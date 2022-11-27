air fryer lead cm.jpg
Shopping for an air fryer — the small kitchen appliances that claim to re-create the crispy, crunchy taste of fried foods, without the oil and fats used in traditional deep fat frying — can be a confusing endeavor when you consider all the options out there.

So to make things easier for you this Cyber Monday, we scoured the web to find the best deals on units our editors have tested, love, and are seriously discounted.

Best Tested
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
This 4-quart Ninja air fryer (which we named the best air fryer overall in our testing) is more than 20% off for Cyber Monday. With a temperature range from 105–400 degrees Fahrenheit, a nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, dishwasher-safe parts and a 5-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews, it seems like a no-brainer to us.

Read our review

$130 $100 at Amazon $120 $100 at Best Buy
Galanz 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
underscored Galanz 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
The Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale, on now through Nov. 30, includes 43% off this Galanz digital air fryer that features eight preset cooking programs, a nonstick removable basket and easy touch controls. It also comes with a “shake” alert so you know when it’s time to flip your food around during cooking.

$140 $70 at The Home Depot
Best Tested
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Airfryer & Convection Toaster Oven
You can score our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven now for more than 35% off at Target's Cyber Monday sale. In our testing, we found it allowed you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything thanks to its comparatively large fryer basket.

Read our review

$230 $130 at Target
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Breville The Smart Oven Air Fryer
Want an air fryer that can basically do everything else too? This Breville machine from Sur La Table's spectacular Cyber Monday sale is now more than 50% off. It comes with 13 pre-programmed settings that include toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air-fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate. What more could you want?

$750 $400 at Sur La Table
Best Tested
Dash Express Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
Amazon Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, our pick for the best budget air fryer could be just what you’re looking for.

Read our review

$50 $40 at Target
Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
underscored Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Save $70 on Insignia’s digital stainless steel air fryer during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale that comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, digital control panel and a temperature range of 180–400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for roasting, baking or frying.

$120 $50 at Best Buy
PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer
underscored air fryer PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer.jpg
Cooking for the whole family? This is one of the largest-capacity air fryers on the market, with two baskets so you can healthily fry two things at once. Target's got it now for 50% off.
$200 $100 at Target
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia’s 5-star-rated air fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others. See more Walmart Cyber Monday deals here.

$75 $38 at Walmart
Crux Artisan Series 4.6-Quart Air Fryer
underscored Crux Artisan Series 4.6-Quart Air Fryer
During the Bed Bath and Beyond Cyber Monday sale, score 50% off the Crux Artisan Series Air Fryer, with six cooking presents (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate), dishwasher-safe parts, adjustable temperature control, a cancel button and more.

$100 $45 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
If you're looking for an extremely powerful 2-in-1 device this Cyber Monday, check out this pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja, which makes some of our favorite air fryers on the market.

$170 $100 at Target