We at CNN Underscored look at products and discounts every day, but with Cyber Monday in full swing and hundreds of brands slashing prices, there were some sales that even our shopping-obsessed staff couldn’t pass up. From laptops to sneakers to dog apparel, here are all the buys our team of shopping experts just couldn’t resist snagging for themselves.

2022 MacBook Air Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Mike Andronico/CNN I’ve had my MacBook for a whopping eight years, so it was definitely time to get a brand new one. Since I tend to keep my tech for a long, long time, I was peer pressured into getting the latest MacBook Air, which is now $150 off. Yes, it ships in January, but I’m happy to wait a few weeks in order to have a laptop that doesn’t crash 6 seconds after I open it. $1,199 $1,049 at Amazon

Tenmiro LED Lights Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator Amazon My bedroom doesn’t get a lot of natural light, so the options are basically dark, full fluorescent overhead or very dim candlelight. I’ve been wanting a lamp for a while but don’t exactly have the space for one; I can’t believe it took me so long to think of buying these LED lights to string on my ceiling instead. Tons more lighting options and I don’t have to reorganize? That’s a small space win. I’m already imagining all the late night reading, relaxing and dance parties that will be happening in the near future. $36 $20 at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor Dyson I’m allergic to paying full price, so Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the only times I’ll splurge like this. I wanted a Dyson vac equipped with a laser, and I wanted it to be super lightweight, so the V12 Detect was my choice. I’ve never been so excited to receive a package and am monitoring the shipping hourly, just because. $650 $500 at Dyson

Spark Paws Ultra-Soft Activewear Harness Set Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer Spark Paws Marie's been long overdue for a new harness, and after many hours of searching, this Spark Paws set — which includes a harness, leash and poop bag all for $52 — became the obvious choice. I love how soft and padded it looks compared to other options, and I can't wait to see her strut around in that slick lilac color. $75 $52 at Spark Paws

TheraIce Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache Relief Hat Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Amazon When it comes to giving gifts, I don’t think there’s any beating a truly fantastic practical gift. For my friend who often has migraines, I bought this TikTok-famous anti-migraine ice hat. Is it cool and sexy? Absolutely not. But with some seriously glowing reviews, I think all that matters is that it could give my best friend some instant relief. $40 $28 at Amazon

Reformation Cashmere Polo Sweater Bought by: Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Reformation I’ve had this sweater bookmarked since Black Friday, and since it was still available in my size, I took it as a sign and bought it before the sale was over. I think the polo collar is so cute and I have a couple other cashmere pieces from Reformation so I know the quality will be great.

$168 $126 at Reformation

Organic Shaped Pastel ​​Glass Vase Bought by: Tobey Grumet Segal, reviews editor Anthropologie With the holidays coming, I needed some new vases to hold all my flowers, leaves and branches. And I couldn’t say no to this gorgeous aqua blue glass vase from Anthropologie. With the extra 50% off, I nabbed it from its original $98 to just over $20. Form and function indeed.

$98 $21 at Anthropologie

Baguette Tennis Bracelet Bought by: Hayley Kinne, business development manager Anthropologie I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get this adorable tennis bracelet while it was 30% off. For less than $20, it’s a cute piece that I can easily pair with a wide range of outfits, from everyday to dressier holiday looks. I got it in both Clear and Moss. $28 $20 at Anthropolgie

Amazon Fire TV Stick Bought by: Emily McNutt, travel editor Amazon It was time to update my Fire TV stick, so I decided to go for it on Cyber Monday. Not only is the device on sale for $35 from its standard $55, but I also stacked this offer with the 50% discount for using my American Express Membership Rewards points. At the end of the day, I paid just $18 for this device that typically costs $55. $55 $35 at Amazon

Old Navy Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer Old Navy I love a good bomber jacket, and Old Navy's 50% off sitewide discount was too good to pass up. It'll probably be too cold to wear this out soon, but I'll be more than equipped to look like just about every other dude in NYC once spring rolls around. $70 $35 at Old Navy

LaeLap Tobi Fleece Varsity Jacket Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor LaeLap Laelap makes some of the cutest high quality dog clothing on the market, and after spending Thanksgiving at home with my parents’ dog, I knew I needed to get him a jacket. If this one is anything like the brand’s other styles, I know it’ll be soft, adorable and fit like a glove. $78 $62 at LaeLap

Sweater Polo Bought by: Hayley Kinne, business development manager Bonobos It’s always risky shopping for my husband without his permission, but it’s a risk I was willing to take once I saw Bonobos’ 30% off sale. This vintage-inspired sweater polo seemed like the perfect seasonal top to pair with his already stacked wardrobe of chinos and khakis. If he doesn’t like it, I’ll figure out how to style it for myself — but I don’t think that will happen. $99 $63 at Bonobos

Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin Bought by: Jillian Tracy Amazon I love to cook, but it always makes me sad to discard my produce odds and ends into the trash when they are prime candidates for composting. And now, I finally have a bin to put them in! This stainless steel bin is the perfect size for my small kitchen space and the handle will make it easy to carry to my local drop off point. $28 $23 at Amazon

Canada Pooch True North Parka Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer Canada Pooch Winter is coming, and this Canada Pooch parka looked like the perfect jacket to get Marie through the freezing months ahead. Its waterproof design and fleece lining sound promising for snowy days, and I couldn't not hit the buy button after seeing it modeled on a cute Frenchie that happens to look a bit like mine. $56 $45 at Canada Pooch

Smith Prophecy ChromaPOP OTG Goggles Bought by: Stephanie Griffin, social lead Backcountry I’m going skiing in less than a month, so it was definitely now or never to pick up a pair of ski goggles at a great price. Luckily, I found this all-black, super durable pair from SMITH at a 50% discount. They even come with additional lenses — what a steal!

$120 $60 at Backcountry

Dusen Dusen for MoMA Net Subu Slippers Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor Dusen Dusen When I’m in my apartment, I like to wear house shoes, and right now my only pair is a bit too summery, so I wanted to invest in something a bit more suited to colder weather. This MoMA collab, described as a “puffer jacket for your feet,” fit the bill perfectly — and the pattern is so fun. $75 $68 at Dusen Dusen

Bagatelle NYC Zip-Up Puffer Jacket Bought by: Hayley Kinne, business development manager Anthropologie I’ve been on the hunt for a lightweight puffer for a while now, and boy, has it been a journey. Everywhere I looked I found a new variation of the trending style, but I couldn’t find one with the right texture or cut I was looking for. That was until I shopped Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale, where I found this textured, partially cropped black puffer that checked all my boxes — plus, it was 30% off. $139 $97 at Anthropologie

SmileDirectClub Smile Spa Ultrasonic and UV Cleaning Machine Bought by: Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Amazon As someone who wears a night guard, cleaning the tray has always been a chore. From using the tablets that leave a chemical-y taste to brushing vigorously, I’ve never found a solution that really works. But I have hope for this little machine that uses ultrasonic frequency and UV light to clean and sanitize retainers, night guards and even toothbrush heads, too. I had been eyeing a more expensive brand, but this one is a third of the cost and has amazing reviews, so I had to scoop it up. $35 $28 at Amazon

New Balance 574 Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer New Balance I've been in dire need of new walking shoes (seriously, you don't want to see my old Nikes), and the tried-and-true New Balance 574s fit the bill perfectly. I can't wait to try on the Mushroom (i.e. brown) model I picked up, which looks comfy enough for my morning strolls, but stylish enough to wear out. $90 $68 at New Balance