If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, consider our budget-friendly stand mixer pick. The Cuisinart SM-50 is just $180 right now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested.

The Cuisinart SM-50’s 12-speed motor provides ample power whether you’re churning up dough for cookies or fresh bread. At slightly over 18 pounds, it’s easy to lift on and off the counter, yet still sturdy enough to remain in place when mixing a bowl full of ingredients. Plus, you’ll get a few useful tools included: a chef’s whisk, flat mixing paddle and dough hook.

If you’re looking to get into baking and don’t want to stretch your budget too much, the SM-50 makes sense. To shop our pick at an all-time low price, pick up the Chrome and Robin’s Egg colors at Sur La Table, or head over to Amazon for the deal in a few other colors.