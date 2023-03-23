Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, Underscored readers can save an additional 20% on sale items using code CNN20 for a total savings of up to 60%. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.
Even better than a great-fitting bra or fave pair of new underwear? New bras or underwear you got on sale. Plus, shop Cuup’s swimwear line just in time for summer. Shop now for up to 60% off with our exclusive code.
This cool mesh balconette bra rings up at less than half price now — and it comes in a variety of neutral, jewel-toned or bright colors.
Whether you go with one of the earthy tones or a cool blue, this bra is made from Cuup’s softest fabric and engineered for all-day support you’ll barely notice.
This minimalist bikini top comes in a leafy green, vibrant red, mustard or white — making it perfect (and super-easy) to match with bottoms you love already.
Cuup’s take on a T-shirt bra, the Demi offers a smooth-under-clothes silhouette with cups made from 3D spacer fabric — no padding or foam involved.
This high-waisted underwear comes in seven colors that are selling out quickly, so don’t wait.
This minimal thong is perfect for when pantylines aren’t exactly desired — and they have five stars from customers, too.
This high-waisted swim brief is perfect to mix and match with existing tops or round off with one of the one-sale bikini tops the brand offers.
This vintage-y satin bra adds a little glam under your Friday night top — and comes in pink and green, too.