cosmetics, Bumble and Bumble, Peter Thomas Roth and lots more. And if you’re not already a Sephora Beauty Insider, be sure to enroll (it’s free!) so you can get points and other exclusive offers throughout the holiday season and beyond. See some of the daily deals below, plus more favorite Cyber Monday picks here.
This clarifying daily moisturizer is $30 off, and on Sunday, more of Kate Sommerville's popular skin care will be marked down 25% off. Other brands with limited-time sales on Sunday include St. Tropez and Mario Badescu.
On Monday, take 25% off favorite Fenty products, like the ultra shiny Gloss Bomb.
This travel-size trio includes Fresh's Sugar Face Polish, Rose Face Mask and Umbrian Clay Mask. More Fresh markdowns will come on Monday with 25% off the brand.
Besides the 24-hour deals, Sephora's sale section is full of amazing deals, like this glowy Too Faced highlighter that is $24 off.
Amazon
From drugstore brands to luxury labels, Amazon is a convenient place to stock up on all your beauty favorites. The retailer’s Cyber Monday beauty deals are live, including budget-friendly stocking stuffers, premium beauty gifts and expert-loved picks. Among the brands featuring deals are Maybelline, Philosophy, Calvin Klein fragrances, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, and more.
Our editorial coordinator Jillian Tracy tried this K-beauty cult fave a couple years ago and she's never looked back. Prime members get an exclusive Cyber Monday deal and can save 44%.
Take 30% off this facial sculpting and toning microcurrent device.
Marked down to the same low price we saw during Prime Day, this top-rated anti-aging face oil is 30% off.
Get Crest's popular teeth whitening strips for 35% off.
Dyson
From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product, including the justifiably hyped-up Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Multistyler Complete.
The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here.
This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts — and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.
Violet Grey
From luxury skin care to makeup artist-loved makeup, Violet Grey has a luxurious edit of beauty products up to 25% off for its Put It in The Bag event. With deals on Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and more, you can find rare discounts on splurge beauty products.
Among the holy grail beauty products for celebrities (it's one of Naomi Watts' favorites), makeup artists and skin care experts, The Rich Cream is made with vegan-freindly stem cell technology to keep skin looking youthful.
One of the best body lotions out there, this will keep you feeling soft all over. Pro-tip: apply this shea and coacoa butter-based body lotion in the shower while your body is still a little damp for even deeper hydration.
This creamy kohl eyeliner is perfect for creating the doe eye trend.
Cyber Monday skin care deals
Dermstore
Home to derm-approved brands like Elemis, Paula’s Choice and SkinCeuticals, shop up to 30% off these brands and hundreds more during Dermstore’s Cyber Monday event. In addition, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points on select items, and a number of products also come with a free gift.
A Dermstore exclusive, this set comes with the expert-loved NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, facial trainer and ELE attachments, gel primer, applicator brush, charging cradle and travel case, and is 25% off.
For even more value, consider grabbing a gift set. This one, currently 20% off, includes 12 introductory sizes of skin care from First Aid Beauty, Sunday Riley, Kate Sommerville and more.
NuFace
For spa-level results at home, NuFace’s microcurrent devices can lift, contour and tone the facial muscles, combatting signs of aging. The cult-favorite beauty tool is definitely a splurge, which is why we love to see it on sale for Cyber Week. With a variety of kits and products 25% off on its website and Amazon, you can choose which area you want to focus on: face, eyes or body.
Start with the basics and go for the original Trinity device. With just a five-minute daily treatment, you'll see a more lifted effect and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.
This starter kit includes the new NuFace Mini+ device which connects to an app that guides you through each treatment. The Mini+ is also smaller than the Trinity, making it great for travel.
Tatcha
The celebrity-, expert- and editor-loved skin care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code CYBER22, plus a two-piece mystery gift for those who spend $100 or four-piece surprise gift with a $200 purchase. Using Japanese ingredients like rice powder, green tea and algae, its potent formulas are created around the ritual of skin care. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are among the famous names who use Tatcha, and you can save on their favorites like the Dewy Skin Cream and Rice Polish: Classic.
