Shopping for an air fryer — the small kitchen appliances that claim to re-create the crispy, crunchy taste of fried foods, without the oil and fats used in traditional deep fat frying — can be a confusing endeavor when you consider all the options out there.
So to make things easier for you this Cyber Monday, we scoured the web to find the best deals on units our editors have tested, love, and are seriously discounted.
This 4-quart Ninja air fryer (which we named the best air fryer overall in our testing) is more than 20% off for Cyber Monday. With a temperature range from 105–400 degrees Fahrenheit, a nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, dishwasher-safe parts and a 5-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews, it seems like a no-brainer to us.
The Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale, on now through Nov. 30, includes 43% off this Galanz digital air fryer that features eight preset cooking programs, a nonstick removable basket and easy touch controls. It also comes with a “shake” alert so you know when it’s time to flip your food around during cooking.
You can score our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven now for more than 35% off at Target's Cyber Monday sale. In our testing, we found it allowed you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything thanks to its comparatively large fryer basket.
Want an air fryer that can basically do everything else too? This Breville machine from Sur La Table's spectacular Cyber Monday sale is now more than 50% off. It comes with 13 pre-programmed settings that include toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air-fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate. What more could you want?
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, our pick for the best budget air fryer could be just what you’re looking for.
Save $70 on Insignia’s digital stainless steel air fryer during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale that comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, digital control panel and a temperature range of 180–400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for roasting, baking or frying.
Gourmia’s 5-star-rated air fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others. See more Walmart Cyber Monday deals here.
During the Bed Bath and Beyond Cyber Monday sale, score 50% off the Crux Artisan Series Air Fryer, with six cooking presents (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate), dishwasher-safe parts, adjustable temperature control, a cancel button and more.
If you're looking for an extremely powerful 2-in-1 device this Cyber Monday, check out this pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja, which makes some of our favorite air fryers on the market.