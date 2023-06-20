We take coffee extremely seriously over here at CNN Underscored, and we’re always keeping our eyes out for when our favorite machines go on sale. Like, for instance, right now: Cuisinart’s Touchscreen 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, our runner-up pick for best drip coffee maker, is 23% off on Amazon at the moment — its lowest price ever.

Cuisinart’s coffee maker puts your morning drip totally in your control — and makes it really easy to do so. The full-control touchscreen panel, which goes invisible until you wake it up lets you choose between regular or bold brew strength, and it has a 14-cup glass carafe so you can keep an eye on how things are dripping along. While it won’t do anything super-fancy, it does the usual job of brewing well. There’s also a reusable coffee filter and charcoal water filter so your coffee tastes fresh each and every day.

Our reviewer also loved its sleek, minimalist design and delivers “straightforward” brewing resulting in the clean cup of coffee you need to start your day. Shop it while it’s still on sale over at Amazon now.