Best for combination skin, we tested and loved Tatcha's celeb-approved Dewy Skin Cream. This year, it also comes in a limited-edition gratitude size ($57 on sale) for those who can't get enough of it.
Do as Meghan Markle does and use this gently exfoliating polishing powder to refine and clarify the skin. Made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, the powder becomes a frothy, creamy consistency when activated with water.
A gift set recommended by beauty experts, this ritual includes introductory sizes of the Dewy Skin Cream, Rice Polish and three other hydrating bestsellers. Or if you know exactly what you need for your skin type, you can create your own custom set.
Supergoop!
We love to see Supergoop! on sale — use code CYBER22 to get 20% off the beloved sunscreen. Protecting yourself with SPF is important all year round, not just summertime, so stock up while you can get a deal. Supergoop’s sunscreens are lightweight, don’t leave a whitecast and feel great on the skin.
This bestelling product is an everyday skin care staple — it's completely sheer, fragrance-free and oil-free.
This easy-to-apply spray will keep you covered with SPF 50 protection. Plus, it's boosted with vitamin C and water and sweat-resistant.
SkinStore
Launching its sale early, SkinStore’s letting shoppers redeem up to 30% off select items with the code JOY. Skinstore has your whole beauty routine covered with deals on skin care, makeup, body care, hair care, fragrance and more from top brands — with new products added to the sale every day.
Use the code to get 25% off this collagen-boosting serum that reduces fine lines and evens skin tone.
Biossance
Use code GIVE30 to get 30% off Biossance’s sustainable, biotech-developed skin care. With squalane as their star ingredient, Biossance’s products are skin-biome friendly and moisturizing, plus eco-friendly and vegan, too. Shoppers who spend $75+ will also get a free 10-piece gift set with their purchase.
Our lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz tested this and said, "It immediately sinks into the skin, it doesn't have an offensive smell and I saw a visible difference in my skin in about 48 hours."
Save $20 on this top-rated hydrating serum — we think it's great for slugging in the winter months.
Malin + Goetz
With uncomplicated skin care and delicious-smelling bath, body and fragrance products, take 20% off Malin + Goetz sitewide (excluding holiday gift sets) with code BLACKFRIDAY. Loyalty members also get 2x points throughout the sale.
This lightweight moisturizer is a great daytime option as it absorbs quickly and can also double as a makeup primer or aftershave balm.
You'll want to gift this body lotion to your partner — associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw gave a bottle to her boyfriend and it became his favorite body lotion. It's hydrating, light and has a refreshing bergamot scent that smells amazing.
Like Malin + Goetz's complete line, its fragrances are unisex and versatile. The Dark Rum scent is warm, inviting and slightly sweet.
Cyber Monday makeup deals
Glossier
Glossier only has a sale twice a year, making its Cyber Monday offers super special. Take 30% off orders of $100 or more, or 20% off all other purchases. Everything (except gift cards) is included in the sale, so you can grab makeup faves — like the Generation G lipstick and Boy Brow brow pomade — skin care and gift sets for less. Speaking of sets, Glossier is launching five new limited-edition sets available exclusively during Cyber Monday weekend — all of which are included in the promo. See a few favorites below and more here.
Get all of Glossier's favorite lip products in one customizable set, and save more when you buy the bundle. The limited edition offer joins the high shine Lip Gloss with your shade choices of Generation G matte lipstick and Ultralip glossy tint.
This occlusive moisturizer is a winter hero for those with dry skin. We tested it and loved adding the thick but not greasy layer for extra hydration and repair.
Glossier partnered with Marvis for this limited-edition kit, which includes travel-friendly sizes of the Milk Jelly Cleanser, After Baume and Marvis toothpaste and toothbrush, plus a Balm Dotcom in Refreshing Mint.
Fenty Beauty
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty isn’t like other celebrity beauty brands: it consistently delivers products that fans actually love and makeup artists keep in their kits. Along with 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you’ll also spot Pop-Up deals up to 60% off. Plus, those who spend $65+ get a free two-piece gift with purchase, and those who spend $100+ get a three-piece gift with purchase.
The oil in water formula of this viral lip stain makes it one of the best out there. According to makeup artists who love it, it doesn’t dry the lips out, has buildable color and truly stays all day.
With notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and rose, Rihanna’s sensual perfume is wrapped up in a silky scarf in this limited edition gift set.
Ilia
Along with 20% off sitewide with the code WONDERLAND (excluding sets, subscriptions and gift cards), Ilia is getting in the gifting spirit and giving shoppers who spend $150+ free full size gifts throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the gift with purchase will be a full size Liquid Powder in Glaze and Mini Limitless Lash Mascara. For Cyber Monday, those who purchase $150+ will get a lip care duo including the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm and Overnight Treatment.
A blend between skin care and makeup, this expert-recommended tinted moisturizer is a favorite among makeup artists and anyone who loves a dewy, natural finish.
Available in 12 stunning shades — including four brand new additions — the Multi-Stick delivers buildable color for the cheeks, lips and anywhere else you want to add a flush of color.
Pat McGrath Labs
The Mother of Makeup is blessing beauty lovers with exclusive deals and tiered discounts. Shoppers can score 30% off purchases of $50 or more, 35% off $150 or more and 40% off $250 or more. There are also select products and sets with additional markdowns (cannot be combined with the tiered sales). Whether you love a smoky eye or prefer a bold lip, Pat McGrath Labs has plenty of cult-favorite products to bring your look to life.
This eye kit contains everything you need for a fun holiday party look — the 10-shade Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black and FetishEyes Mascara. Plus, it qualifies for 35% off.
Take $17 off this quartet of lip glosses. The sequin-filled packaging alone makes it a festive gift.
A cute stocking stuffer, select colors of this bestselling lipstick are on sale for 70% off.
Grande Cosmetics
Take 40% off the Cult Faves Lash & Brow Travel Set and 30% off Grande Cosmetics’ viral lash serum and other beauty products with its sitewide Cyber Monday sale. You can stock up on bestsellers or find a great deal on a gift set.
Save $20 on a three-month supply of Grande Cosmetics' popular lash growth serum. We tested it and experienced increased length after just six weeks.
Get longer lashes and fuller brows with this bestsellers kit that includes the GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum and a travel size GrandeMascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara.
Stacked with bestselling products for the lashes, lips and brows, this gift set has a $126 value.
Charlotte Tilbury
From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, Charlotte Tilbury is offering major deals for Cyber Monday, from now through Nov. 29. Use code MAGIC3 to save $75 when you spend $250, MAGIC2 to save $30 when you spend $120 and MAGIC1 to save $15 when you spend $80.
Save $15 on two Beauty Light Wands, because you’ll want more than one. The TikTok-famous highlighter delivers the prettiest illuminated look, and you can layer different shades for more dimension.
This award-winning moisturizer is a nice base for your makeup, ensuring that the skin is hydrated and dewy. If you buy the 150mL size, you qualify for the MAGIC3 code and can take $75 off.
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit’s holiday deals don’t stop at its under-$100 gift sets — for Cyber Monday, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code CHEERS and free shipping on all orders. You can find deals on its cult brow products and more makeup must-haves.
This editor-approved brow gel easily tames and tints the brows for flexible, all-day hold.
Get three full-size brow essentials for under $30 in this $73 value set.
Merit
For the makeup minimalist, Merit is taking 20% off sitewide. Its super-versatile products are some of our favorite multi-purpose makeup and the whole collection is user-friendly (and gorgeous!).
New and improved, The Minimalist relaunched earlier this year and now comes with nearly double the amount of product in 20 diverse shades.
One of the best Dior Lip Oil alternatives out there, Shade Slick coats the lips in a glossy layer of sheer color and hydration.
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown’s Cyber Monday beauty event means you can save 30% off sitewide, plus 40% off select glowy products. You can also grab your choice of five free minis when you spend $65 or more. Check out the bestsellers or score 50% off on select, last-chance makeup.
Featuring nine makeup and skin care products, this gift-ready set features everything you need for a minimal makeup look.
Perfect for holiday makeup looks, this trio of cream shadow pencils easily blend and are easy to carry anywhere.
Saie
Saie is having its only sale of the year, offering 25% off sitewide plus a free Mascara 101 when you spend $50 with the discount. The clean beauty brand is perfect for those who love a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look.
You can save more than 25% when you buy this value set, which features Saie bestsellers like the Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter and lengthening Mascara 101.
This creamy blush gives the perfect pop of color to the cheeks. You can apply just a hint of color or build it up for a full flushed look.
Cyber Monday oral care deals
Burst Oral Care
Upgrade your oral care routine with Burst’s Cyber Monday deals. You can save up to 50% on a Sonic Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips, a cordless Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips or a kids’ electric toothbrush. Burst also has deep discounts — up to 79% off — on its yearly membership plans, where you can subscribe and save on brush heads, floss, toothpaste and more.
Take 50% off this limited edition lavender toothbrush that features 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and comes with whitening strips. Other colors are 44% off for Cyber Monday.
With special edition colors 50% off and core colors 44% off, add a cordless water flosser to your routine to boost gum health into the new year and beyond.
Twice
Use code CYBER30 to get 30% off toothpaste and more from Lenny Kravtiz’ oral care brand. More than promoting pearly whites, Twice’s products are about building a wellness routine when it comes to your oral health.
A mix of vitamins A, C and E, along with enamel remineralizing hydroxyapatite, makes this fluoride-free toothpaste a healthy choice for your oral health.
This whitening pen utilizes hydrogen peroxide and plant-based antimicrobials to brighten teeth in a breeze.
Colgate
Get a cleaner, brighter smile with Colgate’s Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Through Nov. 25, select Colgate Optic White and Hum by Colgate products will be up to 50% off. Including a stain-removing Pro Series Toothpaste, at-home teeth whitening kit, on-the-go teeth whitening pen and Hum by Colgate’s smart electric toothbrushes for adults and kids, you can save on your whole family’s oral care routine.
Save on this Amazon Exclusive kit that comes with the teal smart electric toothbrush handle, two brush heads, a carrying case and charger. The bluetooth-enabled toothbrush connects to an app to help you build better brushing habits.
Now 50% off, this kit features an LED tray and whitening pen for a quick and easy 10-minute treatment that will brighten your pearly whites. Plus, reviewers say it's safe for sensitive teeth.
Cyber Monday hair care deals
JVN
You might’ve seen the uplifting hair transformations Jonathan Van Ness created on “Queer Eye” — and now anyone can get great hair at home with JVN’s debut hair care line, which is 25% off for Cyber Monday. Shoppers can also earn a free seven-piece gift ($44 value) when they spend $50 or more.
Increase shine and reduce frizz with this fan-favorite styling cream. We tested it on a range of hair types and loved how it tamed and smoothed all of our locks.
Save even more when you buy this duo that includes the Air Dry Cream and the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. Associate editor Lindsey Smith said the latter was a “game-changer product.”
Pattern
The curl-friendly hair care brand by Tracee Ellis Ross is offering a series of deals for Cyber Monday, starting with 25% off sitewide. Then, more 24-hour deals will kick off throughout Cyber Week: 40% off the Leave-in Conditioner jumbette on Nov. 25, 40% off the Hydration Shampoo jumbette on Nov. 26, 40% off the Treatment Mask on Nov. 27 and 40% off the Curl Mousse on Nov. 28.
This hydrating treatment is one of our favorite expert-recommended leave-in conditioners for curly hair.
This bestselling bundle is made for those with 3B and 3C curls. The six-product kit focuses on adding hydration and shine without weighing the hair down.
LolaVie
Jennifer Aniston has been setting the standard for great hair since “The Rachel,” and now she’s sharing her beauty secrets through her brand, LolaVie. For its first sale ever, save on the must-have detangler or keep it clean with the recently launched shampoo and conditioner with 15% off sitewide.
The brand's very first product and bestseller, the award-winning Glossing Detangler makes combing through knots and curls a breeze — our contributor even tried it on her daughters' notoriously tangled hair and it passed the test with flying colors.
This shampoo and conditioner cleanses and fortifies the hair and scalp with botanical extracts and plant-derived ingredients.
IGK
Use code BF2022 to take 30% off hair care bestsellers and more during IGK’s Cyber Monday sale. From second-day hair saviors to repairing treatments, you’ll find products to boost hair health and give salon-quality styling.